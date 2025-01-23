2 dividend shares that could yield 7%+ between now and 2027

Jon Smith points out a couple of dividend shares that have high yields at the moment, with a positive outlook for the coming few years too.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

Trying to predict dividend income isn’t easy. However, when trying to plan for the next couple of years, an investor could consider dividend forecasts and use this as part of their overall decision-making process. When looking for dividend shares with potential, here are two to think about that could offer generous yields in the years to come.

Public sector cash flow

The first one is International Public Partnerships (LSE:INPP). The UK-listed infrastructure investment company focuses on acquiring and managing a portfolio of assets. This mainly revolves around public-private partnership projects, such as renewable energy initaitives.

The reason why investors might like this as a company is because the assets are typically backed by long-term, government-supported contracts. This means that the revenue generated by the company can be seen as stable and predictable. It therefore translates to good cash flow, which in turn allows the dividend to be paid.

For the past decade, the dividend has been ticking higher each year, being paid semi-annually. It has a policy of increasing it by 2.5% each year. At the moment the yield is 7.22%. Assuming that the 2.5% increase keeps occurring and we don’t see any crazy share price movements, the yield should remain above this level.

The share price is down by 11% over the last year. One reason for this is the “volatile macroeconomic environment” that was spoken about in the interim financial report. With inflation starting to rise again and uncertainty about interest rate movements, this is a risk going forward.

The future of energy

Another income stock is the Foresight Solar Fund (LSE:FSFL). I wrote about the company earlier in the month, flagging up the potential for a bumper yield going forward.

At the moment the dividend yield is 10.84%. Usually investors get paid a dividend each quarter, with the amount increasing once a year. According to analyst expectations, the upcoming June declared dividend could rise to 2.1p per share (from the current 2p level). In June 2026, this is expected to rise to 2.19p, with June 2027 at 2.27p.

The factor that fuels this increase is similar to International Public Partnerships. It makes money from owning and managing a portfolio of solar energy assets. It has power purchase agreements (PPA) with suppliers, which mean the revenue is quite certain based on the contracts. Further, being in the renewable energy sector should mean long-term success, given that this is seen by many as the future of fuelling the globe.

However, operating in the energy space does have risk. The 26% fall in the share price over the past year can partly be attributed to lower power prices. This has a direct negative impact on revenue.

Both shares could offer an investor income in the coming few years. Of course, this isn’t a guarantee, but is something to consider.