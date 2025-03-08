Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Don’t panic! Consider buying these dirt cheap UK stocks instead

Don’t panic! Consider buying these dirt cheap UK stocks instead

Looking for the best bargain shares to consider buying as markets fall? Here are two UK stocks that look stunningly cheap, based on predicted earnings.

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:
Image source: Getty Images

Image source: Getty Images

This week’s been grim for the London stock market. Swathes of quality UK stocks have plunged in value, as worries over ‘Trump tariffs’ and retaliatory action from the US’s major trade partners has gained traction.

The potential impact on the global economy and, by extension, on corporate earnings worldwide, could be considerable. But I don’t think this is cause for investors to ‘sell the farm’ in a state of panic.

Personally speaking, I plan to fill my boots with bargain shares if stock markets correct. To borrow one of Warren Buffett‘s favourite strategies, buying great stocks during a firesale can supercharge the long-term returns I enjoy.

Here are two cheap shares that have already grabbed my attention. I think they’re worth serious consideration following recent price falls.

B&M

Discount retailer B&M European Value Retail‘s (LSE:BME) a share that’s not for the faint of heart.

It slumped last month after slashing its profit guidance for the 12 months to February. This wasn’t the first such cut, with former breakneck sales growth now slowing to a crawl. It’s also prompted the resignation of its chief executive Alex Russo.

B&M shares continue to fall at the start of March. But as a long-term investor, I’m considering whether now could be a good time to open a position.

Its forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is now just 7.5 times. That’s a mile below the company’s five-year average in the early-to-mid teens.

Not even cut-price retailers like this are immune from current weakness in consumer spending. But when conditions eventually recover, I think the former FTSE 100 share could spring back to life. Analysts think the value retail channel has further room for growth, and B&M plans to keep expanding to capitalise on this.

More planned store openings in the UK and France could see the number of B&M-badged stores on these shores rise 55% from current levels, to 1,200.

Topps Tiles

Tile retailer Topps Tiles (LSE:TPT) is also in freefall right now. Like B&M, its chief executive (Rob Parker) plans to head for the exit, causing some considerable uncertainty.

Sales have strengthened more recently (up 4.6% in the December quarter), but dangers remain given how weak consumer sentiment remains. A recent sharp contraction in the construction industry is also hugely alarming.

Yet the cheapness of Topps’ shares has turned my head. Its forward P/E ratio is 7.8 times, while its corresponding price-to-earnings growth (PEG) multiple sits at 0.1.

Any sub-1 reading suggests a share is undervalued. Topps clearly sits well below this threshold.

I think the penny stock could rebound sharply for several reasons. As undisputed market leader, it’s well placed to capitalise on any upcoming housebuilding boom (the government plans to build 300,000 new homes each year to 2029).

I also think Topps’ plans to boost its online channel and expand product ranges could pay off substantially. The company thinks this will improve sales by £100m over the medium term, to £350m, and drive profit margins to 8-10%.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended B&M European Value. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

