Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » This former penny stock’s up over 1,000%! Can it 10x again?

This former penny stock’s up over 1,000%! Can it 10x again?

This electronics supplier has skyrocketed out of penny stock territory, thanks to a new and growing partnership with Elon Musk’s SpaceX.

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, MSc
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 2 CFA exam.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Despite their popularity, most penny stocks struggle to deliver on explosive promises. Yet when looking at Filtronic (LSE:FTC), the firm seems to have beaten the odds and gone on to deliver ginormous returns for loyal shareholders.

Shares of the electronic aerospace equipment group have skyrocketed by 1,212% over the last five years. That means a £1,000 investment in March 2020’s now worth £12,120. And since 2025 kicked off, the now small-cap firm has surged by a further 45%.

What’s behind this? And can this momentum continue to deliver another 10x return in future?

Partnering with SpaceX is profitable

Filtronic has been making progress over the years. But it wasn’t until last April that growth kicked up a notch. Following a successful partnership with Elon Musk’s SpaceX, Filtronic secured a $19.7m (£15.8m) contract to supply E-band SSPA modules for the Starlink Project. These electronic components enable high-speed communication across 5G and other wireless networks.

The impact of this deal has been made perfectly apparent in the latest interim results released at the start of February. Revenue surged from £8.5m to £25.6m across the six months leading to November 2024. At the same time, operating profits jumped from a loss of £0.4m to a gain of £6.8m. And management’s already been deploying this extra capital to expand production capacity and grow its headcount.

It was only a few days later that Filtronic made another announcement of a contract signed with SpaceX valued at $20.9m (£16.8m) to be delivered before May 2026. It seems its now largest customer is quite happy with the product and is coming back for more.

Another 10-bagger?

Seeing a 200% jump in revenue is undeniably a cause for celebration. So it’s no surprise to see Filtronic’s share price rise out of penny stock territory. However, could it be capable of delivering year another quadruple-digit gain over the next five years?

Providing that the SpaceX contracts are fulfilled on time and to satisfaction, new opportunities will likely emerge. Not just with SpaceX but with other aerospace and satellite businesses that have taken notice of Filtronic’s technological capabilities.

However, whether that will translate into another 1,000% share price return, I’m not so certain. Why? Because at a market-cap of £230m, it seems a lot of this expected growth’s already baked into the stock price. It’s also worth pointing out that part of its deal with SpaceX granted the aerospace business the right to acquire roughly 10% of Filtronic’s equity through share warrants.

SpaceX may just decide to acquire Filtronic for its technology. Of course, this is pure speculation. However, while a takeover bid would likely send the shares flying, a 1,000% buyout premium seems improbable.

What to watch

Right now, I feel Filtronic shares are fully valued in terms of their potential. So this isn’t a business I’m rushing to add to my portfolio today. However, for existing shareholders, a new significant risk has just emerged. Almost all of Filtronic’s newfound revenue growth stems from a single customer – SpaceX.

Should the relationship break down, or Filtronic’s components simply won’t be needed anymore, replacing this lost income will be a serious challenge for management. In the worst-case scenario, Filtronic could tumble back into penny stock territory. I don’t see it as one to consider.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Here’s 1 share I’m avoiding while searching for the top stocks to buy

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Robotics and automation are highly lucrative, but this UK enterprise has a lot left to prove before I’ll consider adding…

Read more »

Investing Articles

My largest dividend stock investment is…

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian shares his biggest dividend stock position, and this is why he remains bullish on this little-known enterprise that…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

As the US stock market tumbles, here’s Warren Buffett’s advice

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Warren Buffett's gone through multiple stock market crashes and corrections. Here’s his advice for navigating volatile markets.

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in IAG shares 1 month ago is now worth…

| Dr. James Fox

IAG shares are a FTSE 100 winner. The stock had gone from strength to strength but has recently experienced some…

Read more »

A senior group of friends enjoying rowing on the River Derwent
Investing Articles

3 top-notch dividend stocks to consider for a bigger, better SIPP

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Looking to generate a long-term retirement income in a SIPP with dividends? Zaven Boyrazian shares his three favourite income ideas…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here are the dividend forecasts for BT shares for 2025 and 2026!

| Royston Wild

With dividends rising again and yields above 5%, is BT Group one of the FTSE 100's most attractive dividend shares…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Prediction: 5 cheap stocks to bounce back amid crazy volatility

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox believes the current volatility may represent an opportunity for eagle-eyed investors to snap up some cheap shares.…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s the dividend forecast for Legal & General shares for 2025 and 2026!

| Royston Wild

Looking for the best dividend stocks to buy? Forecasts suggest Legal & General shares could remain a standout pick for…

Read more »