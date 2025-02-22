Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Here’s the Lloyds share price forecast for the next 12 months!

Here’s the Lloyds share price forecast for the next 12 months!

Lloyds’ share price continues to rocket at the beginning of 2025. Is the FTSE 100 bank now in danger of a sharp correction?

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:
Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Despite fears over the UK economy, rising inflation, and worries over a fresh mis-selling scandal, the Lloyds (LSE:LLOY) share price continues to strengthen.

At 66.7p per share, the FTSE 100 bank is up 21% since the start of 2025. This takes gains over the past year to a whopping 53%.

Yet following its rapid ascent, analysts believe Lloyds may struggle to continue its surge. But how realistic are broker forecasts for Lloyds shares? And should investors consider snapping the soaring bank up today?

Stable outlook

It’s important to say that some analysts’ predictions for the next 12 months differ wildly. One believes the Footsie firm will fall 20% in value over the next 12 months, to 53p per share.

Another believes shares will soar another 26%, to 84p.

However, the broad consensus is that Lloyds’ share price will remain stable over the next year. The average price target among 18 brokers is 65.8p per share. This is 1% lower than current levels.

Running out of road?

On paper, it’s hard to see how Lloyds shares will continue to climb without moving into ‘overbought’ territory.

With a price-to-book (P/B) value of one, investors are paying exactly what the bank’s net assets are worth.

Furthermore, Lloyds’ price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 9.8 times is now above its five-year average of 7.7 times. Given its uncertain growth outlook in 2025 and beyond, this valuation looks pretty juicy to me.

In fact, I believe Lloyds’ recent share price surge now puts it at risk of a potential pullback.

Tough conditions

One fear I have relates to the gloomy outlook for the British economy and what this could mean for Lloyds’ earnings. Unlike other FTSE 100 banks like Barclays and HSBC, the company doesn’t benefit from overseas exposure to counter problems at home.

This weighed on revenue growth in 2024, with net income falling 5% to £17.1bn. With the Bank of England (BoE) predicting UK GDP growth of just 0.75% this year, and competition from challenger banks and building societies rising, established banks will likely struggle to grow the top line.

Profits could also suffer if (as expected) interest rates continue falling. Lloyds’ net interest margin dropped 16 basis points last year to a paper-thin 2.95%, reflecting in part recent BoE rate cuts and those aforementioned competitive pressures.

On the plus side, interest rate reductions provide an economic boost that could help the bank’s revenues and limit loan impairments. Improving conditions in the housing market are another positive sign.

But on balance, external factors mean it could be another difficult year for the bank.

Car crash coming?

Yet arguably the economic environment isn’t the biggest danger to Lloyds’ earnings — and by extension, its share price — in 2025.

Investors also need to consider the possibility of eye-watering penalties if the bank is found guilty of mis-selling car finance. It previously set aside £450m to cover the potential fallout of a Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) investigation. This has been hiked by another £700m, Lloyds announced this week.

But the eventual cost could be even higher given the bank’s position as market leader. Ratings agency Moody’s predicts the final cost to the sector could be as high as £30bn.

All things considered, Lloyds shares might not be the best choice for investors today. I think they should consider exploring other UK shares instead.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc, HSBC Holdings, Hargreaves Lansdown Plc, and Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Down 16% in a month, is Tesla stock a falling knife?

| Christopher Ruane

Tesla stock has taken a tumble over the past few weeks. Christopher Ruane is itching to buy it at the…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

£9K of savings? Here’s how that could produce £108 a month in passive income

| Christopher Ruane

£9k could earn over £100 a month in passive income if invested in the right selection of blue-chip shares over…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Here’s how an investor could start buying shares like a billionaire – for £800

| Christopher Ruane

By learning some lessons from billionaire investors like Warren Buffett, a market newcomer could start buying shares on a limited…

Read more »

Investing Articles

6.9% yield! I like this FTSE 100 dividend stock as I aim for big passive income

| Alan Oscroft

I love a good dividend stock, especially one with its share price unjustly depressed and the yield pushed up. Does…

Read more »

Mature people enjoying time together during road trip
Investing Articles

Here’s my strategy to enjoy a first-class retirement with passive income from UK dividend shares

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley outlines his long-term plan to earn a lucrative second income in retirement by investing in high-yield dividend shares.

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s how I go about building my perfect Stocks and Shares ISA

| Christopher Ruane

By following a few simple steps, our writer aims to build a brilliant Stocks and Shares ISA for the long…

Read more »

Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office
Investing Articles

As Lloyds shares creep back above book value, have I missed my chance to buy?

| Stephen Wright

As an increased dividend and the prospect of share buybacks send Lloyds shares higher, is there still value on offer…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s how £200 a week invested could target a £9,091 second income

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane looks at how, by investing a couple of hundred pounds each week, an investor could target an annual…

Read more »