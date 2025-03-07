Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Here’s the dividend forecast for BAE Systems shares for 2025 and 2026

Here’s the dividend forecast for BAE Systems shares for 2025 and 2026

BAE Systems shares have proved a great pick for investors seeking long-term dividend growth. Can the FTSE 100 company keep delivering?

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:
Affectionate Asian senior mother and daughter using smartphone together at home, smiling joyfully

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Defence contractors like BAE Systems (LSE:BA.) often prove to be great dividend shares to hold over the long term. This particular FTSE 100 operator has grown its annual dividend every year since 2012.

It’s long record of payout growth reflects BAE’s market-leading position and the resilient nature of defence spending. Demand for weaponry and related hardware remains broadly stable regardless of broader economic conditions.

In fact, the outlook for defence spending is stronger now than it has been for decades. And so holders of the Footsie company can realistically expect dividends to keep growing as sales (likely) strengthen, at least over the near term.

Further growth expected

My optimistic take is shared by City analysts. As the table below shows, dividends on BAE Systems shares are tipped to keep rising through to the end of 2026:

YearDividend per shareDividend growthDividend yield
202535.92p9%2.2%
202639.50p10%2.5%

Encouragingly for investors, these dividend projections are well covered by expected earnings over the period, too. So even if profits are blown off course — for instance, by supply chain issues or project delivery problems — the company could still be in good shape to meet broker forecasts.

Dividend cover rings in at 2.1 times for each of the next two years, beating the widely regarded minimum level of 2 times that investors crave. This should give the company the flexibility to meet payout forecasts while also continuing to invest for growth.

Strong foundations

That’s not to say I’m expecting profits to disappoint over the next couple of years. BAE Systems’ sales and operating profit rose 14% and 4%, respectively, in 2024, to £26.3bn and £2.7bn.

With a strong order book — the company’s order backlog rose £8bn last year, to £77.8bn — the business has strong earnings visibility over the period too.

On top of this, the FTSE 100 company has considerable financial resources it can call upon to grow dividends in line with forecasts. Free cash flow remains strong and was an impressive £2.5bn in 2025, helped by strong customer advances and impressive operational cash conversion.

BAE’s £1.5bn share buyback programme (due to complete in 2026) underlines the robustness of its balance sheet.

A top buy?

BAE Systems’ soaring share price has had a negative impact upon the company’s forward dividend yields. For the next two years they sit some way below the FTSE 100 forward average of 3.5%.

Still, I believe the prospect of rapid, inflation-beating payout growth in the years ahead makes the stock worth serious consideration for passive income.

There are hazards the company may face further down the line. Particularly troubling is the prospect that US defence spending will fall under President Trump’s efficiency drive. The US is the company’s largest single market.

But on balance, I think BAE Systems shares are an extremely attractive option for both growth and dividend investors, supported by surging defence spending by non-US NATO countries.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended BAE Systems. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in Tesla stock after inauguration day is now worth…

| Dr. James Fox

Tesla stock exploded following Donald Trump’s election victory but has plummeted since inauguration day. Dr James Fox explains.

Read more »

Man smiling and working on laptop
Investing Articles

A last-minute buy for Stocks & Shares ISA investors to consider!

| Royston Wild

This exchange-traded fund (ETF) could be a great asset to consider before early April's Stocks and Shares ISA deadline. Here's…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

A P/E ratio of 4 or 23? I’m not sure what to make of this FTSE 250 stock

| James Beard

Shares in Just Group plunged today (7 March), after the FTSE 250 retirement products specialist reported its 2024 results. Our…

Read more »

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building
Investing Articles

The Nasdaq Composite is in correction territory. Is the S&P 500 next?

| Cliff D'Arcy

The Nasdaq Composite index has lost all of its early gains since President Trump was elected. The S&P 500 is…

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

As the FTSE 100 slumps, here are 2 great bargain shares to consider!

| Royston Wild

These FTSE 100 shares have plummeted as fears over the macroeconomic backdrop grow. Here's why they could be top dip…

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

Up 42%, TP ICAP shares are soaring! So how is its dividend yield still so high?

| Mark Hartley

With a skyrocketing share price and 6% dividend yield, this FTSE 250 company looks like a no-brainer for both growth…

Read more »

Investing Articles

2 key things Rolls-Royce shareholders just learned!

| Ben McPoland

After skyrocketing 110% over the past 12 months, blistering-hot Rolls-Royce shares soared above the 800p barrier this week.

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

3 timeless pieces of Warren Buffett investing wisdom

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane looks at the Warren Buffett way of investing and considers a trio of lessons he applies to his…

Read more »