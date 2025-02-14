Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 2 ETFs I think could explode in value in 2025!

2 ETFs I think could explode in value in 2025!

These exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have surged since New Year’s Day! And Royston Wild thinks they could have much further to go.

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:
Man smiling and working on laptop

Image source: Getty images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Precious metals continue to grab headlines in 2025 as jitteriness on financial markets heats up. Bullion-backed exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have exploded in value as gold prices have jumped.

Gold — which struck 40 separate record highs last year — is already up 11% in the five-and-a-bit weeks since New Year’s Day. It struck fresh new highs of $2,914 per ounce in recent hours.

I think there could be much further upside for gold prices too. And especially if bullion values move through the technically critical $3,000 marker.

A simple way for investors to capitalise on this scenario would be to buy a gold-tracking ETF. Inflows into European funds like this like this have rocketed of late — according to the World Gold Council, they hit their highest level since March 2022 last month.

I’m considering buying one such find for my own portfolio.

Top tracker

Price movement
Source: TradingView

The iShares Physical Gold (LSE:SGLN) fund is one I think is worth a look because of its low charge structure. At 0.12%, its ongoing charge is one of the lowest in the business.

Funds like this allow investors to own gold without the hassle and cost of storage and delivery, nor worries of whether the metal they own is of acceptable quality. iShares says that 100% of the bars it holds meet criteria laid down by the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA).

This fund has another feature that makes it popular with certain investors. Unlike many ETFs, it tracks the metal price itself instead of a basket of companies with gold-mining operations. Therefore it protects individuals from the hazards attributed to minerals exploration, mine development and metal excavation.

Returns can be lower as a result. But it may be the preferred route to consider for risk-averse investors.

Another precious ETF

Source: TradingView

My view is that safe-haven demand for gold will continue to climb. There’s no guarantee of this, of course, and improving economic conditions that jolt market confidence could send it sharply lower.

One way investors can ‘hedge their bets’ and mitigate the risks of this scenario is by considering a silver-backed ETF instead. One I feel that’s worth considering today is the WisdomTree Silver (LSE:SLVR) fund.

This financial instrument — which also tracks physical metal prices instead of mining stocks — has leapt in 2025 as worries over the global economy and geopolitical turbulence have grown, supercharging investment demand for silver.

While safe-haven buying could continue, silver prices may conversely rise if the global economy improves and industrial demand for the metal picks up. Sectors like the car industry and electronics segments account for around 55% of silver demand.

Despite its dual role as investment and industrial metal, there are risks to silver prices and by extension related funds. Like gold, values may fall if the US dollar strengthens, making it more expensive to buy the greenback-denominated asset.

On balance though, I think both these ETFs could continue taking off in 2025 and potentially beyond.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Considering a £20k ISA in this FTSE dividend star could mean a £170 monthly second income

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones does some simple maths to show how considering a £20,000 ISA in the FTSE 100’s Phoenix Group Holdings…

Read more »

Engineer Project Manager Talks With Scientist working on Computer
Investing Articles

ChatGPT told me this FTSE 100 stock might be the next Rolls-Royce

| John Fieldsend

Can ChatGPT predict the next FTSE 100 stock to go on an absolute tear? It has a prediction that has…

Read more »

Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home
Investing Articles

Move over buy-to-let: here’s how to target a 6-figure passive income from a Stocks & Shares ISA

| Dr. James Fox

The Stocks and Shares ISA is an incredible vehicle for growing investments and earning a tax-free passive income. Dr James…

Read more »

Happy African American Man Hugging New Car In Auto Dealership
Investing Articles

1 red-hot stock I love in my Stocks and Shares ISA!

| Ben McPoland

This investor adores one particular high-quality share in his ISA portfolio. So much so, he just can't see himself parting…

Read more »

Investing Articles

With an 8% yield and a P/E below 12, Taylor Wimpey looks in deep value territory

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones wants to make a bit of noise about Taylor Wimpey shares. The FTSE 100 stock may be volatile…

Read more »

A young Asian woman holding up her index finger
Investing Articles

Up 8% today, is this one of the FTSE 100 best growth shares to buy?

| Royston Wild

Looking for the best FTSE 100 growth shares for a winning portfolio? This soaring blue chip is worth serious consideration,…

Read more »

Investing Articles

With yields over 7%, here are two FTSE 100 dividend shares to consider in 2025

| Mark Hartley

As the FTSE 100 trades near all-time highs in 2025, some of its top dividend shares still offer highly attractive…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s why Coca-Cola HBC stock jumped over 9% in the FTSE 100 today

| Ben McPoland

This stock was flying to a record high in the FTSE 100 today, boosted by a strong set of earnings.…

Read more »