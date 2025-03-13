Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Down 34%, are Greggs shares now a bargain?

Down 34%, are Greggs shares now a bargain?

Christopher Ruane looks at some pros and cons of buying Greggs’ shares after the baker’s valuation has taken a tumble in the past 12 months.

Posted by
Christopher Ruane
Christopher Ruane writes on UK financial markets.
Published
| More on:
Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Consumer tastes change over time – and so do investor preferences. Take Greggs (LSE: GRG) as an example. Over the past year, Greggs shares have lost a third of their value.

Does that reflect a shifting valuation for the underlying business? Or could this be a potential bargain for investors to consider?

Here’s why I acted on a falling share price

I take the latter view. Indeed, I recently bought some Greggs shares for my portfolio.

Such a big share price fall does not typically happen without reason though. A number of things seem to have been concerning investors lately about Greggs and this month’s annual results served to bring some of them into sharper focus. 

One is weaker growth rates. Another is the impact of a sluggish economy on discretionary consumer spending. Another is the ongoing costs of scaling the business, such as building additional production lines.

But while I recognise the risk such things pose to profits, none of them change the underlying business model at Greggs, as far as I am concerned. The market for cheap, convenient takeaway snacks and food is huge. Greggs has a large shop estate, strong brand, some differentiated products and a proven business model. Last year, the baker reported profits north of £200m before tax.

Value’s in the eye of the beholder

What makes the stock market a market is that different buyers and sellers do not necessarily agree on what a company is worth. Again, take Greggs as an example.

It ended last year with around £665m of property, plant and equipment on its balance sheet. But while that is presumably a fair valuation, it does not mean the company could raise that much selling the kit. The market for secondhand pastry-filling machines is not a sellers’ market.

It also had around £180m of inventory and cash and cash equivalents. It was owed money by some trade debtors, but had larger payments to trade and other creditors outstanding.  

Taken altogether though, all the Greggs shares in issue add up to a market capitalisation of almost £2bn. That is substantially more than the sum of the parts I mentioned.

Why? Greggs has proven it can generate sizeable profits. Its brand has significant value, in my eyes (although on its balance sheet, the company values all intangible assets at under £25m). The loyalty of its large customer base has some value too.

In other words, investors are looking at what they think Greggs is worth based on how much money it can generate from hereon in, not just its assets.

This share looks cheap to me

The steep fall in the past year might suggest that Greggs’ ability to make big profits in future is now more than in doubt than it was 12 months ago.

But I do not see things that way. I reckon a price tag of under £2bn for the company looks cheap. I reckon value-minded long-term investors should consider Greggs shares.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has positions in Greggs Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Greggs Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT to name 5 UK stocks for a perfectly balanced ISA – here’s what it picked! 

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is looking for UK stocks to add to this year's ISA, and decided to call in some assistance…

Read more »

Dividend Shares

With a 13.66% yield, is the FTSE 250’s largest dividend worth considering?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith eyes up the highest yielding stock in the FTSE 250 at the moment, and balances out the risks…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Down 22%! Is this my chance to buy Nvidia stock?

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland weighs up the case for and the case against reintroducing AI chip king Nvidia into his Stocks and…

Read more »

Electric cars charging at a charging station
Investing Articles

3 reasons why Tesla stock has crashed 39% in 2025

| Ben McPoland

Our writer explores a trio of issues that have combined to negatively impact the Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock price so far…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

Stocks to watch ahead of the Formula 1 season opener

| Dr. James Fox

Formula 1 has become big business since its US takeover. Here, Dr James Fox details a handful of stocks to…

Read more »

Investing Articles

After plunging 20% in a month, is the IAG share price back in deep value territory?

| Harvey Jones

The IAG share price was smashing the FTSE 100 but suddenly it's plunging again. Harvey Jones looks at whether this…

Read more »

Investing Articles

9% dividend yield! Is this FTSE 250 energy stock a passive income earners dream?

| Mark Hartley

Greencoat UK Wind is a promising FTSE 250 energy stock with an exceptionally high yield. But with the price down…

Read more »

Investing Articles

I asked ChaGPT to name a top UK dividend stock for my 2025 ISA – and was thrilled!

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones asked artificial intelligence to name a dividend stock he might consider buying for his Stocks and Shares ISA.…

Read more »