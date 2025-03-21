Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » How much would an investor need to put into UK shares for a £700 monthly passive income?

How much would an investor need to put into UK shares for a £700 monthly passive income?

Christopher Ruane explains how, starting from nothing, an investor could aim to build a sizeable monthly passive income stream by buying UK shares.

Posted by
Christopher Ruane
Christopher Ruane writes on UK financial markets.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Investing in shares that pay dividends is a popular way for people to earn extra income. Even some well-known blue-chip UK shares offer a high dividend yield.

This is how much an investor would need to invest to target a second income of £700 on average every single month.

How dividends can provide passive income

Dividends are money a company pays to those who own its shares.

They are never guaranteed. So, even though some companies pay four or more dividends to their shareholders each year, others pay nothing. A company that has been a generous payer before can stop suddenly, for example because they are earning smaller profits or decide to use the money on something other than paying dividends.

The quick way to forecast what a share will pay is what is known as dividend yield. It is the amount an investor could expect to earn each year from a share, expressed as a percentage of what they pay for it.

However, as dividends are never guaranteed, neither is yield. So just zooming in on high-yield shares can be a fool’s errand.

Whether a share currently offers a high yield, modest yield or none at all, the issue an investor ought to consider before investing is what they expect the payout to be (if anything) in the future, based on the company’s financial prospects.

One income share I own with a great track record

For example, one of the UK shares I own is drinks maker Diageo (LSE: DGE).

The Guinness brewer has an excellent track record, having grown its dividend per share annually for over three decades. However, that does not mean it will keep doing so.

Younger consumers are buying fewer alcoholic drinks than earlier generations did. Diageo has been struggling with weak demand in Latin America, while globally an uncertain economic outlook could hurt sales of premium-priced drinks.

Still, with unique brands in its portfolio and a proven business model, I reckon Diageo is down but not out. It has dealt with shifting consume tastes for decades already and is massively profitable. I have no plans to sell my shares.

Setting an income target

Share price weakness means the Diageo yield is now 3.9%.

That is above the average for leading UK shares (the FTSE 100 offers a yield of 3.5% currently) but is still well below what is available from a carefully chosen portfolio of quality shares.

In today’s market, I reckon a 7% yield is attainable (if not guaranteed). To earn £700 per month of income on that basis would require an investment of £120K.

Rather than putting in a lump sum (which is an option), an investor could start today from nothing, invest £400 per month and reinvest (compound) the dividends.

Doing that, after 15 years, they could have a portfolio valued at over £124K. At a 7% yield, that would generate over £700 each month on average as passive income in the form of dividends.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has positions in Diageo Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Diageo Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Is the Vodafone share price on the turn?

| James Beard

After a long period in the doldrums, the Vodafone share price has suddenly sprung into life. But our writer’s trying…

Read more »

Investing Articles

£10k invested in Tesco shares one week ago is now worth…

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones thought Tesco shares were about as solid as a FTSE 100 stock could get. Recent events have reminded…

Read more »

US Stock

£10k invested in Nvidia stock at the start of the year is currently worth…

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why Nvidia stock has fallen since January and mulls over if this is a short-term dip or…

Read more »

Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT to load up a £20k Stocks and Shares ISA – see what it picked

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones asked AI to come up with five FTSE 100 companies worth considering for a Stocks and Shares ISA.…

Read more »

Investing Articles

What’s going on with IAG shares as Heathrow shuts?

| Dr. James Fox

IAG shares pulled back on Friday 21 March after a fire in west London caused a power outage at Heathrow…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Down 11% in a day, this FTSE 250 stock is a buy for me

| Stephen Wright

As shares in JD Wetherspoon fall 11% despite like-for-like sales growing 5%, Stephen Wright is looking to keep buying the…

Read more »

Investing Articles

On dividend payment day, what next for the easyJet share price?

| James Beard

Since March 2020, the easyJet share price has fallen 4.5%. Our writer considers the airline’s income potential and its growth…

Read more »

Google office headquarters
Growth Shares

The 2025 stock market sell-off: why now’s the time to consider buying ‘Magnificent 7’ growth stocks

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Many of the ‘Magnificent 7’ are currently down 15% or more from their highs. And Edward Sheldon believes it’s time…

Read more »