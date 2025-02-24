Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Here’s the 12-month price forecast for Barclays shares!

Here’s the 12-month price forecast for Barclays shares!

Barclays shares are tipped by City brokers to continue rising sharply. Does this make the FTSE 100 bank a no-brainer buy for me?

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:
Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Demand for Barclays (LSE:BARC) shares hasn’t been dampened by alarm bells ringing for the UK economy and uncertainty in the US.

At 302p per share, the Barclays share price is up 14% since the start of 2025. This takes total gains for the past year to a whopping 83%.

Barclays' share price
Source: TradingView

City analysts don’t believe the FTSE 100‘s bull run is finished yet either. They’re tipping more double-digit increases over the next 12 months.

Should I consider snapping up Barclays shares?

11% more to go?

First, it’s worth noting that there are some large variances across brokers’ current forecasts.

One particularly bullish analyst thinks Barclays’ share price will rise an extra 29% over the next year, to 390p. At the other end of the scale, one pessimistic forecaster has set a 12-month price target of 230p, down 24% from current levels.

Having said this, the overall picture painted by City brokers is pretty upbeat. The average price target among 17 brokers is 335.20p per share. That represents an 11% premium to today’s price.

Cheap on paper

One reason why analysts think Barclays shares will rise could be because of its relative cheapness.

The number crunchers think the bank’s annual earnings will jump 17% in 2025. This leaves it trading on a price-to-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.4.

Any reading below one indicates that a share is undervalued.

Furthermore, Barclays’ price-to-book (P/B) value is also below one, indicating it trades at a discount to the value of its assets.

Barclays' P/B ratio
Source: TradingView

Finally, the firm’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 7.1 times for this financial year is also extremely low, including relative to those of its peers.

Other UK-focused banks Lloyds and NatWest carry forward earnings multiples of 9.9 times and 8 times, respectively.

Reward vs risk

With brokers tipping an 11% price rise, and the Footsie bank also offering a 3% dividend yield, it’s easy to see why Barclays shares are so popular today.

The company’s forecast-beating results for 2024 and revised medium-term targets have also boosted investor appetite. The bank now expects to deliver a return on tangible equity (ROTE) of 11% and 12%-plus in 2025 and 2026, respectively, up from 10.5% last year.

This is thanks largely to impressive performances at the firm’s large investment bank.

But with inflationary pressures increasing, and other new hazards (like fresh trade tariffs) threatening the fragile economy, trading conditions here might become a lot tougher from this point.

At the same time, the threats to Barclays’ retail business are also considerable. Net interest margins (NIMs) could shrink sharply thanks to a double-whammy of rising competition and falling interest rates.

I’m also fearful of the prospect of weak loan growth and rising impairments if economic conditions remain tough. Worryingly, the bank incurred a forecast-topping £2bn worth of credit impairment charges last year, up 5% from 2023 levels.

Finally, Barclays risks facing substantial financial penalties if found guilty of mis-selling car finance. It’s set aside £90m to cover possible costs, though experts warn the actual figure could be far higher.

While City brokers are bullish on Barclays’ share price, I don’t plan to add the bank to my own portfolio. The risks are too great for my liking, even despite the cheapness of its shares.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc and Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Ice cube tray filled with ice cubes and three loose ice cubes against dark wood.
Investing Articles

Just released: February’s lower-risk, high-yield stock recommendation [PREMIUM PICKS]

| Mark Rogers

Ice ideas will usually offer a steadier flow of income and is likely to be a slower-moving but more stable…

Read more »

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building
Investing Articles

4 powerful words from Warren Buffett!

| Ben McPoland

Warren Buffett reckons that investors should never bet against the world's largest economy and its capacity for innovation over the…

Read more »

Investing Articles

2 high-yield shares that could generate £1,000 in passive income from a £20,000 investment

| Ken Hall

Considering building a passive income? Ken Hall has two high-yield financial services stocks that pay well above the Footsie average.

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

Is the easyJet share price looking cheap right now?

| Ken Hall

Our writer Ken Hall takes a look at the easyJet share price to see if it looks like good value…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Down 29%! Is this my chance to buy Tesla stock?

| Ben McPoland

Tesla stock has lost over a quarter of its value since just before Christmas. Does this make it a Buy…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Up 33% in 2025! This growth machine is soaring in my Stocks and Shares ISA 

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland shines a spotlight on one top-performing holding in his Stocks and Shares ISA portfolio. Why is it doing…

Read more »

Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in IAG shares 1 year ago is now worth…

| Dr. James Fox

IAG shares are among the FTSE 100’s best performers over 12 months, and I’m not surprised. This great firm stood…

Read more »

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

The FTSE 100 is riding high – time to buy?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains why he continues to hunt for bargain FTSE 100 shares to buy even after the blue-chip index…

Read more »