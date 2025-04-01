Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 9% income a year! Are these 3 FTSE dividend shares no-brainer buys to consider for an ISA?

9% income a year! Are these 3 FTSE dividend shares no-brainer buys to consider for an ISA?

Harvey Jones picks out 3 dividend shares that now pay the highest yields on the entire FTSE 100. Are they perfect for an income-rich Stocks and Shares ISA?

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I'm a freelance personal finance journalist who writes for the Daily and Sunday Express, Reader's Digest, The National newspaper and of course, Motley Fool UK.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

As the end of the tax year looms, many investors will be hunting for dividend shares to add to their Stocks and Shares ISA. 

Three FTSE 100 passive income stocks stand out: M&G (LSE: MNG), Phoenix Group Holdings (LSE: PHNX), and Legal & General Group (LSE: LGEN).

They offer incredible passive income of around 9%. But are their yields too good to be true?

M&G shares pay massive income

Wealth manager M&G has a trailing yield of 9.88%, the highest on the FTSE 100. But it’s not the full story. When buying shares, capital is at risk. And the returns on M&G shres have been volatile.

The share price has dipped 7.76% over the past year. However, it has climbed an impressive 50% over five years.

Throw in that yield and long-term investors have doubled their money. But past performance figures are slippery things. Five years ago, the first pandemic lockdown was in full swing, and markets were in a slump. That flatters subsequent growth.

I hold M&G stock — in fact — I hold all three of these. They’re all in the financial sector, which puts them on the front line of today’s stock market volatility, which could hit assets under management and customer inflows.

That could impact profits and potentially the dividend. M&G also faces competition from lower-cost passive investment providers, which could erode its client base over time.

Phoenix stock may struggle to fly

Phoenix Group is close behind M&G with a trailing dividend yield of 9.46%. The life insurer has done well out of acquiring and managing closed books of business from financial services firms. However, it needs to keep chasing new business to keep the cash flowing and the dividend alive. It’s done well so far, but there are no guarantees.

The Phoenix share price climbed 4% over the last year, boosted by a strong set of 2024 results, with operating cash generation up 22% to £1.4bn. That should help support the dividend.

However, the shares are down 14% over five years, and the capital loss must be offset against the dividend income.

It’s no coincidence that the final ultra-high yielder is also in the financial sector, asset manager and insurer Legal & General.

This is a mature and competitive sector, which has been squeezed by higher interest rates and volatile markets. While there has been profit growth, it’s hardly been spectacular.

Legal & General’s trailing yield of 8.76% is eye-catching but its shares have disappointed, falling 4% in the past year but up a modest 16% over five. With dividends, long-term investors are still doing nicely.

Earning per share have fallen in recent years, though, and this has bumped up the price-to-earnings ratio to a pricey 84 times. It’s the most expensive of the three.

Yet the board recently announced plans to buy back £500m of shares this year after a strong 2024. In total, it aims to return more than £5bn to shareholders within three years.

I think all three dividends look sustainable, but don’t expect them to grow much, especially given today’s economic worries. 

I think any of them are worth considering for a well-balanced portfolio, but I wouldn’t suggest newbie investors buy all three because there’s a lot of crossover. I wouldn’t quite call them no-brainers. As ever, there are risks as well as rewards.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has positions in Legal & General Group Plc, M&g Plc, and Phoenix Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended M&g Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

5 days to the ISA deadline, this cash machine is my standout FTSE 100 stock

| Andrew Mackie

Up 115% in just a year, Andrew Mackie believes this FTSE 100 stock’s most explosive moves are still very much…

Read more »

photo of Union Jack flags bunting in local street party
Investing Articles

2 value stocks from the FTSE 100 to consider buying in April

| Ben McPoland

Value stocks can come in all shapes and sizes in the FTSE 100 index, as demonstrated by these two markedly…

Read more »

Investing Articles

1 crucial thing to do as the 2024/25 ISA deadline approaches

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

This time of year is a great time to check your ISA strategy and make sure you’re positioned for long-term…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

How much would an investor need in a Stocks and Shares ISA to generate £20k a year in passive income?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon calculates how much one would need to generate a chunky annual passive income with dividend stocks. And it…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

The Diageo share price is down 32%. Is now the time to buy the dip?

| Charlie Carman

A collapsing Diageo share price has left investors in the FTSE 100 drinks stock reeling, but could the company's hangover…

Read more »

Growth Shares

Prudential: the FTSE 100 insurance stock making a huge comeback in 2025

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

This FTSE 100 insurance stock has risen nearly 40% since mid-January. Edward Sheldon thinks it’s just getting started and believes…

Read more »

Surprised Black girl holding teddy bear toy on Christmas
Investing Articles

A £10,000 investment in AstraZeneca shares last Christmas is now worth…

| Mark Hartley

AstraZeneca shares have enjoyed moderate gains this year, helping to recover some of last year’s losses. But does it remain…

Read more »

Mature couple in a discussion while eating a meal in a restaurant.
Investing Articles

£100 daily passive income? With the right shares in a Stocks and Shares ISA, it’s possible!

| Mark Hartley

Earning £100 in passive income every day is a goal worth aiming for -- and our writer has a plan…

Read more »