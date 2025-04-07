Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Is the FTSE 250 about to surge by 45%?!

Is the FTSE 250 about to surge by 45%?!

The FTSE 250’s trading at a massive discount versus historical levels. Could the underappreciated growth index enjoy an upward correction in 2025?

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, MSc
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 2 CFA exam.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The FTSE 250 has had a bit of a rough start to the year, falling by almost 6%, or 5% when including dividends. By comparison, the UK’s more popular large-cap index has delivered a total return of 6% since January kicked off. And on the surface, the FTSE 100 appears to be the better choice in terms of performance.

However, despite appearances, the FTSE 250 could deliver some surprising gains later in the year. And one analyst forecast predicts the index could rise as high as 28,300 points by the end of December. That’s a potential 45% surge just around the corner!

The FTSE 250’s cheap

Compared to its long-term annual historical average return of 11%, the UK’s growth index has long been lagging behind. That’s despite earnings growing faster than inflation by around 4% for the last 30 years.

Combining these stronger profits with lacklustre interest from investors has dragged the index’s cyclically adjusted price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to just 17. For reference, the index’s long-term average is closer to 22. And it goes to show how cheap the index has become over the years. Assuming the index mean reverts back to this average along with continued inflation-beating earnings growth in 2025, the FTSE 250 could enjoy a long-overdue upward correction.

Of course, there’s no guarantee these assumptions come true. With geopolitical tensions and investor uncertainty rising, a flight to safety to more stable indices like the FTSE 100 or commodities like gold may result in the mid-cap index once again underperforming.

However, even if the index itself doesn’t thrive, some of its constituents may still enjoy robust gains.

A potential winner in 2025?

Alpha Group International (LSE:ALPH) only recently joined the FTSE 250 (in June 2024) after climbing through the ranks on AIM.

However, it’s already the 118th largest company in the index as it continues its upward journey to the FTSE 100. And to demonstrate this growth in terms of shareholder gains, the stock’s up over 900% since its IPO in 2017. That’s a 33% annualised return!

Despite this tremendous run, the stock continues to fly relatively under the radar. There are currently only three institutional analysts following this business (each with a Buy or Outperform rating), with an average 12-month share price target of 3,200p versus the current 2,530p share price. And just like its parent index, the stock’s also trading at a seemingly cheap valuation with the forward P/E of just 11.3.

The currency risk management and alternative banking firm is currently facing off against some notable headwinds driven by higher interest rates. Yet that hasn’t stopped revenues and profits from climbing by double-digits. And now that interest rates are steadily falling, demand for its services is expected to rise throughout 2025, accelerating cash flows even further.

Of course, the firm isn’t without its risks. Stubborn inflation could prevent the desired interest rate cuts from materialising. And leadership has also just changed hands with the founder stepping down which could prove disruptive if the new CEO can’t maintain the firm’s momentum.

Nevertheless, despite the risks, it’s a business I remain bullish on. That’s why it’s already one of my largest holdings and why I think investors may want to take a closer look.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has positions in Alpha Group International. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Alpha Group International. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Runner standing at the starting point with 2025 year for starting in new year 2025 to achieve business planing and success concept.
Investing Articles

Forecast: here’s how high can the FTSE 100 could climb in 2025

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (TMFBoyrazian)

The FTSE 100’s already up over 6% since the start of the year as consumer spending starts to rise, but…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Up 30% in weeks, does the BAE Systems share price still offer value?

| Christopher Ruane

The BAE Systems share price has been on a tear over the past couple of months. This writer sees limited…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

Hunting for shares to buy as the market trembles? Remember this!

| Christopher Ruane

After a choppy week in global stock markets, our writer goes back to basics in his hunt for bargain shares…

Read more »

Investing Articles

3 simple principles to help build wealth in an ISA

| Christopher Ruane

As a new tax year opens up new ISA allowances for many investors, our writer shares a trio of things…

Read more »

Investing Articles

US trade tariffs: what they could mean for UK shares like Ashtead, Compass Group, and Experian

| Mark Hartley

US trade tariffs continue to rock global markets, and the UK is no exception. Our writer considers how a new…

Read more »

Mindful young woman breathing out with closed eyes, calming down in stressful situation, working on computer in modern kitchen.
Dividend Shares

The Trump slump has smashed these FTSE 100 shares!

| Cliff D'Arcy

After a rough week for US and UK shares, investors have been shaken. But now these FTSE 100 stocks have…

Read more »

Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in Rolls-Royce shares 5 years ago is now worth…

| Stephen Wright

Rolls-Royce shares have been on fire since April 2020. Part of this is the result of pandemic restrictions lifting, but…

Read more »

Young Asian woman with head in hands at her desk
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in Tesla stock at its peak in 2024 is now worth…

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Over the last few months, Tesla stock has lost nearly half its value. Here, Edward Sheldon explores a few takeaways…

Read more »