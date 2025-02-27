Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » This is the extraordinary amount of passive income investors could make from £11,000 of shares in this FTSE ultra-high-yield gem…

This is the extraordinary amount of passive income investors could make from £11,000 of shares in this FTSE ultra-high-yield gem…

This stock pays one of the highest yields in any FTSE index and can potentially generate huge passive income, especially if the dividends are compounded.

Posted by
Simon Watkins
After graduating from Oxford University with BA (Hons) and MA (Hons) degrees, Simon Watkins worked for several years as a Forex trader and salesman, becoming Head of Forex Institutional Sales for Credit Lyonnais, and then Director of Forex at Bank of Montreal. He then became a financial journalist, including positions as Head of Weekly Publications, Managing Editor and Chief Writer of Business Monitor International, Head of Global Fuel Oil Products for Platts, and Global Managing Editor of Research and Vice President of Renaissance Capital investment bank in Moscow. He has written extensively on the oil market and other commodities markets, Forex, equities, bonds, economics and geopolitics for many publications, including The Financial Times, Euromoney, Financial Times Capital Insights, OilPrice, NewsBase, Risk.net, and FTSE Global Markets. In addition, he has worked as an investment and risk consultant for major hedge funds in London, New York, Moscow, and Dubai, and regularly appears as an oil and financial markets expert on various international television networks, including the BBC, and Al Jazeera. Simon has also written eight best-selling books on the global financial markets and financial markets trading, all of which are available from Amazon, Apple, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, and Blackwells, among others.
Published
| More on:
A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

FTSE investment manager abrdn (LSE: ABDN) remains one of my core passive income holdings.

These are stocks selected specifically for their ability to generate high dividend income. And they do so with minimal effort from me – hence the ‘passive’ label attached to such money.

What’s the current yield and future projections?

abrdn paid a total dividend last year of 14.6p a share. This gives a yield of 9.2% based on the current share price of £1.58.

It is useful to note for context that it has paid the same dividend since 2020. However, its yield has changed over the period in line with its share price moving up and down.

It is also apposite to know that analysts forecast the same dividend will be paid in each of the next three years.

How much passive income can be made?

‘Dividend compounding’ is a standard share investment tool involving the reinvestment of dividends back into the stock that paid them. I, along with many former investment professionals and private investors I know, always use this method to maximise our returns.

However, even without doing this, the income from abrdn shares is much higher than from a regular UK savings account.

Specifically, investors considering a holding of £11,000 (the average UK savings) in abrdn would make £1,012 in dividends in the first year. On the same average 9.2% yield this would rise to £10,120 after 10 years and to £30,360 after 30 years.

That said, £11,000 on the same 9.2% average yield – but with the dividends reinvested – would generate £16,506 after 10 years, not £10,120. And after 30 years on the same basis it would increase to £160,978 rather than£30,360.

Adding in the initial £11,000 investment and the abrdn holding would be worth £171,978 by then.

This would be paying £15,822 a year in dividend income by that point! But it is important to remember that none of this is guaranteed.

How does the business look?

A risk to abrdn’s outlook is the cut-throat competition in its business. Another is a further rise in the cost-of-living crisis that might cause customers to scale back their investment policies.

However, I think the firm’s current reorganisation strategy is progressing well. It is partly focused on reducing costs, mainly in middle management, which is always a good thing in my view. The other part is targeted at increasing profits for clients through improved product offerings.

H1 results saw an IFRS post-tax profit of £171m against a £145m loss in H1 2023. Over the same period, costs fell 13% year-on-year to £372m.

Its Q3 trading update showed assets under management increased 2% year on year – to £507bn.

Will I buy more of the stock?

I already have a sizeable holding in abrdn. However, given the positive way it is reorganising and its huge yield, I will be buying more shares very soon indeed.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Simon Watkins has positions in Abrdn Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Trader on video call from his home office
Investing Articles

£5,000 invested in stocks with a high dividend yield could make this amount of passive income

| Mark Hartley

Our writer explores how a portfolio of UK shares with above-average dividend yields can lead to compounded returns and a…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Rolls-Royce shares are already up 24% in 2025. Is another bumper year on the way?

| Christopher Ruane

Following this morning's blockbuster results and forecast, the Rolls-Royce share price has soared. Should Christopher Ruane buy into the engineer?

Read more »

Investing Articles

The Aviva dividend grew 7% last year – can it keep getting bigger?

| Christopher Ruane

Aviva announced another strong increase in its annual dividend as part of today's annual results. Christopher Ruane reckons there could…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

As the Rolls-Royce share price hits a record high, I missed out badly

| Alan Oscroft

Yet another cracking set of results sent the Rolls-Royce Holdings share price upwards once again as FY 2024 delivered in…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Down 90%! Is the Ocado share price a rare tech bargain?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer thinks there are good reasons to explain the poor-performing Ocado share price, but sees some potential glimmers of…

Read more »

Investing Articles

This British oil giant just dropped to third place on the FTSE 100

| Mark Hartley

Shell just lost its spot in second place on the FTSE 100 after its market cap was overtaken by HSBC.…

Read more »

US Stock

Tesla stock is down 26% in a month. What on earth is going on?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through three key reasons why Tesla stock has fallen in recent weeks, but explains why investors should…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Down 9% from August but with 18% annual projected earnings growth, should I buy this FTSE 250 defence gem?

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 250 defence stock is projected to see its earnings rise dramatically in the next three years, so is…

Read more »