The Rolls-Royce share price could get a major boost from this one area

Jon Smith explains why the AI-induced growth from one area of the market could be great news for the Rolls-Royce share price going forward.

Jon Smith
Jon is an experienced private investor from London. He specializes in macroeconomics with his articles often incorporating the state of the economy into specific stock recommendations.
Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

A lot of the conversation about the Rolls-Royce (LSE:RR) share price in recent months has been based around valuation. More specifically, some are starting to think that the stock is overvalued, given the 99% rally in the past year to levels not seen in over a decade. Despite this, I think some investors have missed one key growing area, which could give a further injection of life to the stock in the future.

Going nuclear

I’m talking about the rise of nuclear energy usage. The sector is rapidly emerging as the leader in the global energy transformation, with cleaner sources being demanded more. A big part of this is coming from the tech space. AI processors and models need an incredible amount of power. In the past few months, major companies such as Amazon and Microsoft have signed power purchase agreements, with many more likely to follow suit.

Given that I view AI adoption and usage as still in its early stages, the scope of nuclear power demand could grow significantly from here in coming years. Now let’s tie this view to Rolls-Royce. The business is at the forefront of developing Small Modular Reactors (SMRs). These are an innovative and cost-effective solution for nuclear power generation.

As countries move to adopt SMRs for power generation, Rolls-Royce could capture significant market share. Further, it’s worth noting that the company has already secured government funding for some nuclear projects. Over time, I’d expect more investment from the public sector, which could further help to boost overall revenue from this division.

Show me the money

Investors might like the sound of things so far, but there’s a big consideration not yet spoken about. Namely, what financial benefit could this area contribute to the overall business?

This is where things get a bit tricky. The public company owns Rolls-Royce SMR Limited and has the majority stake in it. However, the half-year results stated that “planned cost increases in SMR to meet development milestones resulted in an increased operating loss of £91m versus £78m in the prior period.”

Put another way, this area is still under development and is currently loss-making. I can’t find any information as to when it expects to flip to posting a profit, or even revenue projections. The full-year results are due out in just over a month, when I expect more information will be given. This should also include more detailed commentary on the outlook going forward for nuclear.

Share price implications

Investors might see the lack of financial results for nuclear so far as a risk right now. I accept this, but stocks can often trade based on future expectations, not just past results. Therefore, I think there’s potential for the share price to rally over the coming year based on increased awareness of nuclear as a theme and the foundations that Rolls-Royce has in this area. In fact, I wouldn’t be surprised if the stock got a major boost from excitement about nuclear power.

I’m going to wait and see what gets revealed in the annual results and make a decision from there.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Amazon, Microsoft, and Rolls-Royce Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

