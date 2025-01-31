Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » As the BT share price falls after the Q3 update, is it just a pause before it soars?

As the BT share price falls after the Q3 update, is it just a pause before it soars?

Shareholders weren’t happy with the latest trading update from BT and the share price dipped sharply. I think they might have got it wrong.

Posted by
Alan Oscroft
Alan is a freelance writer who began writing for The Motley Fool in the late 1990s. He has been a private investor for more 30 years, and has explored a number of strategies, settling on high-yielding blue-chip shares.
Published
| More on:

Image source: BT Group plc

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The BT Group (LSE: BT.A) share price quickly fell 4.5% on Thursday morning (30 January), in response to the telecom giant’s Q3 update, though it regained about half of that by close.

The dip will have been exaggerated a bit by optimism pushing the shares up the previous day in anticipation.

Openreach up

BT has been making a big thing of its Opeanreach full-fibre broadband rollout over the past year. And to be fair, I’m impressed how well it’s done. The connections have all been laid along my street, and I intend to sign up when it’s available.

In May last year, CEO Allison Kirkby famously told us: “Having passed peak capex on our full fibre broadband rollout and achieved our £3 billion cost and service transformation programme a year ahead of schedule, we’ve now reached the inflection point on our long-term strategy.”

That marked a key milestone, and the bulk of 2024’s share price gains came almost straight away.

Opeanreach is still storming ahead. The latest update told us of “over 1m premises passed in the quarter for a fourth consecutive quarter.” And it seems BT is on track to reach 25m premises by the end of 2026.

Revenue down

But then come the numbers with pound signs in front of them. Adjusted revenue in the quarter fell 3%, with a similar fall in the nine months to December 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA looked better, gaining 4% in the quarter and 2% year-to-date. But that was in part “driven by strong cost transformation.” And there’s only so much a company can do with cost reductions to boost profits. Long term, it has to come from growing revenue.

Still, this is just a single quarter. I’d never make a buy or sell decision on something so short term. And the CEO did tell us that “BT’s continued delivery means we remain on track to deliver our financial outlook for this year and our cash flow inflection to c.£2bn in 2027 and c£3bn by the end of the decade.

I just don’t think the negative market reaction is justified. But there’s one thing that always nags at me about BT.

Dividend puzzle

To my simple mind, dividends should come from cash surplus to operational needs and capital expenditure (capex). If a company can’t use it to generate superior returns, it should go back to shareholders through dividends or share buybacks.

But I’m not really seeing surplus cash here. Capex last year came in at £4.9bn, interest payments cost £865m, and BT repaid £1.68bn in borrowings. Net debt reached £20.3bn by 30 September 2024. Yet BT paid out £757m in dividends.

Still, if I wait until I understand 100% the reasoning behind a company’s shareholder strategy, I’ll probably never buy anything. So if I want to invest for dividends, maybe I should just stump up and pocket the expected 5.6%. I might just do that.

And I do see long-term potential in the BT share price now, though I’d say the main risk still comes from needing to see all this expansion to turn into bottom-line earnings growth.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Bournemouth at night with a fireworks display from the pier
Investing Articles

Up 24% in January! Is this year’s best FTSE 250 stock the ideal buy in February?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is taking a look at the FTSE 250 stock that has done best in the first month of…

Read more »

Investing Articles

3 growth stocks helping the FTSE 100 have its best month in over 2 years

| Paul Summers

The FTSE 100 has started 2025 with a bang, rising 5% in January. Paul Summers checks out a few stocks…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

Apple’s share price was up 3% in aftermarket trading as Q1 results beat expectations

| Mark Hartley

The Apple share price looks set to climb higher after the tech giant posted impressive results this quarter, but are…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Does the National Grid share price matter, as long as the dividends keep coming?

| Christopher Ruane

With so much investor attention focused on National Grid dividends, does the power network's share price matter? Christopher Ruane reckons…

Read more »

Young Caucasian girl showing and pointing up with fingers number three against yellow background
Investing Articles

3 investment trusts from the FTSE 250 to consider in February

| Ben McPoland

The FTSE 250 has an abundance of different trusts to choose from. Here's a trio of very different ones that…

Read more »

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building
Investing Articles

3 S&P 500 stocks that have returned more than 20% a year over the last decade

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

The S&P 500 index is home to many ‘super stocks’ that have delivered huge returns for investors over the long…

Read more »

Dividend Shares

£500 to invest this payday? Here are 2 great passive income ideas to consider

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

It has never been easier to generate passive income from the stock market. Here are two ideas for those with…

Read more »

Investing Articles

ChatGPT thinks these are the best stocks to buy for passive income. There’s 1 big problem

| Paul Summers

Is ChatGPT a useful tool for investors hunting for passive income from the stock market? Based on his little experiment,…

Read more »