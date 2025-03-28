Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Should I buy Nvidia stock for my ISA at $111?

Should I buy Nvidia stock for my ISA at $111?

Nvidia stock’s been volatile as fears grow about tariffs, US-China relations, and spending on artificial intelligence infrastructure.

Posted by
Ben McPoland
Ben is an investment writer. He's been managing his own pension and ISA portfolios for a number of years. His approach aims to balance growth and income styles of investing.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock has fallen 17% this year. Now at $111, it’s trading at the same price it was back in May. Yet the company continues to put up huge growth rates and reckons the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is still in its infancy.

This leaves me wondering if there’s a buying opportunity here for my Stocks and Shares ISA.

Attractive valuation, on paper

On the one hand, it’s a bit strange that Nvidia stock is flat after 10 months. After all, the firm looks nailed on to continue growing strongly due to the colossal AI investments that Big Tech’s already confirmed it will make this year.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) plans to invest over $100bn in AI infrastructure to enhance its cloud services. Microsoft has earmarked more than $80bn, Alphabet (Google) $75bn, and Meta Platforms as much as $65bn. Then there’s Oracle, Tesla, OpenAI, and so on.

Wall Street analysts expect Nvidia’s revenue to grow 57% to $204bn this year, with earnings per share (EPS) increasing by 52%. Based on this, the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is 24.5. That’s not a daft multiple for a company still at the centre of the AI boom.

By 2028, the firm’s revenue is tipped to reach almost $300bn, with EPS at about $6.70. That translates into a forward P/E ratio of just 17. Seen from this angle, Nvidia stock looks a bit of a no-brainer buy for my portfolio.

But I do have some concerns.

DeepSeek doubts

One is that Nvidia’s growth is heavily reliant on those Big Tech customers previously mentioned. While sales for its latest Blackwell chips are very strong, demand could always taper off next year as some large customers start deploying their own custom-developed chips.

Meanwhile, Chinese AI firm DeepSeek reportedly developed a cost-efficient large language model (LLM) that doesn’t run on a load of high-end chips. In theory, this might eventually mean reduced demand for Nvidia’s AI hardware. 

DeepSeek misunderstanding

But am I thinking about things in the wrong way? Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang thinks so. Speaking to CNBC about DeepSeek’s R1 model, he said: “This reasoning AI consumes 100 times more compute than a non-reasoning AI… the exact opposite conclusion that everybody had.”

At its recent annual technology conference, Nvidia reiterated that we’re moving towards AI agents and long-think reasoning models. Put simply, agentic AI refers to models that can understand, plan, and take action. In other words, AI with agency.

The planning part means back-and-forth reasoning to thoughtfully take the best course of action. To do that quickly will need much more computing power, not less.

This kind of intelligence lays the groundwork for physical AI, such as useful humanoid robots.

I’m expecting volatility

Looking forward, I have less concerns about competition. That’s because Nvidia says its next AI superchip, Rubin Ultra in 2027, will have 400 times the performance of its 2022 Hopper architecture!

I suspect Big Tech firms will continue to rely on the best chips (ie Nvidia’s). The stakes appear too high, creating a sort of ‘Prisoner’s Dilemma’, where holding back risks being left behind in the AI race.

I’m expecting further market volatility due to tariffs and worries about restricted Nvidia chip sales to China. If the stock moves near $100, I’ll buy it.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Ben McPoland has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Alphabet, Amazon, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Nvidia, Oracle, and Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Growth Shares

Here’s the boohoo share price forecast for the next 12 months as the Debenhams rebrand begins

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith runs through the current forecasts for the boohoo share price and explains why the average view could be…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s a starter portfolio of S&P 500 shares to consider for growth, dividends and value!

| Royston Wild

Royston Wild believes a portfolio comprising these three S&P 500 shares could deliver huge long-term returns. Here's why.

Read more »

Investing Articles

Just released: the latest Hidden Winners ‘sell’ recommendation [PREMIUM PICKS]

| Mark Rogers

Here at The Motley Fool, we don’t hide the fact that ‘selling’ is part of the investment equation.

Read more »

Investing Articles

This 10p penny stock just jumped 9.9%! Should I buy more?

| Ben McPoland

This investor in fast-growing pizza company DP Poland (LON:DPP) digs into why the penny stock jumped almost 10% to 10p…

Read more »

Investing Articles

I just bought this 9.3% yielding FTSE 100 stock before it goes ex-dividend on 3 April!

| Harvey Jones

This ultra-high-yielding FTSE 100 stock is giving Harvey Jones generous dividends and now some share price growth as well. Can…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

I just sold Unilever and bought this bombed-out UK stock. Am I mad?

| Harvey Jones

Sensible investors are buying defensive stocks in today's troubled times, but Harvey Jones has just doubled down on a UK…

Read more »

Calendar showing the date of 5th April on desk in a house
Investing Articles

With 1 week until the Stocks and Shares ISA deadline, here are 2 big mistakes to avoid

| Stephen Wright

Time is running out to use this year’s Stocks and Shares ISA allowance. But that’s no excuse for investors to…

Read more »

Investing Articles

3 things to remember ahead of the new 2025-26 ISA year

| Dr. James Fox

The ISA deadline comes when the tax year ends. That's 5 April, representing the last opportunity to take advantage of…

Read more »