Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Tesla stock has crashed. Could it be a long-term bargain?

Tesla stock has crashed. Could it be a long-term bargain?

Tesla stock has plummeted in a matter of months. Our writer considers some different approaches to valuation — and explains his own plan.

Posted by
Christopher Ruane
Christopher Ruane writes on UK financial markets.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Tesla

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Long-term shareholders in electric vehicle maker Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) are used to turbulence. With a 693% gain over the past five years alone, many of them probably do not care. But recently, Tesla stock has been on a wild run even by its own unconventional standards.

Since mid-December, it has lost 43%.

That is a big percentage fall for any share. But bear in mind that this is a huge company. Even after that share price crash wiped hundreds of billions of pounds off its stock market capitalisation, Tesla is still valued at around £660bn.

Clearly, then, the market still attaches a huge potential value to Tesla’s future business value. Given that, does it make sense for me to add some Tesla stock to my portfolio for the first time, at a far cheaper price than I would have paid just a few months ago?

After all, as billionaire investor Warren Buffett says, the time to be greedy is when others are fearful.

Knowing what kind of investor you are

But while I understand the logic in the Sage of Omaha’s comment, it does not mean that any situation where investors are fearful offers an opportunity.

Far from it. No matter how far a share falls, it can always fall further as Buffett himself has experienced many times in his career.

He changed his approach early on from looking for shares that looked cheaper than their value when focused on things like the balance sheet, to trying to buy into great business at attractive prices.

That is different to the approach some investors take. Some are hardened value investors, for example, while others like long-term growth stories and tend to focus on the business potential more than the current share valuation, in the hope that a fast-growing business can transform a share price.

Tesla’s valuation still looks unjustifiable to me

That is not my approach, although I would note that Tesla’s revenues last year barely shifted and its car sales volumes fell for the first time, albeit only slightly.

So I think the growth story at Tesla has become less compelling than it was five years ago. With stronger competition from rivals like BYD, I reckon that could be a structural change in the market, not just a statistical blip.

I approach the valuation issue more from the perspective of Buffett (incidentally, a long-term BYD shareholder). The question I ask when considering whether to add Tesla stock to my portfolio is whether it is a great business trading at an attractive price.

Despite its current challenges – and boss Elon Musk’s vocal political participation is a risk to car sales, in my view – Tesla is a great business.

It has proprietary technology, a large installed user base, and a powerful albeit increasingly polarising brand. Its vertically integrated business model has given it strong profit margins even as competitors rack up losses.

On top of all of that, vehicles are only one part of the offering. Power generation is a fast-growing part of the Tesla offering that I reckon has huge potential.

But the risks I mentioned above could see earnings decline further after a sharp fall last year – and Tesla stock already trades on a price-to-earnings ratio of 133. That looks very high to me. I will not be investing.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Here’s how an investor could target a £1,027 monthly second income by investing £80 a week

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains how, with no investments today, an investor could still build a four-figure monthly second income over the…

Read more »

Investing Articles

2 potential S&P 500 bargains!

| Ben McPoland

With the S&P 500 index having a bit of a wobble recently, these two high-quality growth shares now look attractive…

Read more »

Growth Shares

Here’s the boohoo share price forecast for the next 12 months as the Debenhams rebrand begins

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith runs through the current forecasts for the boohoo share price and explains why the average view could be…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s a starter portfolio of S&P 500 shares to consider for growth, dividends and value!

| Royston Wild

Royston Wild believes a portfolio comprising these three S&P 500 shares could deliver huge long-term returns. Here's why.

Read more »

Investing Articles

Should I buy Nvidia stock for my ISA at $111?

| Ben McPoland

Nvidia stock's been volatile as fears grow about tariffs, US-China relations, and spending on artificial intelligence infrastructure.

Read more »

Investing Articles

Just released: the latest Hidden Winners ‘sell’ recommendation [PREMIUM PICKS]

| Mark Rogers

Here at The Motley Fool, we don’t hide the fact that ‘selling’ is part of the investment equation.

Read more »

Investing Articles

This 10p penny stock just jumped 9.9%! Should I buy more?

| Ben McPoland

This investor in fast-growing pizza company DP Poland (LON:DPP) digs into why the penny stock jumped almost 10% to 10p…

Read more »

Investing Articles

I just bought this 9.3% yielding FTSE 100 stock before it goes ex-dividend on 3 April!

| Harvey Jones

This ultra-high-yielding FTSE 100 stock is giving Harvey Jones generous dividends and now some share price growth as well. Can…

Read more »