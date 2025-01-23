Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 3 investment trusts to consider in 2025 for growth and passive income!

3 investment trusts to consider in 2025 for growth and passive income!

Investors searching for ways to build a diversified portfolio may want to consider these UK investment trusts, says Royston Wild.

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:
Businesswoman calculating finances in an office

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Looking for the best investment trusts to buy for long-term growth and dividend income? Here are three I think investors should consider giving a close look.

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income

The JPMorgan Global Growth & Income (LSE:JGGI) trust does exactly what it says on the label. It invests in a variety of global stocks — typically in a range of 50 to 90 — to drive capital appreciation and generate a decent dividend income.

Last year, the trust raised the annual dividend 23.6%, a rise helped by its large distributable cash reserves.

As with many pooled investments, it has significant holdings in US tech stocks to attain growth. Microsoft, Amazon, Nvidia, and Meta are (in order) its four largest holdings. In total, just over a quarter of its capital is spread across semiconductor manufacturers, software developers, and hardware makers.

But unlike some trusts, this JP Morgan one uses borrowed funds to strive for superior gains. While the presence of gearing like this can amplify investor earnings, it can also exacerbate losses if the trust underperforms.

BlackRock World Mining Trust

The BlackRock World Mining Trust (LSE:BRWM) provides investors with a more targeted approach. In this case, it’s designed to generate a profit as commodities demand steadily grows.

That said, the trust’s exposure to the mining sector is spread far and wide. Approximately 60% is invested in mining companies with global operations, a quality that helps it absorb upheaval (like political instability and conflict) in certain regions. Multinational operators BHP, Rio Tinto, and Glencore are some of the largest of its 60-plus holdings.

In addition, this BlackRock product provides exposure to a range of industrial and precious metals including copper, iron ore, and gold. As a consequence, investors can enjoy a multitude of growth opportunities as well as a stable return across the economic cycle.

The trust could be a great way to capitalise on long-term themes like rising digitalisation, the growth of clean energy, and ongoing urbanisation. However, volatility on commodity markets could impact investor returns from year to year.

Alliance Witan

Alliance Witan (LSE:ALW) is one of the world’s oldest investment trusts. And for dividend hunters, it might be one of the best to consider.

It’s raised the annual dividend for 57 years on the spin.

This is another pooled vehicle with significant holdings in tech giants like Alphabet and Nvidia. But with weighty exposure to other sectors like financials, consumer goods, healthcare, and telecoms, it also holds a number of companies known for paying large and growing dividends.

Famous dividend payers in its portfolio include Unilever, Philip Morris, and Coca-Cola.

In total, the trust has holdings in around 200 companies from across the world. And so it provides superior diversification than many other investment products. But be aware that its high exposure to cyclical industries could still result in poor returns during economic downturns.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Royston Wild has positions in Rio Tinto Group. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Alphabet, Amazon, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Unilever. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

£2k in savings? Here’s how an investor could use it to build a £24,126-a-year second income

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones examines how investing relatively small sums in a spread of FTSE 100 companies can build a brilliant second…

Read more »

artificial intelligence investing algorithms
Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT if I should buy Nvidia stock in 2025 and it said this…

| Ben McPoland

This Fool sold Nvidia stock in 2024 but is now wondering whether to bring the leader in artificial intelligence computing…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Up 20% in a month, will this FTSE 100 stock continue to soar?

| Ken Hall

Ken Hall has been watching the FTSE 100 make gains this month. And there's one big-name stock that has caught…

Read more »

Growth Shares

The Rolls-Royce share price could get a major boost from this one area

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why the AI-induced growth from one area of the market could be great news for the Rolls-Royce…

Read more »

Rainbow foil balloon of the number two on pink background
Dividend Shares

2 dividend shares that could yield 7%+ between now and 2027

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith points out a couple of dividend shares that have high yields at the moment, with a positive outlook…

Read more »

A front-view shot of a multi-ethnic family with two children walking down a city street on a cold December night.
Investing Articles

The Associated British Foods (ABF) share price dips after guidance cut. Time to buy?

| Alan Oscroft

Even the country's cut-price clothing stores are feeling the pinch, as the Associated British Foods' share price weakness shows.

Read more »

Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT to name 3 cheap shares with massive recovery potential – I own two of them!

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones decided to use a little artificial intelligence to supplement his own. After asking ChatGPT to tip three cheap…

Read more »

Close up of a group of friends enjoying a movie in the cinema
Investing Articles

Should I add this S&P 500 growth machine to my Stocks and Shares ISA?

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright is impressed by Netflix’s growth and the strength of its business. So should he be buying it in…

Read more »