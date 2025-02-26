Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » £10,000 invested in IAG shares 12 months ago is now worth…

£10,000 invested in IAG shares 12 months ago is now worth…

IAG shares have outperformed Nvidia over the last year and analysts think the FTSE 100 stock has further to go. So should investors consider buying?

Posted by
Stephen Wright
Stephen has a PhD in Philosophy and teaches at the University of Oxford. He's an enthusiastic Warren Buffett follower and focuses on buying quality businesses at sensible prices. He's also a podcaster with the PlayingFTSE show.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Shares in International Consolidated Airlines Group (LSE:IAG) have climbed 113% over the last 12 months. That’s enough to turn £10,000 into something with a market value of £21,301 today. 

Despite this, the average analyst price target‘s 17% above the current level. So should this be a stock investors have on their radars as a potential buying opportunity?

Returns

A 113% gain is outstanding by itself, but it’s even more impressive in the context of the wider stock market. Nvidia – at the forefront of artificial intelligence (AI) – is up 71% in the same time.

I’m not saying the two companies are equal. They aren’t, it’s clear which one has better prospects, and a look at what the stocks have done in the last five years reflects this.

Equally though, they aren’t priced like comparable businesses. While Nvidia shares trade at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 54, IAG stock trades at around 8 times earnings. 

A low earnings multiple can be a sign of investors being pessimistic about the stock. But analyst forecasts are strong, with earnings set to reach pre-pandemic levels in 2027.

Earnings

Analysts are expecting IAG’s earnings per share to climb steadily and reach 62p by 2027. With the stock trading at £3.26, that could make the current share price extremely good value.

Investors however, should be wary. Whether it’s pandemics, ash clouds, or economic downturns, the airline industry’s prone to downturns – and the effects can be significant. This is because the likes of IAG have a lot of fixed costs. These are expenses that don’t go away even when demand subsides for some reason.

As a result, airline earnings generally don’t just go lower in a downturn – they go negative. So investors should be wary of thinking a P/E ratio of 8 provides any sort of margin of safety. 

Flag-waving

IAG’s a flagship carrier for both the UK (British Airways) and Spain (Iberia). That differentiates it from the likes of easyJet and Wizz. There are some positives to this. Theoretically, it can mean the company is a candidate for support when – as is so frequently the case – things get difficult for the industry.

That protection however, can come at a cost. In general, a flag carrier can find it has to balance its interests with those of a national government.

From an investment perspective, I find this unattractive. I think generating returns is hard enough for airlines without the potential for additional complexity in their decision-making.

Long-term investing

Right now, the outlook for IAG shares is very good. Since the end of the pandemic, the company has been growing its earnings impressively and this looks set to continue.

But in the airline industry, things look good until they don’t. And when things change, the effects are often substantial on earnings and balance sheets. 

As a flag carrier, IAG might have better protection than some other airlines. But over the long term, this makes the company too complicated for me to consider buying.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Stephen Wright has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Nvidia. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Dividend Shares

According to the dividend forecast, £5k in this income stock could eventually make £1k a year

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains the numbers behind a high-yield stock and flags up why the dividend forecast could point to further…

Read more »

Investing Articles

With an 11.2% yield, could this FTSE 250 share be a dividend gold mine?

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley is evaluating a FTSE 250 dividend share with a double-digit yield. There's a lot to like about it…

Read more »

Investing Articles

The Aston Martin share price nosedives 11% after the car maker reveals another loss

| James Beard

The Aston Martin share price didn't react well to the luxury car maker's latest results. Our writer takes a closer…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s the latest dividend forecast for Aviva shares through to 2026

| Ben McPoland

This investor in Aviva shares thinks the FTSE 100 insurer offers solid all-round value despite the share price climbing higher…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s how much £500 put into Nvidia stock a year ago is worth today

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane learns some lessons from Nvidia stock's performance over the past 12 months alone and considers whether to buy…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Up 47%, does the BT share price have more room to grow?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane unpicks the telecom giant's recent performance and explains why a soaring BT share price doesn't grab his attention…

Read more »

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

After its strong 2024 results, HSBC’s near-£9 share price looks a steal to me!

| Simon Watkins

HSBC’s recent annual results looked very strong to me, adding to the existing extreme undervaluation present for some time in…

Read more »

Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in Lloyds shares at the start of this year is now worth…

| Harvey Jones

After a patchy 2024, Lloyds shares have made a blistering start to the new year. Harvey Jones looks at whether…

Read more »