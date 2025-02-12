Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Palantir appears to be the ‘new Nvidia’. Should I buy the stock for my ISA?

Palantir appears to be the ‘new Nvidia’. Should I buy the stock for my ISA?

AI stock Palantir is generating enormous returns for investors at the moment. Should Edward Sheldon buy it for his Stocks and Shares ISA?

Posted by
Edward Sheldon, CFA
Based in London, Edward is a CFA-qualified investment analyst/writer who has clients all over the world. Before launching his own investment writing business in 2017, he spent 15 years working in private wealth management and institutional asset management. Edward takes an active approach to investing, managing his own individual stock portfolio. He likes to invest in high-quality companies that are poised to benefit from powerful long-term trends, and capable of generating market-beating returns. You can find more of his views, along with his portfolio holdings, at topshelfinvestments.substack.com
Published
| More on:
Young black man looking at phone while on the London Overground

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Palantir (NASDAQ: PLTR) is one of the hottest stocks in the market right now. In recent months, it seems to have replaced Nvidia as the artificial intelligence (AI) stock to own.

I’ve had this tech stock on my watchlist for a while now, but I’ve never actually bought it for my ISA. Is now the time to pull the trigger?

The real deal

Palantir’s recent results have been really impressive. In my view, they’ve shown that this software company’s the real deal when it comes to AI.

Take the company’s Q4 2024 results, for example. For the period, revenue was up 36% year on year to $828m. Meanwhile, US commercial revenue was up a huge 64% to $214m. Clearly, demand for the company’s AI solutions (which help organisations use their data to get an edge) is sky-high right now.

What has really struck me is the confident tone from management.

Our business results continue to astound, demonstrating our deepening position at the centre of the AI revolution,” wrote CEO Alex Karp in the Q4 results. “We are still in the earliest stages, the beginning of the first act, of a revolution that will play out over years and decades,” he said in the letter to shareholders.

I like this confidence and the bullish long-term outlook. Overall, this company looks really exciting to me. I genuinely think it could be one of the major beneficiaries of the AI revolution.

I’m struggling with the valuation

However, there are a couple of issues that concern me from an investment perspective right now.

One is the stock’s recent move higher. Over the last year, it’s risen about 350% (which makes Nvidia’s 85% gain look pedestrian). I’m always hesitant to buy a stock after that kind of move because a pullback is often on the horizon.

Another is the valuation. Currently, Palantir has a market-cap of $256bn. Yet this year it’s only forecast to achieve $3.7bn in sales. So the price-to-sales ratio’s 69, which is worryingly high (for reference Nvidia’s on about 17).

As for the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio, that’s currently about 205. That’s also very high (for Nvidia, read 30).

Now I’m not afraid to invest in high-valuation companies. Currently, I own quite a few high-multiple growth stocks. But for me, Palantir’s multiples are too much of a stretch. I think buying here would be risky.

If revenue growth in the next few quarters was to come in below expectations for some reason (eg fewer new deals signed with government agencies or corporations), this stock could get crushed. It’s worth noting here that the average broker price target at present is $86 – about 24% below the current share price.

My move now

Given the high valuation, I’m going to leave Palantir on my watchlist for now. After a 350% gain over the last 12 months, I’m not going to chase the stock.

If we were to see a sizeable pullback however, I could be interested in taking a small position as a speculative long-term investment. As I said above, I think this company’s the real deal when it comes to AI.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Nvidia. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

The words "what's your plan for retirement" written on chalkboard on pavement somewhere in London
Investing Articles

How much would someone need to invest in the stock market to retire and live off passive income?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains some approaches and potential pitfalls of putting money in the stock market to try and retire early…

Read more »

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Growth Shares

This little-known technology company is now the 6th-largest business in the FTSE 100

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Over the last few years, this under-the-radar technology business has quietly become one of the largest companies in the FTSE…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Barratt Redrow shares spike 6% as profits forecasts hiked! Time to consider buying in?

| Royston Wild

Barratt shares are leading the FTSE 100 higher in midweek business. Is now the time to consider the housebuilder as…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing For Beginners

2 FTSE 250 stalwarts that could help if we enter a recession this summer

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why a UK recession might be around the corner, but flags up a couple of FTSE 250…

Read more »

Investing Articles

At a 52-week low, is this ‘forgotten’ FTSE growth share now in deep value territory?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones hasn't paid much attention to Primark owner Associated British Foods lately. So he didn't realise the growth stock…

Read more »

Growth Shares

650p? Here’s what Wall Street’s forecasting for the BP share price

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why analysts have been busy updating their forecasts for the BP share price this week and adds…

Read more »

Cheerful young businesspeople with laptop working in office
Investing Articles

Can a new menu save the day for Greggs shares?

| Mark Hartley

The Greggs share price was pummelled in early January but some brokers remain optimistic. Mark Hartley evaluates the baker’s prospects.

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Dividend Shares

£5,000 invested in high-yielding Legal & General shares 5 years ago is now worth…

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

If you’ve owned Legal & General shares for the last five years you may want to stop reading now as…

Read more »