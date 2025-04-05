Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Is Fundsmith Equity still a good choice for a Stocks and Shares ISA in 2025?

Is Fundsmith Equity still a good choice for a Stocks and Shares ISA in 2025?

Many Britons hold the Fundsmith Equity fund in their Stocks and Shares ISAs. Is this still a good move? Edward Sheldon provides his take.

Posted by
Edward Sheldon, CFA
Based in London, Edward is a CFA-qualified investment analyst/writer who has clients all over the world. Before launching his own investment writing business in 2017, he spent 15 years working in private wealth management and institutional asset management. Edward takes an active approach to investing, managing his own individual stock portfolio. He likes to invest in high-quality companies that are poised to benefit from powerful long-term trends, and capable of generating market-beating returns. You can find more of his views, along with his portfolio holdings, at topshelfinvestments.substack.com
Published
| More on:
Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Fundsmith Equity is a popular investment fund. And it’s easy to see why – since its inception in 2010, it has delivered impressive returns (around 14% per year). Recently however, the performance has been underwhelming. This begs the question: is the fund still a good option to consider for a Stocks and Shares ISA now?

Quality focus

Let me start by saying that I have a position in Fundsmith myself. The reason why is that I like portfolio manager Terry Smith’s ‘quality’-based investment strategy. Buy good companies, don’t overpay, do nothing is his approach. That’s a good strategy, in my view.

Now, there’s no doubt that Fundsmith’s performance over the last two years has been disappointing. In the tech-driven bull market of 2023/24, the fund wasn’t able to keep up. But I’m not too concerned here as returns were still decent. And most active fund managers weren’t able to beat the market with mega-cap tech stocks having such a strong run.

What I want to see is outperformance in normal and/or weak market environments. Can it beat the market in these conditions? That’s the big question for me. Because if it can, it could potentially play a valuable role in my portfolio as a diversifier/hedge against risk.

So, what has performance looked like this year?

Q1 202520242023202220212020
Fundsmith -5.7%8.9%12.4%-13.8%22.1%18.3%
MSCI World-4.7%20.8%16.8%-7.8%22.9%12.3%

Well, it’s concerning, to be honest. Given the fund’s focus on quality, I would have expected it to outperform in 2025 as markets have fallen. But it hasn’t. For Q1, it returned -5.7% versus -4.7% for the MSCI World index – that’s not good.

March’s performance was particularly bad. Here, it returned -9.2% versus -6.8% for the MSCI World.

An underperformer

Looking under the bonnet to see what’s gone wrong, it seems a few top holdings have taken a big hit. An example here is Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO).

Year to date, it’s down about 20%. Over 12 months, it’s down roughly 45%.

What’s happened?

Well, the main issue is that investors have become concerned that the Danish company – which is the producer of weight-loss drugs Wegovy and Ozempic – is losing ground to US rival Eli Lilly. This has led to a major valuation re-rating.

Personally, I think the stock has fallen too far, could bounce back and is worth considering today. To my mind, it now looks cheap (the price-to-earnings ratio is just 18) relative to its forecast growth of a 20% revenue rise this year.

That said, the competition from Eli Lilly – which makes Zepbound and Mounjaro – is a legitimate risk. It could lead to a slowdown in growth for Novo.

Concentration risk

Now, if you own 100 stocks in your portfolio and one bombs like this, it’s not going to be the end of the world. However, if you only have 25-30 stocks, like Fundsmith does, this kind of underperformance can result in a real drag on performance. This concentration is one of the big risks here. If Smith picks the wrong stocks, it can lead to poor returns.

What I’m doing

Looking at Fundsmith today, the bottom line is that performance needs to pick up and quickly. For the fee, I’d want to see better returns.

I’m continuing to hold it and I still think it’s worth considering as part of a diversified portfolio. But right now, I’m putting more money into passive funds, niche funds, and individual stocks.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon has positions in Fundsmith Equity and Novo Nordisk. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Novo Nordisk. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Nvidia stock is down 24% this year. Time to buy the dip?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane has been eyeing Nvidia stock as a potential addition to his portfolio for a while. Is a recent…

Read more »

Petrochemical engineer working at night with digital tablet inside oil and gas refinery plant
Investing Articles

Down 25% since January, this resilient dividend stock’s catching my eye

| Stephen Wright

Maintaining the UK’s rail, water, and energy infrastructure isn’t the most exciting business. But it has made this a solid…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Prediction: Unilever to outperform the FTSE 100 over the next 12 months

| Stephen Wright

The FTSE 100 has made a strong start to 2025, but Stephen Wright thinks a popular dividend stock could be…

Read more »

Investing Articles

I just bought this legendary S&P 500 tech stock for my ISA, 27% off its highs

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

This S&P 500 stock has tanked over the last month and Edward Sheldon has snapped it up for his portfolio…

Read more »

Young black man looking at phone while on the London Overground
Investing Articles

2 beaten-down stocks to consider for an ISA after the massive market sell-off!

| Ben McPoland

The stock market has had a sudden meltdown! Yet our writer thinks these two growth stocks look attractive candidates for…

Read more »

British Pennies on a Pound Note
Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT what the best UK penny stock was. This is what it said…

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (TMFBoyrazian)

Can AI find winning penny stock investments? Zaven Boyrazian puts ChatGPT to the test and discovers a potentially interesting opportunity.

Read more »

Investing Articles

These FTSE 100 stocks could be the winners from Trump’s tariffs!

| James Beard

President Trump’s unpopular tariffs caused mayhem on the world’s stock markets this week. But some FTSE 100 stocks bucked this…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Are these 3 sold-off UK shares secretly screaming buys?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (TMFBoyrazian)

Despite the FTSE 100 rising, there are still plenty of struggling UK shares. But are these three sold-off stocks potential…

Read more »