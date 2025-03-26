Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » A FTSE 100 share to consider in April for growth AND dividends!

A FTSE 100 share to consider in April for growth AND dividends!

Looking for the best growth and income stocks to consider buying next month? Here’s one FTSE 100 share I’ve bought for my own portfolio.

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The FTSE 100 is a popular destination for share investors seeking passive income. More than other international indices, the UK blue-chip index is famed for its large collection of dividend shares with high yields and long records of payout growth.

It’s less recognised for its growth prospects however, given its high exposure towards mature industries such as banks, oil and mining. Yet the Footsie index can also be a great place to pick up top growth shares.

Here’s one top FTSE 100 stock I think is great for both capital growth and dividend income. So much so, I recently topped up my existing holdings just last Friday (21 March).

Shooting star

Games Workshop‘s (LSE:GAW) shares have shot through the stratosphere as earnings have ignited. Since 2020 its share price has risen 260%, driven by a sharp bottom-line rise as the tabletop gaming boom has grown.

Games Workshop earnings
Source: TradingView

Soaring earnings have also delivered a splendid rise in dividends per share over the time. The dividend of 145p per share paid in fiscal 2020 is dwarfed (no pun intended) by the 420p reward the business doled out last year.

City analysts are expecting both profits and dividends to continue rising over the short term too. A 15% earnings per share rise is tipped for this financial period, leading to predictions of an 10% hike in the full-year dividend, to 460.3p per share.

This leaves Games Workshop shares with a solid 3.2% dividend yield.

Cash king

Games Workshop cash and equivalents
Source: TradingView

The strong returns it’s delivered is thanks in large part to Games Workshop’s position as a cash-generating machine.

In the six months to December, cash and cash equivalents here rose by more than £18m to almost £126m. This was even after the payment of dividends, tax, and on asset purchases (like land) and product development.

This impressive cash creation is thanks in large part to its huge profit margins, with gross margins tending to range between 65% and 70%. The strong brand power of Warhammer means the company can charge premium prices, and production costs are relatively low.

But past performance is not a guarantee of future returns. And today there are significant risks to future revenues and cash flows, like a potential weakening in consumer spending if economic conditions worsen.

The business could also face higher costs and lower Stateside demand if US trade tariffs are slapped on the UK. Its plastic miniatures roll off conveyor belts in its factory in Nottingham, UK.

Looking good

But on balance, I’m optimistic that earnings and dividends will continue growing at Games Workshop, and certainly over the long term. ith With new manufacturing facilities and ongoing global store expansion, it’s well-positioned to continue capitalising on surging interest in fantasy wargaming.

I’m also encouraged by the company’s steps to supercharge licencing revenues. The blockbuster TV and film deal it’s signed with Amazon alone could take profits to the next level.

Games Workshop shares aren’t cheap on paper. They currently command a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 27.7 times for this financial year. However, I think this is a fair valuation given the company’s proven quality as both a growth and dividend share.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Royston Wild has positions in Games Workshop Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Amazon and Games Workshop Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Just released: our 3 best dividend-focused stocks to buy before April [PREMIUM PICKS]

| Mark Rogers

Our goal here is to highlight some of our past recommendations that we think are of particular interest today, due…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Earning passive income from the stock market is plagued with myths. These 3 are busted!

| Alan Oscroft

These three bits of nonsense are often trotted out to investors aiming for passive income from an ISA. Now they're…

Read more »

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building
Investing Articles

Is this the last chance to buy this dirt-cheap S&P 500 stock at a discount?

| Charlie Carman

Charlie Carman identifies a major S&P 500 stock that looks undervalued today, making it a potentially attractive investment opportunity to…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

At a 52-week low, this under-the-radar UK dividend stock is 1 to consider buying

| Stephen Wright

With a dividend yield close to 6% and a price target over 100% above the current level, James Halstead is…

Read more »

Fireworks display in the shape of willow at Newcastle, Co. Down , Northern Ireland at Halloween.
Investing Articles

Here’s why the Rolls-Royce share price has jumped 88% in a year, breaking record highs!

| Charlie Carman

As the Rolls-Royce share price continues to skyrocket, Charlie Carman delves into the reasons behind the FTSE 100 company's success.

Read more »

Investing Articles

2 macro investment themes and associated stocks to consider for a 2025/26 ISA portfolio

| Andrew Mackie

With a new Stock and Shares ISA window about to open, Andrew Mackie examines two of the biggest themes driving…

Read more »

US Stock

The Tesla share price has halved. It could halve again!

| Cliff D'Arcy

After hitting a record high of nearly $489 before Xmas, the Tesla share price has crashed back to Earth. It…

Read more »

Investing Articles

An activist thinks the Smiths Group share price is too low. These first-half results might show why

| Alan Oscroft

The Smiths Group share price has had a solid five years, and City analysts are predicting yet more years of…

Read more »