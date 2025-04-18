Member Login
5 lessons from the latest stock-market crash

In a sudden, sharp shock, the US stock market lost over 21% in mere weeks. Though it has rebounded, here are five lessons from 2025’s stock-market crash.

Cliff D'Arcy
My first loves were Maths and Physics. After studying Maths, Stats and Computer Science in the late 80s, I worked in the financial sector from 1987 to 2002. I then joined The Motley Fool's writing team in January 2003 and left in November 2005. Since then, I have been a freelance financial writer. My primary goal is to help people manage their money better by making sensible financial decisions!
Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

On 19 February, the S&P 500 hit a record high of 6,147.43. Within weeks, President Trump unleashed the steepest US import tariffs since 1930. This prompted a global wave of share selling. At its 2025 low, the S&P 500 hit 4,835.04 on 7 April.

A rapid retreat

At its worst, the index was down 21.3%, therefore entering a brief bear market. It now stands at 5,272.43, 9% above 2025’s low. Thus, this latest US stock-market crash lasted mere days — so far.

In two days, the S&P 500 fell 9.9%, destroying $6trn of global wealth. In the past 75 years, the only steeper two-day falls came in October 1987 (-24.6%), November 2008 (-12.4%), and March 2020 (-13.9%). Therefore, while 2025’s market collapse was steep and sudden, it was not deep and long — as yet.

Crash course

Having endured the 1987, 2000-03, 2007-09, spring 2020, and this latest crash, here are my five lessons for investors to consider:

1. Diversification works

Diversification — spreading one’s money to avoid concentration risk — is described as ‘the only free lunch in finance’. When markets tumble, I’m relieved that my family portfolio is widely diversified. Though our wealth is concentrated in shares, we keep money in low-risk investments (cash and money-market funds). These assets weathered this storm without incident.

2. Leverage can hurt

In good years, leverage — using borrowed money or financial instruments to magnify returns — is a winner. But leverage is a double-edged sword, as it also magnifies losses. I’m happy with zero leverage in our portfolio, so I can sleep better at night.

3. Liquidity is lovely

When investors hurriedly sell assets, this dash for cash can become a fire sale. In stressed markets, liquidity plunges, making selling in volume without moving prices difficult. Hence, leaving liquidity traps can be painful and expensive. My family portfolio has lots of liquidity, so we don’t sell shares during market panics. Instead, we keep cash to buy discounted shares during prolonged stock-market crashes.

4. Buying the dip

In previous slumps, we ‘bought the dip’, buying at reduced prices. The rapidity of this latest rebound made this difficult to execute. However, we did buy one stock at a 25% discount to recent prices. Watch this space…

5. Don’t panic!

Douglas Adams, brilliant author of The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, would back this advice, which was on the front cover of his galactic guide. When greed becomes fear, panicked investors sell and can sustain losses. I take the contrarian approach by buying big during panics.

Buy more Glencore?

Shares in commodity trader Glencore (LSE: GLEN) got crushed this month. On 7 April, they hit 205p, over 300p below the 506.72p they reached on 20 May 2024. This FTSE 100 stock now stands at 255.75p (now 24.8% above 2025’s low), valuing this firm at £30.7bn.

I wish I’d bought Glencore shares as the price neared 200p, as I see this as a potential recovery/value play — even though mining shares are notoriously volatile. The shares are down 45.9% over one year, but up 81% over five years. Adding cash dividends (current cash yield is 3.6% a year) boosts these figures.

For sure, the global economy is shaking and demand for metals is slowing. But after such steep price falls, I wish I’d bought more Glencore for our portfolio!

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Cliff D’Arcy has an economic interest in Glencore shares. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services, such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool, we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

