Swathes of people are missing the chance to supercharge their returns with a Stocks and Shares or Lifetime ISA account. Here’s what I’m doing.

Millions are missing out on ISA account benefits! Here’s what I’m doing now

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

The Stocks and Shares ISA is a great account for individuals looking to build long-term wealth. Substantial tax savings give individuals more money to invest each year for superior compound gains.

Yet a huge number of people are being left behind. Here’s why I think investors should consider buying shares in an ISA today.

Fallen through the gaps

According to NatWest‘s latest Savings Index, a whopping 62% of people have no plans to either open or contribute to any sort of ISA product over the next 12 months.

This reflects to some extent a lack of awareness of the range of ISAs and how they work.

Of the 10,000 people quizzed, 73% of people knew about the existence of the Cash ISA versus 60% for the Stocks and Shares ISA. Even fewer (38%) said that they understood how the Stocks and Shares ISA works.

As a consequence, just 30% of respondents said it was likely they’d use one of these products in the next year.

Source: NatWest Savings Index

NatWest’s results were even gloomier for the Lifetime ISA, a product which can also be used to buy shares, funds, and investment trusts.

Just 44% of people know these exist, and 20% of people intend to use one in the following 12 months.

Last-minute buys

This is a missed opportunity given the massive advantages these products offer. I myself own a Stocks and Shares ISA and a Lifetime ISA to invest. With the latter, investors also receive a £1 government top-up for every £4 they invest.

I myself have maxed out my £4,000 Lifetime ISA allowance this year. But I have some contribution room left in my Stocks and Shares ISA, so I’m looking for some last-minute additions before 5 April’s annual deadline.

Any of my £20,000 annual allowance I don’t use can’t be rolled over to the next year.

Following recent weakness on global stock markets, now could be a particularly good time to find last-minute bargains. Associated British Foods (LSE:ABF) is one that’s currently on my watchlist.

A FTSE 100 bargain?

I don’t need to actually buy shares to utilise any allowance I have left. I merely need to deposit the cash in my ISA account.

But given the cheapness of ABF shares today, I see no reason to delay. The FTSE 100 company trades on a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 9.6 times.

That’s significantly below the five-year average P/E of 21-22 times, and reflects fears over increased competition for Primark and — more recently — the impact of US trade tariffs.

But I believe that, on balance, ABF remains a highly attractive stock at current prices. Primark still has significant room to grow as estate expansion continues, and especially in fast-growing North America and Central and Eastern Europe. Primark opened 22 net new stores last year to take the total to 450.

I’m also optimistic that rising investment in online shopping will help it effectively exploit the growing fast-fashion segment. Click & Collect is now available in 113 of its stores.

With many other quality blue chips also looking underpriced, I think now’s a great time to go ISA shopping.