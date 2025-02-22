Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » £9K of savings? Here’s how that could produce £108 a month in passive income

£9K of savings? Here’s how that could produce £108 a month in passive income

£9k could earn over £100 a month in passive income if invested in the right selection of blue-chip shares over the long term. Here’s how.

Posted by
Christopher Ruane
Christopher Ruane writes on UK financial markets.
Published
| More on:
Close-up of British bank notes

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Putting some savings to work can be a simple way of setting up passive income streams. For example, by investing £9k in a range of dividend shares, I think someone could realistically target £108 each month on average in passive income.

Here’s how.

Setting up a passive income machine, thanks to dividend shares

In my example, I make three key assumptions. One is a compound annual growth rate of 6%. That seems plausible to me in today’s market, even while investing in blue-chip shares.

The second assumption is that the dividends are initially reinvested (compounded) and, after a period of time, the portfolio is reinvested (if necessary) in dividend shares yielding an average 6%.

It might have been like that all along, but it could also have been that some of the growth came from share price increase. When it comes time to draw down the passive income, the whole portfolio should be yielding 6%, not just compounding in value at that level.

The third assumption is that the investor stops compounding and starts receiving the passive income after 15 years. This is a serious income building plan, not some get-rich-quick quackery.

The same approach could be applied much sooner, but the 15-year timeframe should enable a bigger passive income than, say, waiting only two or three years.

A 6% dividend yield’s possible, while laser-focused on quality

At the moment, the blue-chip FTSE 100 index of leading shares yields 3.4%. So the 6% target I use here is quite aggressive. But I think it is achievable even sticking to members of the FTSE 100.

For example, I own shares in Legal & General (LSE: LGEN). At the moment, it yields 8.6%. Even better, the financial services firm has set out plans to keep growing its dividend per share annually, as it has done over the past several years.

Now, this month it has also set out plans to sell its US protection business. While that could boost shareholder returns in the short-term, it will also likely mean lower long-term cash generation for the smaller firm. That is a risk to the long-term dividend outlook.

But I think there is a lot to like about Legal & General and have no plans to sell my shares. Its target market is large and thanks to its powerful brand and large customer base it has a strong competitive position.

As the recent news demonstrated, management is focused on shareholder returns. From a passive income perspective, I think that is good news for me and lots of other small, private shareholders who get dividends from the company without needing to work for them.

Turning savings into an income machine

Of course, while that is all well in theory, to join in dividends from Legal & General or any other company, a would-be investor needs to turn into an actual investor.

To get the ball rolling, they could put the £9k into a share-dealing account or Stocks and Shares ISA, so they are ready to invest.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has positions in Legal & General Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Down 16% in a month, is Tesla stock a falling knife?

| Christopher Ruane

Tesla stock has taken a tumble over the past few weeks. Christopher Ruane is itching to buy it at the…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Here’s how an investor could start buying shares like a billionaire – for £800

| Christopher Ruane

By learning some lessons from billionaire investors like Warren Buffett, a market newcomer could start buying shares on a limited…

Read more »

Investing Articles

6.9% yield! I like this FTSE 100 dividend stock as I aim for big passive income

| Alan Oscroft

I love a good dividend stock, especially one with its share price unjustly depressed and the yield pushed up. Does…

Read more »

Mature people enjoying time together during road trip
Investing Articles

Here’s my strategy to enjoy a first-class retirement with passive income from UK dividend shares

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley outlines his long-term plan to earn a lucrative second income in retirement by investing in high-yield dividend shares.

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s how I go about building my perfect Stocks and Shares ISA

| Christopher Ruane

By following a few simple steps, our writer aims to build a brilliant Stocks and Shares ISA for the long…

Read more »

Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office
Investing Articles

As Lloyds shares creep back above book value, have I missed my chance to buy?

| Stephen Wright

As an increased dividend and the prospect of share buybacks send Lloyds shares higher, is there still value on offer…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s how £200 a week invested could target a £9,091 second income

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane looks at how, by investing a couple of hundred pounds each week, an investor could target an annual…

Read more »

Silhouette of a bull standing on top of a landscape with the sun setting behind it
Investing Articles

Why I remain bullish on the Glencore share price

| Andrew Mackie

Andrew Mackie explains why he believes a re-rate in the Glencore share price is coming in the years ahead, despite…

Read more »