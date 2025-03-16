Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » As growth stocks turn volatile, it’s time to heed Warren Buffett’s advice

As growth stocks turn volatile, it’s time to heed Warren Buffett’s advice

Investors should consider seeking the advice of expert investors like Warren Buffett when navigating volatile stock market conditions.

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, MSc
Investment Analyst - Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 2 CFA exam.
Published
| More on:
Mindful young woman breathing out with closed eyes, calming down in stressful situation, working on computer in modern kitchen.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Warren Buffett’s a prime example of an investor who knows how to navigate volatile market conditions. Since the 1960s, he’s led his investment firm, Berkshire Hathaway, through numerous market crashes and countless corrections. And subsequently, Berkshire’s investment portfolio has yielded an average annualised return just shy of 20% a year – double the US stock market’s average of 10%.

For the most part, UK shares have been fairly resilient over the last few weeks. But across the pond, it’s been a very different story. The S&P 500‘s tumbled more than 9% since the middle of February, with some of the most popular picks like Nvidia and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) seemingly crashing by 20% and 35% respectively.

The return to volatility comes as investor fears surrounding US tariffs and stubborn inflation become increasingly elevated. And subsequently, the post-US-election gains in the stock market have seemingly evaporated. So with that in mind, what advice does the ‘Oracle of Omaha’ have to offer investors in navigating these choppy waters?

Focus on the business, not the stock

Stock prices are driven by short-term investor sentiment. But in the long run, it’s the company behind the stock that ultimately drives returns for shareholders. And as a long-term oriented investor, Buffett always remains focused on what the business is up to.

Specifically, Buffett looks for top-notch enterprises with clear competitive advantages that form a protective moat against rivals. Having an upper edge in the form of a reputable brand or industry-leading margins and efficiencies can make an enormous difference in the long run. And when companies with these winning traits are sold off by panicking investors, Buffett begins to prepare for a shopping spree.

Is Tesla a buy to consider right now?

Applying Buffett’s quality and long-term approach to Tesla, is the electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer a worthwhile investment right now?

Looking at the latest results, there are some encouraging figures to get excited about. Despite what the share price indicates, Tesla’s brought down its average cost of goods sold per vehicle to under $35,000. That’s subsequently translated into a 27.4% expansion of free cash flow, giving management the flexibility to invest aggressively in artificial intelligence (AI) and other technological innovations.

That certainly sounds like a high-quality enterprise. However, Tesla also has its fair share of problems that Buffett definitely wouldn’t overlook.

For example, the polarising political statements from CEO Elon Musk have recently triggered a number of protests outside Tesla showrooms, some of which have even turned violent. At the same time, vehicle registrations for Teslas in Germany, Australia, and China all appear to be moving in the wrong direction despite a steady increase in EV adoption. All of this suggests the company may be having a bit of a PR crisis among customers, creating opportunities for rival manufacturers.

Buffett doesn’t appear interested in buying Tesla shares right now. And neither am I. However, it’s not the only US stock to have been sold off recently. And there could be terrific investment opportunities just waiting to be uncovered as prices continue to wobble.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Nvidia and Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

How much do investors need in an ISA to earn a £2,500 monthly passive income?

| Charlie Carman

Charlie Carman explores how investors could strive for £30k in tax-free passive income each year from a dividend stock portfolio.

Read more »

Investing Articles

How much would a 45-year-old need to invest in an ISA to earn a £1k monthly passive income at 65?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones looks at how much an investor would need to put away every month to build a steady passive…

Read more »

Investing Articles

3 things to do ahead of the new 2025-26 ISA year

| Alan Oscroft

It's time for us all to put on our investing boots and get to work on developing our plans for…

Read more »

Older couple walking in park
Investing Articles

Is £150,000 enough to generate £1,000 a month in passive income?

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright takes a look at three UK stocks with dividend yields above 8% that passive income investors might be…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Aim to earn a £50k second income in retirement by investing just this much each month

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Even with a small monthly investment, it’s possible to earn a £50k second income with a successful investment strategy and…

Read more »

Man writing 'now' having crossed out 'later', 'tomorrow' and 'next week'
Investing Articles

Down 22% in a month! Is this my chance to buy shares in this FTSE 100 outperformer?

| Stephen Wright

Shares in InterContinental Hotels Group have outperformed the FTSE 100 over the long term. So is a chance to buy…

Read more »

Investing Articles

How much would Tesla stock be worth if it was valued like Nvidia?

| Roland Head

The market seems to view Tesla as a tech stock rather than a car manufacturer. What could this mean for…

Read more »

Investing Articles

This ex-penny stock skyrocketed 900% in 2020! Is it about to surge again?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

This subdued hydrogen penny stock was hot in 2020, but with demand for green hydrogen rising in Europe, can the…

Read more »