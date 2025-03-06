Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Growth Shares » Why the FTSE 250 isn’t matching the all-time highs of the FTSE 100

Why the FTSE 250 isn’t matching the all-time highs of the FTSE 100

Jon Smith flags a key reason why the FTSE 250 hasn’t performed that well over the past year, but notes some value opportunities it provides.

Posted by
Jon Smith
Jon is an experienced private investor from London. He specializes in macroeconomics with his articles often incorporating the state of the economy into specific stock recommendations.
Published
| More on:
photo of Union Jack flags bunting in local street party

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The FTSE 100 has been getting a lot of publicity in the past couple of weeks as it pushes to fresh all-time highs. Some believe it could even reach 9,000 points later this year. However, the FTSE 250‘s currently a way off the record highs made back in September 2021. Here’s why I think that is, along with one index member I think is undervalued.

Type of businesses included

The main reason for the underperformance relates to the constituents in the FTSE 250. The businesses are typically more domestic in nature, catering to the UK market. In the FTSE 100, the index is dominated by multinational corporations that generate most of their revenues overseas.

Over the past couple of years, UK economic growth’s been sluggish. This has been the result of a multitude of factors, with concerns over high interest rates, consumer spending pressure, and a weak property market. As a result, companies that mostly trade in the UK haven’t been able to outperform their international peers.

That’s not to say the FTSE 250’s fallen in value over the past year. It’s up 5% over this period, compared to the FTSE 100’s 15% rise. So although an investor would have made money in buying a tracker fund in the past year, it’s underwhelming versus the main index.

Value to be found

Looking forward, I feel there’s scope for some FTSE 250 stocks to outperform going forward due to attractive valuations. For example, aberdeen group (LSE:ABDN), with the business transforming at a rapid pace, beyond the decision to revert to a more ‘regular’ name from the widely criticised abrdn!

The latest annual report showed a flip from an IFRS loss before tax of £6m in 2023 to a profit of £251m in 2024. The business also improved performance with the percentage of funds beating a benchmark. Over a one-year period, 77% of investments being managed performed versus the benchmark, up from 55% a year back. Naturally, if people see their money is being managed well, it bodes well for giving the company more cash going forward.

The share price is up 14% over the past year, but the bulk of this has come over just the past two weeks. In fact, it was only in January that the share price hit its lowest level in a decade. So in terms of valuation, I believe the progress being made on the transformation makes it an undervalued share to research further.

One risk is that the wealth management space is becoming increasingly competitive, with companies noticing the large fees and commissions that can be made here. Aberdeen needs to be careful when trying to win market share.

So even though the FTSE 250 has somewhat missed out on the party, I believe there are good value picks for investors to consider buying.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Growth Shares

Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in a FTSE 100 index fund in 2019 is now worth…

| Charlie Carman

Charlie Carman analyses the FTSE 100's recent performance and reveals a higher-risk growth stock from the index for investors to…

Read more »

Investing Articles

How high can the Rolls-Royce share price go in 2025? Here’s what the experts say

| Alan Oscroft

The Rolls-Royce share price has smashed through even the most ambitious predictions, so where does the City think it'll go…

Read more »

Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in Scottish Mortgage shares 1 month ago is now worth…

| Harvey Jones

Just a few short weeks ago Scottish Mortgage shares were flying high, but as Harvey Jones points out, we've all…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Is today’s 15% jump in the Aston Martin share price the start of a stunning recovery?

| Harvey Jones

And with one bound it was free! Harvey Jones is dazzled by today's mighty leap in the Aston Martin share…

Read more »

Investing Articles

An investor who put £10,000 into BAE Systems shares at the start of the year would already have…

| Harvey Jones

BAE Systems shares have made a stellar start to 2025, as the FTSE 100 weapons maker benefits from today's troubled…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Will the Ocado share price hit £1 or £10 over the next 5 years?

| James Beard

Noting a big thumbs down to the retailer’s 2024 results, our writer considers how the Ocado share price might perform…

Read more »

Growth Shares

2 reasons why the Rolls-Royce share price could hit £10 by year-end

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why the Rolls-Royce share price has popped higher again and details why the move could keep going…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Up 85% in a month! Is the Eurasia Mining (EUA) share price on the way back?

| James Beard

Since 4 February, the Eurasia Mining (EUA) share price has nearly doubled. But it’s still 8% below its 52-week high.…

Read more »