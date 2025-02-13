Member Login
The average Stocks and Shares ISA turned £10k into £25k in a decade. I aim to beat that

Harvey Jones is impressed by the long-term total return on the average Stocks and Shares ISA. Yet he still reckons he can do a bit better than that.

Harvey Jones
I'm a freelance personal finance journalist who writes for the Daily and Sunday Express, Reader's Digest, The National newspaper and of course, Motley Fool UK.
Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

The average Stocks and Shares ISA has delivered an excellent return over the last decade. According to Moneyfacts, it’s grown by 9.64% a year, on average.

By contrast, the average Cash ISA returned just 1.21% a year. I was converted to the glories of equity investing yonks back. But it’s nice to be reminded from time to time.

Let’s see what this means in practice. Say an investor had tucked £10,000 into the average Stocks and Shares ISA some 10 years ago. Today, they’d have £25,101, assuming all dividends were reinvested. By contrast, a Cash ISA would be worth just £11,278. 

The stock market has its ups and downs, but history shows it delivers superior long-term growth. Provided investors give it time.

That’s why I prefer equities

In the short run, share prices can go pretty much anywhere. Nobody should invest over a term below five years. Ideally, they should leave their money to compound over decades.

Here’s another figure I’ve stumbled across, from tracker manager Vanguard. It calculates that an investor who put £10,000 in the FTSE All-World Index in 1998 would have £59,825 by the end of last year. The average cash account would have delivered just £18,695.

These figures are slightly harsh on cash. Savings account took a beating when central bankers slashed interest rates almost to zero after the financial crisis. And everybody needs a bit of cash on easy access for a rainy day.

That 9.64% annual Stocks and Shares ISA return’s great, but I’m aiming to do a little better. Rather than investing in a broad index tracker, I pick individual stocks. This strategy carries more risk, but the potential for bigger rewards.

FTSE 250 insurer Just Group (LSE: JUST) is my most successful stock pick of the last year. Its shares soared 95% in that time.

The outlook remains bright. The group’s 2024 update, published on 15 January, revealed a 17% increase in new business profit to £246m. Adjusted operating profit climbed almost 45% to £324m, while its solvency ratio improved to 217%.

Just Group shares are a bit special

These figures demonstrate the company’s strong financial position and growing demand for its retirement products.

I don’t expect Just Group’s share price to double again over the next year. That kind of return is rare. The seven analysts offering one-year share price forecasts have produced a median target of just over 186p. If correct, that’s a modest 14% increase from today’s 163p. I get a small dividend on top. The trailing yield’s 1.3%.

Obviously, I cherry picked that stock. My portfolio also contains its share of losers (everybody’s does). I expect most of them to recover, given time.

There are no guarantees in any of this. I’ve no idea what the average return on my portfolio will be over the next decade. But I’ll be astonished if I didn’t beat cash.

Investing is never a guaranteed route to riches. But with patience, research and a diversified approach, I believe I can beat the average Stocks and Shares ISA over time. That’s my goal and I’m giving it my best shot.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has positions in Just Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

