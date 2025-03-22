Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Is Helium One a good penny stock to buy?

Is Helium One a good penny stock to buy?

According to some data that I’ve seen, there are 448 penny stocks to choose from. But there’s one in particular that’s looking to grab the headlines.

Posted by
James Beard
After studying economics at university, James qualified as a chartered accountant in London. He has since held a number of senior finance positions, both in the UK and overseas.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Helium One Global (LSE:HE1) is a penny stock that, during the first 21 days of March, issued seven stock exchange notices. To paraphrase Jane Austen, it’s a truth universally acknowledged that a company in possession of a struggling share price must be in want of a good news story.

Since listing in December 2020, Helium One’s share price has fallen 76%. Largely due to a need to raise cash, more and more shares have been issued. Just after it made its stock market debut, there were 497m in circulation. Now, over 5.9bn have been issued.

In August 2021, the share price peaked at 28p. Today (21 March), the stock changes hands for a tiny bit over 1p.

Fortunately, for long-suffering shareholders, the recent flurry of press releases have all been positive.

The company has a 50% interest in a helium project in Colorado, US. And over the past few weeks, development drilling has been underway to establish how much helium is under the ground. Formal test results are awaited but the early signs are encouraging.

In other news…

Shareholders will also be hoping for good news about its other — so-called “flagship” — project in Tanzania.

On 3 March, the group announced that it had received an offer of a mining licence from the government. It didn’t go into details about the proposed terms but I suspect there’s a negotiation underway about how to share the proceeds when the mine becomes fully operational.

The press release said “the offer letter and terms are now under detailed review by the Company and further announcements will be made in due course”.

The company hopes to be generating revenue from its American project in the first half of the year. Income from Tanzania is then expected before the end of 2025. This optimism has helped push the share price 12% higher since 1 January.

And assuming both projects are fully commercialised, it shouldn’t have too much difficulty selling the gas. There’s a growing market for helium. And it’s worth over 100 times more than natural gas.

But…

However, there’s one major hurdle that needs to be overcome before the investment case becomes clearer. Namely, the group’s going to have to raise more money.

Shareholders will be keeping their fingers crossed that the directors are able to secure some sort of bank (or other debt) finance. Alternatively, the company might be able to find an industry partner with deep pockets. But in either scenario, I suspect further shares will also have to be issued.

And if I’m right, there can only be two outcomes for shareholders. To avoid dilution, they will have to buy additional shares and part with more of their hard-earned cash. Otherwise, they will own a smaller proportion of the company than previously. Neither of these options is palatable to me.

Therefore, until the situation becomes clearer, I will not contemplate taking a stake.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Beard has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

Can the Barclays share price climb another 20% after its recent stellar run? Analysts think so

| Harvey Jones

The Barclays share price has been smashing it, but brokers believe there's more growth to come from this high-flying FTSE…

Read more »

Calendar showing the date of 5th April on desk in a house
Investing Articles

A fortnight before the ISA deadline, 2 mistakes to avoid!

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer explains a couple of potentially costly mistakes he is aiming to avoid with his Stocks and Shares ISA…

Read more »

Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in Alphabet shares 1 year ago’s now worth…

| Dr. James Fox

Alphabet shares are among the cheapest within mega-cap technology stocks. Dr James Fox explores whether the Google parent is a…

Read more »

Investing Articles

3 things to look at when buying shares for a SIPP!

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane shares a trio of considerations he thinks investors should take into account when considering shares to buy for…

Read more »

Investing Articles

With £20k of savings, here’s how an investor could target passive income of £451 a month

| Christopher Ruane

£20k could form the basis of a £450+ monthly passive income over the long term. Our writer explains how that…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Could Tesla stock crash below $100?

| Christopher Ruane

Tesla stock has crashed in a matter of months -- and our writer reckons it may have a long way…

Read more »

Man putting his card into an ATM machine while his son sits in a stroller beside him.
Investing Articles

Up 36% in a year, could the Lloyds share price move even higher?

| Christopher Ruane

The Lloyds share price has soared in the past year. Our writer sees some reasons that could potentially lift it…

Read more »

Investing Articles

3 penny stocks with cheap valuations AND huge dividend yields!

| Royston Wild

Looking for the best small-cap shares to buy for optimum value? Royston Wild reckons these dirt-cheap penny stocks are worth…

Read more »