Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » The Diageo share price could be a long-term bargain. But is it?

The Diageo share price could be a long-term bargain. But is it?

This shareholder reckons a strong brand portfolio could mean the Diageo share price turns out to be a bargain. So will he buy more shares?

Posted by
Christopher Ruane
Christopher Ruane writes on UK financial markets.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

For a long time, I liked the look of drinks giant Diageo (LSE: DGE), but not the price. Then the Diageo share price fell to what I thought was an attractive level and I bought a stake, which I still own.

Since then however, the share has continued to lose momentum. Business problems have mounted. Is this weakness a potential bargain for an investor with a long-term approach like me? Or should I avoid buying any more shares in the Guinness brewer?

Latest results paint a mixed picture

The company released its interim results Tuesday (4 February) and I think they contained both good and bad news. Net sales, operating profit, operating profit margin and earnings per share all declined year-on-year.

On the plus side though, free cash flow grew. Organic net sales grew. That was due to price and the mix of products sold. Volumes actually declined slightly overall, with all regions except Asia Pacific recording lower volumes.

But I think that underlines the appeal of Diageo’s portfolio of premium brands, which gives it pricing power. That is a big attraction of its business model for me.

A long road ahead

Dan Lane, lead analyst at Robinhood UK, pointed to ongoing strength in the performance of Guinness, while he reckoned that the company’s spirits business “should have its day again”.

In the six months under review though, spirits net sales declined in Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America and the Caribbean. There was, at least, strong growth in tequila sales.

That weak spirits performance overall shows why Guinness (which grew strongly) is a critical counterbalance in Diageo’s portfolio strategy.

Still, that concerns me. Beer sales are in long-term decline globally. Guinness has done a great job marketing itself and growing demand, but I do not know how long it can successfully push forward in a market that is going the other way.

Meanwhile, Diageo’s spirits business performance looks increasingly problematic to me. This is not the Latin American sales wobble seen last year, but now a broader-based decline for many pricy spirits across multiple and varied markets.

That suggests economic weakness is hurting sales. I see a risk that could continue.

Getting Diageo back to strong growth mode is going to take years, in my opinion, and so far current management has not proved it is up to that job. Time will tell.

Potential bargain, but I’m not buying

Diageo has raised its dividend per share annually for decades. The interim dividend was held flat, unusually, so it remains to be seen at the full-year point whether the total dividend continues to grow.

But the flat interim dividend unsettled me, the weak spirits sales and potential for things to get worse concern me, geopolitical risks like tariffs hurting demand for international spirits are high and I remain unconvinced that current management is able to deliver in what seems like a tough market environment.

So while the Diageo share price may yet come to seem like a bargain in retrospect, the risks are increasingly unsettling me as an investor. I will not be buying any more shares in Diageo for now.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has positions in Diageo Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Diageo Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Man smiling and working on laptop
Investing Articles

GSK shares leap 5% as results top forecasts and guidance is upgraded! Can they keep rising?

| Royston Wild

Strong full-year trading and an improving outlook have propelled GSK's share price higher, as Royston Wild explains.

Read more »

Pink 3D image of the numbers '2025' growing in size
Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT to build the perfect Stocks and Shares ISA – and here it is!

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones called on artificial intelligence to help him decide where to invest this year's Stocks and Shares ISA allowance.…

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in Rolls-Royce shares 2 years ago is now worth…

| Dr. James Fox

Rolls-Royce shares have been the FTSE 100’s biggest success story in recent years, driving the index higher. Dr James Fox…

Read more »

Investing Articles

As the share price falls after Q3 results, DCC is still my top FTSE 100 stock to buy

| Stephen Wright

As the DCC share price falls after an uninspiring trading update, Stephen Wright still sees an opportunity to add to…

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT what advice it would give Warren Buffett. Here’s what it said

| Mark Hartley

Warren Buffett is the last person on Earth that needs help from AI but Mark Hartley couldn't resist finding out…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Why a P/E ratio of 424 doesn’t (necessarily) make Palantir shares overvalued

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright turns to mountaineering and Warren Buffett to figure out how to value shares in an AI company that…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Do Barclays’ tech woes highlight a growing risk for bank shares?

| Christopher Ruane

Barclays' recent IT problems aren't just a short-term worry for customers. They also underline a long-term concern about UK bank…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Up 28% in a year, what next for the BT share price?

| Cliff D'Arcy

Despite a slow start to 2025, the BT share price has leapt more than a quarter in 12 months. Can…

Read more »