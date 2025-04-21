Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 3 FTSE 100 shares to consider buying in a recession

3 FTSE 100 shares to consider buying in a recession

Zaven Boyrazian explores three FTSE 100 shares with impressive track records of navigating through even the worst economic climates.

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, MSc
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 2 CFA exam.
Published
| More on:
Young woman holding up three fingers

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The FTSE 100 crashed by over 10% at the start of April as fears of a new potential recession started to emerge. While a tariff-induced economic slowdown is far from certain, preparing for the worst-case scenario might still be a sensible idea, especially for investors who aren’t comfortable with volatility.

With that in mind, let’s explore which of the UK’s largest businesses are likely to be most resilient during a recession.

Defensive stocks could outperform

When business is booming, and GDP’s growing, cyclical companies operating in industries like consumer discretionary and technology tend to outperform.

However, the opposite is true during a market downturn. Instead, under these conditions, the best-performing stocks are usually the ones operating in defensive and non-cyclical sectors. That includes consumer staples, utilities, and healthcare, among others.

Fortunately for investors, there are plenty of these companies sitting in the FTSE 100 today. And three that often get lots of attention are National Grid, GSK, and Reckitt Benckiser (LSE:RKT)

Exploring options

National Grid’s ability to keep chugging during a recession isn’t too surprising. After all, regardless of what’s going on in the economy, people and businesses still need access to electricity. It’s a similar story with GSK. As a key developer and manufacturer of life-saving drugs and treatments, demand doesn’t suffer during adverse market conditions.

Reckitt Benckiser is arguably more sensitive than these other two businesses, but it’s still proven itself to be fairly resilient during past recessions. As a quick reminder, the company sells a vast portfolio of branded staple products like Dettol disinfectant, Finish dishwasher tablets, and Air Wick air fresheners that can be found in most supermarkets. Suppose households’ budgets become significantly tighter. In that case, demand for cheaper alternatives to Reckitt’s branded products might harm sales volumes.

However, despite this possibility, the group’s performance during previous recessions suggests brand loyalty even when enduring economic woes. In fact, during the short-lived UK recession across the second half of 2023, Reckitt delivered some solid performance when excluding the voluntary recall of Nutramigen.

Nothing’s risk-free

Despite being defensive and resilient businesses, all three of these stocks aren’t guaranteed to outperform. National Grid’s tackling the challenge of a heavy debt burden, while GSK’s navigating through a complex and expensive regulatory environment.

As for Reckitt, we’ve already covered the risk of potential product recalls. And there’s also the general challenge of managing a portfolio of brands, not all of which have been winners over the years. In fact, in 2024, the firm announced plans to sell off its Air Wick brand in an attempt to refocus the business on its most successful products.

Nevertheless, these enterprises have a long track record of navigating through some of the toughest operating environments. As such, investors may want to consider researching them further as potential opportunities for portfolio diversification in 2025.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended GSK, National Grid Plc, and Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Illustration of flames over a black background
Investing Articles

Up 8.7% in a week but still yielding 8.6% – Legal & General shares are red hot right now!

| Harvey Jones

Legal & General shares are enjoying their day in the sun, rocketing last week as investors piled into FTSE 100…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Hunting for income shares to buy after the market dip? Then remember this

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones says the recent dip makes now a brilliant time for investors to go hunting for FTSE 100 dividend…

Read more »

Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in BAE Systems shares at the start of 2025 is now worth…

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones's BAE System shares have smashed the market so far in 2025. Yet while this remains a core FTSE…

Read more »

A young black man makes the symbol of a peace sign with two fingers
Investing Articles

As UK shares plunge, dividend yields soar! These 2 income stocks look appealing

| Mark Hartley

The stock market took a hit earlier this month, but it's not all doom and gloom. Mark Hartley uncovers two…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s why I think investors should consider this FTSE 100 rival instead of Rolls-Royce shares

| Mark Hartley

Rolls-Royce shares have had a great run, but I don't see much more gas in the tank. When thinking in…

Read more »

Dividend Shares

Here’s a 6-stock ISA portfolio that could make £1.55k in monthly passive income

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith outlines some of his favourite income stocks that could be used within an ISA to generate a 7%+…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Forecast: by April 2026, the Apple share price could turn £1,000 into…

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (TMFBoyrazian)

The Apple share price is down almost 20% from the fallout of US tariffs, but has the market overreacted? Zaven…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Down 72%, can this former FTSE darling get its mojo back?

| Andrew Mackie

With luxury brands getting hit by weak consumer confidence and trade wars, Andrew Mackie examines the health of this FTSE…

Read more »