Harvey Jones asked artificial intelligence to name a dividend stock he might consider buying for his Stocks and Shares ISA. And guess what?

I asked ChaGPT to name a top UK dividend stock for my 2025 ISA – and was thrilled!

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

I’m looking to take advantage of the FTSE 100 dip to buy a dividend stock or two for this year’s Stocks and Shares ISA. I’ve done a lot of research but fancied a second opinion. So I called in artificial intelligence.

Like a lot of people, I like to play around with ChatGPT, but never take its conclusion seriously. As the chatbot itself confesses, it makes mistakes.

It also admits it’s not a stock-tipping service. Since I would never rely on a robot, that’s fine by me. Ultimately, I use my own judgement.

It gave me three FTSE 100 shares

I told my robot buddy I was looking for a stock yielding at least 4%, with a track record of increasing shareholder payouts. Ideally, I wanted something trading at a reasonable valuation. A spot of potential share price growth would be nice too. ChatGPT said: “No problem!”

Then it picked FTSE 100 insurer Legal & General Group, which was a problem, because I both own it and have written about it a lot lately.

I asked again and got Taylor Wimpey, which I also own and have written about a lot. So I asked ChatGPT to give it a third shot and this time it suggested insurer Phoenix Group Holdings (LSE: PHNX). Which I also own! I was thrilled to see AI and I are on the same page when it comes to dividend shares. That has to be a good thing, right? Maybe, although it’s clear the AI is just aggregating the views of real humans who write about stocks.

Still, I haven’t actually written about Phoenix lately, so here goes.

Inevitably, ChatGPT immediately zoned in on its stunning 10.2% yield, the highest on the FTSE 100. It also highlighted its “strong track record of progressive dividend increases and plans to continue delivering sustainable payouts”.

It added: “In its full-year 2023 results, Phoenix announced a 3% increase in its annual dividend, in line with its commitment to steady, inflation-beating income for shareholders.”

Phoenix publishes 2024 results on 17 March, so we’ll know on Monday whether it’s still sticking to that commitment.

Double-digit yields are famously fragile. While the board remains committed to shareholder payouts, I wouldn’t be surprised to see it freeze or cut the dividend unless conditions improve.

Will the share price ever grow?

Continued stock market volatility will hammer the value of the massive £290bn of assets Phoenix manages. But as ChatGPT points out, it has a trick up its sleeve. It specialises in managing closed-book life insurance and pension funds, which “means it generates steady, predictable cash flows, even in uncertain economic conditions.”

My chatbot chum also highlighted a reasonable price-to-earnings ratio of around nine. That seemed low to me. On checking, I get 15.5 times. Like ChatGPT says, it can make mistakes.

I was wary when I bought Phoenix last year. The stock has fallen 10% in the last six months, although it’s flat over one year.

I think Phoenix is worth considering for income seekers, but despite owning the stock, I’m not expecting much share price growth in the next few years.

I will look elsewhere for my ISA dividend stock purchase. Maybe one with a lower yield, and higher growth prospects. And this time I’ll do my own research.