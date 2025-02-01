Member Login
£800 invested this February could be earning a second income by the summer!

Buying a portfolio of dividend shares is a proven tactic for building a second income. Here’s how it could be done for well under £1,000.

Posted by
Christopher Ruane
Christopher Ruane writes on UK financial markets.
Published
| More on:
Close-up of British bank notes

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Taking on more work is one way to earn a second income. Another is simply putting some spare money into dividend shares.

If an investor puts just £800 into a portfolio of dividend shares today, I think they could realistically expect to be earning a small second income as soon as this summer.

Some pros and cons of investing in dividend shares

Dividends can be great. Someone can spend money buying shares in a company that has already proven itself and is consistently profitable, then just sit back and watch a growing stream of dividends arrive for years, or even decades.

While that does happen, it is not always the case. Dividends are never guaranteed and even a previously excellent payer can cut its dividend, or cancel it completely.

So careful selection is required and it is important to weigh risks as well as the second income potential of any given share.

What could £800 really earn?

Different companies take a variety of approaches to paying dividends. Some, like Unilever, pay quarterly. So I do think it is realistic to foresee an investment this month already generating income by the summer (or potentially even sooner).

The average dividend yield for FTSE 100 shares right now is around 3.6%. But given the price of some blue-chip shares in today’s market, I think it is realistic to target an average 7% yield while sticking to FTSE 100 shares.

On an £800 investment today, that could mean £56 of second income a year. There is also the potential for capital gains, if the price of shares purchased moves up, although the reverse can also happen.

Finding shares to buy

As an example of the sort of share I think an investor could consider to start building a second income, FTSE 100 insurer Aviva (LSE: AV) fits the bill.

Its yield right now is a little below the target I mentioned above, at 6.7%. It does have a recent history of growing the payout per share annually. But it also cut it sharply in 2020. I think that helped put the dividend on a more sustainable footing, but it underlines the point I made above that even a proven blue-chip firm can reduce its dividend.

Insurance is a big market. I expect it to stay that way for decades to come (and frankly I would not be surprised to see it endure long beyond that). Aviva has already been operating (under a variety of names, such as Norwich Union) for a long time. So it has deep industry experience and knowledge. It owns strong brands and has a large customer base.

Those strengths help it make money and I think that could be boosted by cost efficiencies from a pending merger with Direct Line. Then again, mergers can be a tricky business and there is a risk that disruption integrating the two different businesses could hurt profits and distract management attention.

Getting on the passive income train

The idea of building a second income through buying dividends is not a complicated one. But how to start the ball rolling, this month (or this weekend)? One first move could be for a new investor to look at the different share-dealing accounts and Stocks and Shares ISAs available and choose a suitable one to start.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Unilever. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

