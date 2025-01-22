Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Dividend Shares » £287 a week? Here’s how an investor could use an ISA to build alternate income

£287 a week? Here’s how an investor could use an ISA to build alternate income

Jon Smith outlines both the value in using an ISA for investing and also how a tidy second income can be generated by making use of it.

Posted by
Jon Smith
Jon is an experienced private investor from London. He specializes in macroeconomics with his articles often incorporating the state of the economy into specific stock recommendations.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Aiming for a second source of income is never a bad idea. There are many ways to try and do this, ranging from property to Government bonds. Yet as an experienced stock investor, I believe that the stock market is one of the best ways. When using an ISA, an investor can boost their dividend potential, providing the source for income. Here’s how.

Using the right tools

An ISA can be a great tool as it allows an investor to maximise the net proceeds from a dividend payment. What I mean by this is that dividends received within an ISA aren’t subject to dividend tax. So the gross payment amount from the company is all ours. Even though this might not seem like a big thing, when we compound income payments over years it really is a big advantage.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

A second income like this can be made by picking dividend stocks that are sustainable in nature. There’s little point in selecting a stock that has a crazily high yield that’s only because the share price is falling rapidly. In that case, the dividend might get cut in the near future, causing the yield to drop. Rather, investors can look to target stocks with a generous yield. But they should look for those where there’s a good track record of paying it out over several years.

A reliable payer

One example of this is Investec (LSE:INVP). The FTSE 250 bank has a current yield of 6.47% and boasts a record of continuously paying dividends for over two decades.

The strong yield isn’t due to a falling share price. Rather, the stock price is up 8% over the last year. It has benefitted from interest rates remaining higher for longer. This has meant that its net interest income earned hasn’t fallen as expected, with the latest half-year results showing it actually increased by 2% versus the same period the previous year. Aside from that, the 13% rise in fee and commission revenue from the sale of financial products to private and corporate clients helped to boost profitability.

As long as the business continues to be profitable, I don’t see the dividend as being under threat. One risk is the rising expected credit losses. The expected impairment charges in the latest report were £66.9m, up from £46.3m from the year before.

Breaking down the figures

An investor could consider building a portfolio of sustainable stocks like Investec with an average blended yield of 6.5%. The results could be impressive. If they invested £750 a month and reinvested the dividends for 15 years, the pot size could reach £229.6k. This means that in the following year, it could generate £14.9k in income, averaging £287 a week.

There’s a need to be careful in putting too much faith in forecasts. But there’s good long-term potential for income generation in this strategy.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Dividend Shares

Investing Articles

Here’s the dividend forecast for Lloyds shares for 2025 and 2026!

| Royston Wild

The dividend yield on Lloyds shares continues to comfortably beat the FTSE 100 average. But are future payouts in jeopardy?

Read more »

Investing Articles

Investors craving energy plays in 2025 may wish to consider this 8%-yielding UK stock

| Gaurav Sharma

Harbour Energy is a UK stock with a diversified portfolio and yield level that may appeal to investors seeking traditional…

Read more »

Dividend Shares

Cheap stocks could make an investor £357 a month in second income

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains how cheap stocks that pay out dividends can offer the best of both worlds for an investor…

Read more »

Dividend Shares

Legal & General shares offer a dividend yield of 9.4%. What’s the catch?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Legal & General shares currently sport one of the highest yields in the Footsie. Is this an amazing opportunity or…

Read more »

Young Asian woman with head in hands at her desk
Dividend Shares

After a 3-year 40% fall, can the Diageo share price recover?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

After rising above 4,000p in 2021, the Diageo share price has tanked. Is a rebound on the cards, or is…

Read more »

BUY AND HOLD spelled in letters on top of a pile of books. Alongside is a piggy bank in glasses. Buy and hold is a popular long term stock and shares strategy.
Investing Articles

Here’s how ISA investors could aim for a second income of £3,000 a month

| Mark Hartley

With so many UK residents already earning a second income from their Stocks and Shares ISA, here's a strategy for…

Read more »

Shot of a senior man drinking coffee and looking thoughtfully out of a window
Investing Articles

Worried about UK stagflation? Consider buying dividend shares

| Stephen Wright

If the economy sees a period of low growth, along with stubborn inflation and unemployment, dividend shares could be the…

Read more »

a couple embrace in front of their new home
Investing Articles

Down 30% in 3 months, is the Taylor Wimpey share price too cheap for me to ignore?

| Roland Head

Taylor Wimpey’s share price has plummeted since September and the stock now yields 8%. Should our writer buy the shares…

Read more »