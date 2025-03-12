Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Down 55%! Should I buy this FTSE small-cap stock at £1.36?

Down 55%! Should I buy this FTSE small-cap stock at £1.36?

After a solid 2024, The Gym Group is approaching 1m members! But should I add this FTSE small cap to my Stocks and Shares ISA today?

Posted by
Ben McPoland
Ben is an investment writer. He's been managing his own pension and ISA portfolios for a number of years. His approach aims to balance growth and income styles of investing.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Britvic (copyright Evan Doherty)

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

One stock from the FTSE small-cap index that has been steadily recovering over the past couple of years is The Gym Group (LSE:GYM). Now at 136p, shares of the budget gym chain are up 63% since a post-pandemic low of 83p in April 2023.

Zooming out a bit further though, the stock is still down 55% from a high of 307p in June 2021. If it were to reach that price again, an investor could more than double their money by investing today.

Is this a stock that can pump up my portfolio? Let’s take a closer look.

Solid set of results

For those unfamiliar, the company was a pioneer of the low-cost gym model, offering 24/7 access and flexible, no-contract membership. I used to be a member a few years back and my gym was spacious with adequate equipment for the equivalent of less than £5 a week. Bargain stuff.

Today (12 March), we got the group’s full-year report for 2024, and there was a lot to like. Revenue grew 11% year on year to £226.3m, driven by an increase in both membership numbers and pricing. 

Members rose 5% to reach 891,000 by the end of the year. And 12 new sites (half in London) were opened, at the top end of guidance, bringing the total number of gyms to 245.

Meanwhile, profitability improved significantly, with the firm swinging to a pre-tax profit of £2.5m compared to a loss of £8.3m in 2023.

We’ve just been through the peak recruitment months of January and February, when the motivation to sweat off those extra Christmas pounds is still high. So it’s encouraging that management says revenue for the first two months of 2025 grew by 8%. Like-for-like revenue was up 3%, while the membership at the end of February was 951,000.

Looking ahead, the company plans to open 50 new sites over the next three years, including up to 16 gyms this year. This expansion will be funded entirely through free cash flow. 

With cost-of-living pressures still ongoing, I wouldn’t bet against 1m+ members in future.

Should I buy Gym Group stock?

The stock’s price-to-sales ratio is just 1.1, which isn’t particularly expensive. On this basis, the valuation looks decent, though the net profit margin is sill razor-thin. It wouldn’t take much — rising costs or another pandemic-style event — to put the group back into loss-making territory.

Last year, net debt was reduced by £5.1m to £61.3m. But that’s still higher than before Covid, when it stood at £47.4m.

The company has been raising prices to improve revenue per member. Last year, the average price of its standard membership rose 6% to £24.53. My worry with this though is that there might be limited pricing power from now on due to relentless competition.

Speaking personally, I have several different gym options within a five-mile radius, and nearly all offer contract-free memberships and half are open 24/7. The monthly price of my local leisure centre, with its two swimming pools, isn’t much more than the nearest Gym Group location.

This well-run company is performing nicely and the stock could have further to run. But weighing things up, I’m not going to invest. I prefer firms with distinctive and durable competitive advantages, and unfortunately I don’t find that here.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Ben McPoland has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Gym Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Bronze bull and bear figurines
Investing Articles

How much lower can the Nvidia stock price fall?

| Alan Oscroft

After the Nasdaq sell-off, where next for the Nvidia stock price? Predicting a recovery or a further fall might be…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in BAE Systems shares 2 years ago is now worth…

| Dr. James Fox

BAE Systems shares have gone from strength to strength, but are they worthy of this elevated valuation. Dr James Fox…

Read more »

Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop
Investing Articles

Debenhams is back! But the boohoo share price continues its downwards trend

| James Beard

The boohoo share price fell 4.6% yesterday (11 March) despite an announcement that the group’s to be re-branded as ‘Debenhams’.…

Read more »

Road trip. Father and son travelling together by car
Investing Articles

How much lower can the Tesla stock price fall as rival NIO climbs?

| Alan Oscroft

Many investors have been hoping for a Tesla stock fall for ages, to set up a nice buying opportunity. So…

Read more »

Investing Articles

£10K invested in Rolls-Royce shares in January is already worth…

| Christopher Ruane

Owning Rolls-Royce shares this year has been highly rewarding for shareholders. Did this writer make a mistake not buying any…

Read more »

Growth Shares

At what point should I buy the dip on the S&P 500?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through the reasons behind the fall in the S&P 500 and explain when he expects to step…

Read more »

Investing Articles

After falling 12% in a month, is this world-class FTSE blue-chip the best share to buy today?

| Harvey Jones

Credit data giant Experian has been caught up in recent stock market volatility and Harvey Jones wonders if it's the…

Read more »

Investing Articles

It’s time to get a sense of perspective about the recent Tesla stock price drop

| James Beard

Large swings in the Tesla stock price have made the headlines over the past few months. But our writer thinks…

Read more »