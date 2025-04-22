Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Can these FTSE 250 dividend yields of 8% to 13% really last?

Can these FTSE 250 dividend yields of 8% to 13% really last?

These three FTSE 250 stocks have dividend yields of 7.8% to 13.1% a year. However, with company earnings under stress, can these cash streams continue?

Posted by
Cliff D'Arcy
My first loves were Maths and Physics. After studying Maths, Stats and Computer Science in the late 80s, I worked in the financial sector from 1987 to 2002. I then joined The Motley Fool's writing team in January 2003 and left in November 2005. Since then, I have been a freelance financial writer. My primary goal is to help people manage their money better by making sensible financial decisions!
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

As an old-school value and income investor, I’m always seeking undervalued and high-yielding shares. Many current holdings come from the FTSE 100, but I also own several FTSE 250 stocks for dividend income.

However, of the five FTSE 250 companies in my family portfolio, one was taken over in March. This produced a healthy capital gain that will be reinvested. Also, another mid-cap holding is being bought by a rival. Again, this acquisition will deliver more cash to invest in good businesses at fair prices.

Big dividends can be risky

One major issue with dividend investing is that future cash payouts are not guaranteed. Thus, they can be cut or cancelled at short notice. Indeed, when businesses get into trouble and need to preserve cash, dividends (and share buybacks) can be first in the firing line.

Another problem is that ultra-high cash yields can be an indicator of future stresses. Experience has taught me that, say, double-digit dividend yields often don’t last. Instead, either share prices rise or dividend payouts get sliced, both of which reduce future yields.

An industry under stress?

Earlier, I ran a filter on the FTSE 250, looking for its very highest dividend yields. During my search, I noticed several asset-management groups near the top of my table. For example, take this trio of asset managers, whose shares offer dividend yields ranging from almost 8% to over 13% a year. My table is sorted from highest to lowest cash yield:

CompanyShare priceMarket valueDividend yieldDividend coverOne yearFive years
Ashmore Group128.9p£918.7m13.1%0.6-29.6%-65.2%
aberdeen group138.4p£2.6bn10.6%0.9+1.2%-32.3%
Jupiter Fund Management69.3p£372.2m7.8%2.3-14.2%-66.5%

One problem immediately jumps out at me from this table. Currently, two of these shares don’t generate enough earnings to meet their dividend payouts. Therefore, these firms may have to dip into their cash reserves to maintain their cash payments at such elevated levels.

For me, dividend cover below one is a warning sign to stay away from certain high-yielding shares. Hence, I can’t see myself investing in the first two businesses listed above because I don’t think their yields will last.

Drops of Jupiter?

However, I’m intrigued by the shares of Jupiter Fund Management (LSE: JUP). At their 52-week high, they touched 91.3p on 29 July 2024. However, this stock has tumbled southwards since then, hitting a one-year low of 64.7p on 7 April.

On 17 April, Jupiter shares closed at 69.3p, valuing this once-vaunted group at under £375m. Steep price falls have pushed up this stock’s cash yield to 7.8% a year — more than twice the Footsie‘s yearly dividend yield of around 3.5%.

What interests me about this stock is that its yield is covered 2.3 times by trailing earnings. To me, this is a very healthy margin of safety, indicating that payouts may continue at these levels — or even rise. However, with UK asset management under relentless pressure from low-cost index funds and exchange-traded funds, Jupiter’s future earnings could fall.

In summary, Jupiter may be a ‘fallen angel’ — a good company fallen on hard times, with a depressed share price. I’m considering it so I shall ask my wife whether she agrees this FTSE 250 share deserves to join our family portfolio!

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

The Motley Fool UK has recommended Jupiter Fund Management. Cliff D'Arcy has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services, such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool, we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

This FTSE 100 dividend stock just fell 26% and directors are loading up on its shares

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

This Footsie dividend stock just experienced a huge share price fall. Is there an opportunity here for long-term value investors?

Read more »

Smartly dressed middle-aged black gentleman working at his desk
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in this FTSE 100 stock with a 9% dividend yield is now worth…

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley calculates the returns an investor could have netted from a £10k investment in a stock with one of…

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing For Beginners

Some wise investment advice (but Warren Buffett didn’t say it first)

| James Beard

Warren Buffett’s come up with plenty of memorable quotes. But our writer’s found some sensible words from someone who the…

Read more »

estate agent welcoming a couple to house viewing
Investing Articles

Are REITs the best UK dividend shares on the stock market to consider right now?

| Mark Hartley

Showing early signs of a recovery, value investors may appreciate some of the low-priced UK real estate shares on the…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s a 4-share ISA portfolio that could one day generate £1,500 a month in passive income

| Royston Wild

A balanced portfolio of FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 shares could deliver a large and growing passive income over time.…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Have investors left it too late to buy gold?

| Royston Wild

With bullion prices soaring above $3,300 an ounce, should investors still consider whether to buy gold for their portfolios?

Read more »

Runner standing at the starting point with 2025 year for starting in new year 2025 to achieve business planing and success concept.
Investing Articles

Is now the perfect time to start buying shares?

| Stephen Wright

An uncertain stock market can be a great opportunity to buy shares. But where should investors thinking of getting started…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Is this FTSE 100 share a screaming buy to consider after recent falls?

| Roland Head

This FTSE 100 firm's smaller than rivals but could benefit from its big US manufacturing footprint and competitive market positioning.

Read more »