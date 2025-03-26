Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 3 common ISA myths busted!

3 common ISA myths busted!

There’s a lot of mystique and mystery around the world of Stocks and Shares ISA investing. Alan Oscroft helps to clear up a few things.

Posted by
Alan Oscroft
Alan is a freelance writer who began writing for The Motley Fool in the late 1990s. He has been a private investor for more 30 years, and has explored a number of strategies, settling on high-yielding blue-chip shares.
Published
| More on:
Calendar showing the date of 5th April on desk in a house

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

With the new £20,000 ISA allowance just round the corner, it could pay to clear up a few misunderstandings.

1: You can’t take money out

If we put cash into an ISA and then take it out, do we lose that part of our allowance? Actually, some providers are more flexible with their Stocks and Shares ISA offerings.

Suppose we pay in £5,000. Then we decide we need the cash and take it out again before buying any shares. Traditionally, that’s £5,000 used from our annual allowance. But some flexible ISAs will let us replace cash that we hadn’t yet used to buy shares without losing any allowance.

It differs between ISA providers, so be sure to check.

2: Cash ISAs beat inflation

UK inflation stands at 3%. And the best one-year Cash ISA rates are around 4.5%. If inflation falls in the next 12 months, that could be an even better deal.

But when inflation was under 2% and Bank of England base rates were at 0.5%, it was hard to find a Cash ISA paying more than 1%. We could avoid tax, but still lose money in real terms.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

So, this is perhaps only a partial myth. And a Cash ISA can be a good way to save for a rainy day, or for those who want guaranteed interest with no risk. But for serious long-term investment, a Stocks and Shares ISA is the champion in my book.

3: A Stocks and Shares ISA is hard

Picking the right shares, and knowing when to get in and out, surely needs expert knowledge. And the UK’s thousands of ISA millionaires are all financial whizzkids glued to their trading screens all day, right?

That could hardly be further from the truth.

In reality, ISA millionaires put more of their money into investment trusts than other investors, and leave it there.

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (LSE: SMT) is one of the most popular. It invests in high-tech growth stocks, and includes Amazon, Meta Platforms, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and Nvidia in its top 10.

Some investors buy and sell these stocks regularly, trying to hit the bottoms and tops. They often get the timing wrong, but they can also build up trading charges quickly.

Buy and hold

The really succesful investors simply buy stocks like this, getting them some diversification to soften the growth risk. And they just hold for the long term, through the ups and downs. And even with all the recent Nasdaq volatility, Scottish Mortgage shares are still up 75% in five years.

Oh, and over the past 10 years they’ve gained more than 250%. The Nasdaq volatility does show along the way, mind.

Scottish Mortgage is still a riskier investment than others. But the most successful ISA investors buy safer investment trusts too, with ones that go for dividends from mature UK blue-chip companies being popular.

So that’s the real secret of the ISA millionaires. They spread their money to reduce the risk, resist short-term trading, and just leave it there to compound over the long term. Why make it harder?

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Alan Oscroft has positions in Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Amazon, Meta Platforms, Nvidia, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Middle-aged Caucasian woman deep in thought while looking out of the window
Investing For Beginners

Inflation unexpectedly falls! Here are the FTSE stocks that could win and lose

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith runs through the latest inflation reading and explains specific FTSE stocks that could do well along with one…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

£10,000 to invest? Here’s how an investor could aim to turn that into a £2,000 second income

| Stephen Wright

There aren’t many shares with 20% dividend yields. But as Stephen Wright notes, this isn’t the only way to earn…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Are the wheels coming off Tesla stock?

| Andrew Mackie

With the Tesla share price down 27% in 2024, Andrew Mackie assesses why many private investors have turned against its…

Read more »

Investing Articles

2 dirt-cheap FTSE 250 shares to consider for growth and dividends!

| Royston Wild

Looking for the best FTSE 250 shares to buy today? These brilliant bargains offer an attractive blend of growth and…

Read more »

Investing For Beginners

2 bargain-basement value shares around 52-week lows

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith provides details of two value shares that could do well from a change in UK monetary policy and…

Read more »

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building
US Stock

2 fantastic US growth stocks to consider for a fresh ISA this April

| Mark Hartley

Thinking of opening or rebalancing a Stocks and Shares ISA this April? Consider diversifying into these two promising US growth…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Growth Shares

Up 67% in a year, here’s why the Barclays share price might still be a bargain

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through some valuation metrics that could indicate the Barclays share price is undervalued even with the recent…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Despite the takeover rumours, I don’t want anything to do with this FTSE 250 stock

| James Beard

Some big names are investing huge sums buying this FTSE 250 stock. Even so, our writer explains why he doesn’t…

Read more »