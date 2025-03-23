Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » With gold at record highs, I’m ignoring it and investing in the UK stock market!

With gold at record highs, I’m ignoring it and investing in the UK stock market!

The gold price has been at record highs lately, but so too has the UK stock market’s index of leading shares. Our writer’s shunning only one of them!

Posted by
Christopher Ruane
Christopher Ruane writes on UK financial markets.
Published
| More on:
Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Gold recently hit an all-time record high price. But rather than try and build my wealth by buying the yellow metal, I am focussed on the UK stock market.

It has also been doing quite well lately, as it happens.

Like gold, the FTSE 100 index of leading blue-chip companies listed on the London stock market also hit an all-time high this month.

But that only tells part of the story, as far as I am concerned. Here is why I am putting money into British shares right now.

The value of a productive asset

I remember billionaire investor Warren Buffett being asked why he did not invest in gold many years ago.

His response was that gold buyers paid some people to dig the precious metal out of one hole in the ground, before it was moved to another hole in a ground that they paid other people to guard.

In other words, gold is an unproductive asset. By contrast, a gold mine can be a productive asset: owning it, one could potentially benefit from any profits made by mining and selling gold.

In general, I like shares of productive assets. Owning a tiny part of British American Tobacco, for example, I earn a sliver of money every time someone buys a packet of Lucky Strike cigarettes, thanks to the company’s dividend.

Dividends are never guaranteed. If a share I own loses all its value, I own nothing but a piece of paper. With gold at least I would own a glimmering paperweight. So, although, I am not buying gold, I am not just buying any old shares willy-nilly either. Instead, I am scouring the stock market for what I think are potential bargains.

On the hunt for mispriced gems

That may sound odd. If the FTSE 100 has hit a record high, why would there be bargain shares still available?

The FTSE 100 is only one part (albeit a significant one) of the London stock market. Even within it, though, some shares are doing much worse than the index overall.

Take JD Sports (LSE: JD) as an example. It has tumbled by a fifth so far this year.

Over the past five years, JD’s share price has gone nowhere (up a fraction of one percentage point), compared to a 66% gain for the FTSE 100.

But I recently added to my holding of the FTSE 100 sportswear retailer. Multiple profit warnings in the past year have shaken City confidence and I do see risks, from higher costs due to global tariffs to potentially weaker consumer demand if the economy slows.

Browsing in JD’s flagship Oxford Street shop last week, though, business struck me as fairly brisk. I reckon its proven formula, deep customer insight, global reach and exclusive products can all help JD deliver profits long into the future.

Its share price fall looks overdone to me for the long-term prospects I see when considering the business and poring over JD’s financial reports.

It is just one of the possible bargains I see in the UK stock market right now.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has positions in British American Tobacco P.l.c. and JD Sports Fashion. The Motley Fool UK has recommended British American Tobacco P.l.c. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

How to build passive income with dividend stocks: a beginner’s guide

| Mark Hartley

Want to earn passive income through dividend investing? Learn how to build a portfolio of income-generating shares and grow your…

Read more »

Mother and Daughter Blowing Bubbles
Investing For Beginners

25 years on from the dot.com stock market crash, is history repeating itself?

| Andrew Mackie

Andrew Mackie recalls the events leading up to the stock market crash of 2000, and postulates lessons for today’s investors.

Read more »

Young Woman Drives Car With Dog in Back Seat
Investing Articles

Here’s what £10,000 invested in Tesla shares at the start of 2025 would be worth today…

| Alan Oscroft

Tesla shares might be in a slump this year, but it's worth remembering they've made 730% for shareholders in the…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Down 13% in a month, should I buy more shares in this FTSE 100 investment trust?

| Charlie Carman

This FTSE 100 investment trust has suffered amid recent stock market volatility. Our writer ponders whether to be greedy when…

Read more »

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

Are shares in JD Sports 62% undervalued?

| Stephen Wright

Value investing’s about buying shares when others aren’t interested. And this certainly seems to be true of some UK retailer…

Read more »

Young Caucasian girl showing and pointing up with fingers number three against yellow background
Investing Articles

These 3 UK shares are outperforming their US counterparts this year!

| Mark Hartley

Amid trade tariff chaos, many UK shares are now outperforming their US rivals in 2025. Our writer looks at three…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

Here’s how someone could invest £20k in an ISA to target £1,300 of passive income per year

| Stephen Wright

Can an investor use £20,000 to earn over £108 per month in passive income while sticking to high-quality FTSE 100…

Read more »

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building
Investing Articles

US stocks: a rare chance to profit from volatility?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

As the US stock market falls, Zaven Boyrazian looks at the biggest losers for possible buying opportunities. Could this be…

Read more »