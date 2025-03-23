Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Forget gold! I’d aim for a million with a SIPP

Forget gold! I’d aim for a million with a SIPP

The price of gold is surging, but its long-term lacklustre performance might make it a poor performer within a SIPP. Zaven Boyrazian explores.

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, MSc
Investment Analyst - Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 2 CFA exam.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

A Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP) is one of the best ways to build wealth for retirement. Even more so than gold, in my opinion. That may seem like a foolish statement, given the price of the shiny yellow metal has recently broken through the $3,000 per ounce price tag.

The last 12 months have been a phenomenal year to hold this commodity, with gold prices up almost 43%. And yet, when looking at the long-term performance, the average annualised return of gold is still only 4.7%.

That’s better than most savings accounts right now. But it pales in comparison to what the stock market can and has offered for decades. And for investors with a long time horizon, capitalising on stock market opportunities in a SIPP could be the key to a wealthier retirement.

Leveraging tax relief

A key advantage unique to a SIPP is the tax relief it provides. Whenever money is deposited into this account, the funds have already been taxed. But, since SIPPs have the same tax benefits as employer pension plans, investors receive a tax refund on par with their income tax bracket.

For example, let’s say an investor is paying the Basic rate of 20%, and they’ve just deposited £1,000 into their SIPP. After tax relief, they actually end up with £1,250 of capital to invest.

Suppose a SIPP portfolio were to match the stock market’s historical average return of 8% for 25 years. In that case, investing £1,000 each month would build a nest egg worth just shy of £1.2m. By comparison, at gold’s 4.7% average return, this milestone would take approximately 33 years to hit.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

Exploring alternatives

What if there was a way to capitalise on the rise of gold while having the return characteristics of the stock market? That’s actually possible by directly investing in gold mining enterprises. And one of the biggest in the world is Fresnillo (LSE:FRES).

Following the recent surge in gold prices due to geopolitical and trade uncertainty, the Mexican mining enterprise has enjoyed a massive boost to its revenue and earnings. In fact, the company just reported its highest-ever cash profit of $1.55bn, translating into a record $547.5m dividend paid out.

Subsequently, Fresnillo shares more than doubled the performance of gold prices, rising by over 100% compared to 43%. And with various projects in development to further expand its production capacity, the stock looks set to continue outperforming in the future.

Of course, with higher return potential comes greater risk. The political environment in Mexico isn’t entirely mining-friendly, with a proposed ban for open pit mining circulating in the Mexican Congress.

If such a bill were to be passed into law, Fresnillo’s future growth potential could be in jeopardy. And just as the stock surged, it could just as easily come crashing down – a risk I’m personally not willing to take.

The bottom line

While gold may not be the greatest wealth-building asset class historically, it still serves as a robust hedge against inflation. That makes it an ideal choice for investors seeking to protect their wealth. And with gold exchange-traded funds, it’s possible to hold the commodity within a SIPP.

However, for investors seeking to build wealth, considering an investment in quality companies may be the superior strategy.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Fresnillo Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

How to build passive income with dividend stocks: a beginner’s guide

| Mark Hartley

Want to earn passive income through dividend investing? Learn how to build a portfolio of income-generating shares and grow your…

Read more »

Mother and Daughter Blowing Bubbles
Investing For Beginners

25 years on from the dot.com stock market crash, is history repeating itself?

| Andrew Mackie

Andrew Mackie recalls the events leading up to the stock market crash of 2000, and postulates lessons for today’s investors.

Read more »

Young Woman Drives Car With Dog in Back Seat
Investing Articles

Here’s what £10,000 invested in Tesla shares at the start of 2025 would be worth today…

| Alan Oscroft

Tesla shares might be in a slump this year, but it's worth remembering they've made 730% for shareholders in the…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Down 13% in a month, should I buy more shares in this FTSE 100 investment trust?

| Charlie Carman

This FTSE 100 investment trust has suffered amid recent stock market volatility. Our writer ponders whether to be greedy when…

Read more »

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

Are shares in JD Sports 62% undervalued?

| Stephen Wright

Value investing’s about buying shares when others aren’t interested. And this certainly seems to be true of some UK retailer…

Read more »

Young Caucasian girl showing and pointing up with fingers number three against yellow background
Investing Articles

These 3 UK shares are outperforming their US counterparts this year!

| Mark Hartley

Amid trade tariff chaos, many UK shares are now outperforming their US rivals in 2025. Our writer looks at three…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

Here’s how someone could invest £20k in an ISA to target £1,300 of passive income per year

| Stephen Wright

Can an investor use £20,000 to earn over £108 per month in passive income while sticking to high-quality FTSE 100…

Read more »

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building
Investing Articles

US stocks: a rare chance to profit from volatility?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

As the US stock market falls, Zaven Boyrazian looks at the biggest losers for possible buying opportunities. Could this be…

Read more »