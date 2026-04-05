Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » Aged 47 with a SIPP worth £27,000? Legal & General says you can still have a comfortable retirement

Aged 47 with a SIPP worth £27,000? Legal & General says you can still have a comfortable retirement

James Beard reckons a SIPP’s a great way to save for retirement. And the UK’s largest pension provider says it’s never too late to start saving.

Posted by
James Beard
After studying Business Economics at the University of Leicester, James completed a Master's degree in Development Economics. He then joined an accountancy firm in London and went on to qualify as a chartered accountant. James finished his career in practice as a Senior Assurance Manager at PricewaterhouseCoopers in the Middle East. He has since held various senior finance positions - mainly in SMEs but also in an AIM-listed company - in the energy, engineering and manufacturing sectors, both in the UK and Ireland. He is now a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW) and joined The Motley Fool in September 2023. James invests primarily in UK stocks through his Stocks and Shares ISA and Self-Invested Personal Pension Plan. He enjoys using his accountancy training to review annual reports and earnings releases in an attempt to identify potentially undervalued companies. He also likes dividend stocks and follows the tried and tested approach of reinvesting all of the income he earns buying more shares. His favourite investment quote comes from Warren Buffett. He once said: “Should you find yourself in a chronically leaking boat, energy devoted to changing vessels is likely to be more productive than energy devoted to patching leaks."
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Happy couple showing relief at news

Image source: Getty Images

Due to its generous tax relief and flexibility around the types of investments that can be held, a Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP) is a great way of saving for old age. However, it’s clear that not enough of us are saving sufficiently to provide for a comfortable retirement.

Indeed, according to the Wealth & Assets Survey by the Office for National Statistics, the average pension pot for a 47 year-old is £27,000, excluding those with defined benefit schemes. Fortunately, it’s not too late to make amends.

According to Legal & General, there’s still a “window of opportunity” for those in their 40s and 50s to change their retirement prospects. And this includes those that haven’t started saving yet. Let’s take a closer look and see what’s possible.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

Don’t give up

Although Legal & General’s research into retirement planning reveals that 9m people aged 25 to 54 are “not currently on track for an adequate retirement”, there’s no need to panic.

The group claims that a 47-year-old, starting with nothing, could build a savings pot of £116,000 over two decades. This assumes a contribution of 8% of the UK’s average salary and a real (post-inflation) annual investment growth rate of 4.1%. As an added bonus, after 20 years, this person would be entitled to receive the State Pension.

In cash terms, what does this mean?

Of course, it’s impossible to see into the future but, at the moment, someone with a full record of National Insurance contributions is entitled to a State Pension of £11,973 a year. And a person holding a £116,000 SIPP of dividend shares yielding 6% could earn a further £6,960. Overall, this would give an annual income of £18,933. Not bad for someone who only started saving seriously in their late 40s.

Conservative assumptions

If more people take control of their retirement planning, then FTSE 250 wealth manager AJ Bell (LSE:AJB) could be one of the beneficiaries. Although the group sold its pensions business a year ago, it still offers its clients access to SIPPs.

Since listing in December 2018, the group’s share price has risen 197%. This is equivalent to over 16% a year, which suggests Legal & General’s assumption of a 4.1% growth rate is on the cautious side. It’s also yielding 3% at the moment, although there can be no guarantees when it comes to dividends.

Some of AJ Bell’s success is due to the fact that it’s operating in an industry with high barriers to entry. New entrants are unlikely to be in a position to quickly achieve the scale necessary to be profitable. And it’s expensive building a robust investment platform. 

But there are risks. Income from its fee-generating advice could be affected by cheaper AI-powered alternatives. And the group operates in a tightly regulated market where the fines can be significant for any transgressions.

However, for the time being at least, the group’s successfully meeting these challenges.

In 2025, customer numbers in its platform business increased by 21% to 673,000. Assets under administration went up by 21% to £108bn. And given recent turbulence in global stock markets — likely to have resulted in increased buying and selling — I reckon it will have had a strong start to 2026.

Whether as part of a SIPP or not, I think AJ Bell’s a stock to consider.

James Beard has positions in Legal & General Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Aj Bell Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Santa Clara offices of NVIDIA
Investing Articles

£5,000 invested in Nvidia stock 6 months ago is now worth…

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Nvidia stock's taking a breather at the moment. But it could be getting ready for its next move higher, says…

Read more »

British coins and bank notes scattered on a surface
Investing Articles

I hold Lloyds. Is it madness to buy Barclays shares too?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is keen to buy Barclays shares but wonders whether he's simply doubling down, given that he already holds…

Read more »

Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office
Investing Articles

It’s time we all took a long, cold look at the Lloyds share price

| Harvey Jones

The Lloyds share price has been good to Harvey Jones, making him a huge fan of the FTSE 100 bank.…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Warren Buffett didn’t retire early. But could his investing wisdom help you do so?

| Christopher Ruane

Warren Buffett's wisdom from decades of stock market investing is actionable even for a modest investor who simply aims to…

Read more »

Young female hand showing five fingers.
Investing Articles

5 compelling investment ideas for a Stocks and Shares ISA in 2026

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon discusses some ideas to consider for a Stocks and Shares ISA and highlights a UK stock that could…

Read more »

Man writing 'now' having crossed out 'later', 'tomorrow' and 'next week'
Investing Articles

Is this the best time to buy shares in a long time?

| Stephen Wright

Earlier this week, Bill Ackman stated on X that this is the best time to buy shares in a long…

Read more »

A senior man and his wife holding hands walking up a hill on a footpath looking away from the camera at the view. The fishing village of Polperro is behind them.
Investing Articles

£1,000 buys 35 shares in an incredibly reliable FTSE 100 dividend stock

| Stephen Wright

Despite falling 72% from their highs, shares in this FTSE 100 company have been an incredibly reliable source of dividend…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

This is what Warren Buffett has to say about passive income — and I’m listening!

| Mark Hartley

While searching for new ways to earn passive income, our writer takes to heart sage advice from the Oracle of…

Read more »