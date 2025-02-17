Member Login
3 reasons the NatWest share price could keep climbing

The NatWest share price has almost doubled in the last 12 months. But Stephen Wright thinks it might not be unrealistic to expect more of the same.

Posted by
Stephen Wright
Stephen has a PhD in Philosophy and teaches at the University of Oxford. He's an enthusiastic Warren Buffett follower and focuses on buying quality businesses at sensible prices. He's also a podcaster with the PlayingFTSE show.
Published
| More on:
Silhouette of a bull standing on top of a landscape with the sun setting behind it

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

The NatWest (LSE:NWG) share price has climbed 85% over the last 12 months. And in valuation terms, the stock now trades at a price-to-book (P/B) ratio of 1.05 compared to 0.55 a year ago. 

That makes it look like the time to consider buying has passed, especially given the inherent risks of investing in bank shares. But I think there could well be more to come.

Ownership

The first – and most obvious – benefit is NatWest is about to return to being fully private in terms of its ownership. The UK government’s stake in the bank is now below 7%.

The most obvious benefit is the company should be able to make decisions with a clearer focus. In particular, it won’t have to consider how its plans align with government priorities.

An example of this is its capital returns policy. Having been rescued by the state during the 2008-2009 crisis, returning excessive cash to shareholders might be seen as being in poor taste.

As always, there are no guarantees. But the UK government no longer having an interest in the business might clear the way for higher dividends and share buybacks in the future.

Acquisitions

A return to private ownership could allow the bank to grow via acquisition. There’s speculation that Banco Santander SA might be looking to divest its UK division, which might suit NatWest.

The obvious benefit would be an increase in its consumer deposit base. This could boost the bank’s profits by giving it access to a bigger pool of capital it can use at a low cost.

In the short term, making acquisitions can be risky. It involves paying out guaranteed cash (or stock) up front in the hope of making a return in the future – and this isn’t certain to happen.

Over the long term, however, I think increased scale could be valuable for NatWest. And Santander isn’t the only possibility that I’ve heard mentioned as a potential opportunity.

Regulation

In general, regulation is probably the biggest risk when it comes to banking stocks – including NatWest. It can change without notice and cause profitability to fall over the long term. 

I think, however, there’s a decent chance things become more favourable for UK banks in the near future. And I’m looking at the Chancellor as a source of potential optimism.

The government has made economic growth a priority and this is likely to require investment from businesses. They’ll need capital, which is likely to come from banks. 

As a result, I think there’s a decent chance lending restrictions might become more relaxed for NatWest and other UK banks. And this could result in higher returns going forward. 

Buy high?

It isn’t easy to see a stock as a potential buy when it’s almost twice as expensive as it was a year ago. But there’s still a lot that could go right for NatWest, especially over the long term. 

Investors wanting guaranteed returns should look elsewhere and banks can go spectacularly wrong. Despite this, I think the stock is still worth careful consideration.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Stephen Wright has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

