Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 3 world-class stocks to consider buying, while they’re ‘on sale’

3 world-class stocks to consider buying, while they’re ‘on sale’

Looking for stocks to buy? These three all have attractive long-term prospects and are currently trading 20% or more below their 52-week highs.

Posted by
Edward Sheldon, CFA
Based in London, Edward is a CFA-qualified investment analyst/writer who has clients all over the world. Before launching his own investment writing business in 2017, he spent 15 years working in private wealth management and institutional asset management. Edward takes an active approach to investing, managing his own individual stock portfolio. He likes to invest in high-quality companies that are poised to benefit from powerful long-term trends, and capable of generating market-beating returns. You can find more of his views, along with his portfolio holdings, at topshelfinvestments.substack.com
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

For those looking for stocks to buy, now’s an exciting time. With markets having sold-off due to uncertainty over Donald Trump’s tariffs, many top stocks are now ‘on sale’.

Here, I’m going to highlight three world-class stocks that are currently trading 20% or more below their highs. I think these shares are worth considering today.

Alphabet

Let’s start with Google and YouTube owner Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG). Because this stock looks really cheap right now. Down 27% from its 52-week high, it’s currently trading on a forward-looking price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just 17.8. That’s very low for a ‘Magnificent 7’ stock.

Of course, Alphabet’s more sensitive to economic conditions than some of the other Big Tech companies. If businesses reign in their advertising spending, its revenue and earnings growth could stall.

And that’s not the only risk here. Another is disruption to its business model from new generative AI apps like ChatGPT.

This company has plenty of growth levels it can pull however (for example, it could charge customers more for Google Drive). And in the long run, I see plenty of potential from YouTube, cloud computing, and self-driving cars.

So I think it’s worth a look today.

InterContinental Hotels Group

Turning to the FTSE 100, I like the look of InterContinental Hotels (LSE: IHG). It was trading near 11,000p back in February however, it’s now hovering around 7,900p – about 28% lower.

At that price, the P/E ratio is in the low 20s. I think that’s attractive given this company’s brands (InterContinental, Holiday Inn, Kimpton, etc) and very profitable, franchise-based business model.

It’s worth pointing out that in the near term there’s uncertainty here. Consumers are a little on edge right now, and they may reign in their spending on travel over the next 12 months.

Taking a five-to-10 year view however, I expect this company to do well on the back of the retirement of the Baby Boomers, rising incomes in emerging markets, and the general growth of the travel industry. Over time, I expect it to get much bigger so is worth considering.

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust

Finally, I like the look of Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (LSE: SMT) at the moment. It’s a growth-focused product that offers exposure to growth industries such as e-commerce, artificial intelligence (AI), self-driving cars, and space technology.

Back in February, its shares were trading near 1,130p. Today however, they can be snapped up for around 900p – about 20% lower.

Now, this investment trust could be volatile in the short term. At present, stocks in industries such as AI are under quite a bit of pressure. But taking a long-term view (as we always do at The Motley Fool), I think it will do well. Let’s face it – the world’s expected to become even more digitised in the years ahead.

This means that the industries I mentioned above are likely to get much bigger. With exposure to companies such as Amazon, Nvidia, and Meta Platforms, this trust is well positioned for the future, in my view and worthy of a closer look.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon has positions in Alphabet, Amazon, InterContinental Hotels Group Plc, and Nvidia. Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Alphabet, Amazon, InterContinental Hotels Group Plc, Meta Platforms, and Nvidia. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

US stock market rout: an unmissable opportunity for investors?

| Dr. James Fox

His tech-heavy portfolio has been smashed by Trump’s tariffs. However, Dr James Fox believes there could be some opportunities in…

Read more »

Investing Articles

After a 13% ‘Trump tariff’ fall, is the Barclays share price too cheap to miss?

| Alan Oscroft

Does the Barclays share price fall mean we should all panic and run screaming from the stock market? Nah, of…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

2 investment trusts to consider for a Stocks and Shares ISA

| Christopher Ruane

These two investment trusts have a different focus -- but our writer sees both as worth considering, one more for…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Deutsche Bank reiterates Buy rating on 9.6% yielding FTSE 250 stock that was “most shorted in UK”

| Mark Hartley

Our writer investigates why a major broker remains optimistic about a FTSE 250 stock that was once the most shorted…

Read more »

Investing Articles

2 things to remember when stock markets are turbulent

| Christopher Ruane

US trade policy has rattled the stock markets in New York, London and elsewhere. Our writer outlines a couple of…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Are Trump’s tariffs a once-in-a-lifetime chance for ISA investors to get rich?

| Charlie Carman

The £20,000 Stocks and Shares ISA limit will reset on 6 April. Smart investors could use current market volatility to…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here are the latest Persimmon share price and dividend forecasts

| James Beard

Our writer looks at the latest forecasts for the Persimmon share price and considers what level of dividend the stock…

Read more »

British Pennies on a Pound Note
Investing Articles

Up 900%, could penny share Kodal Minerals have further to run?

| Christopher Ruane

Over five years, this penny share has increased in value by a factor of 10. Could the latest news persuade…

Read more »