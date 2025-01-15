Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Is it game over for the Diageo share price?

Is it game over for the Diageo share price?

The Diageo share price is showing as much spirit as an alcohol-free cocktail. Harvey Jones is wondering whether he should be investing his money elsewhere.

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I'm a freelance personal finance journalist who writes for the Daily and Sunday Express, Reader's Digest, The National newspaper and of course, Motley Fool UK.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I’ve been thinking a lot about the Diageo (LSE: DGE) share price lately. That’s what happens when I buy a recovery stock that doesn’t recover.

I piled into the FTSE 100 stalwart last January, hoping to take advantage of a dip in its share price after a sales slump in its Latin American and Caribbean markets triggered a profit warning.

As a value investor, I like snapping up out-of-favour companies to benefit when their fortunes recover. Hard experience has taught me this requires patience though, and that means a lot longer than 12 months. So why am I getting itchy?

Can this ailing FTSE 100 stock get its bite back?

In my darker moments, I think it could be game over for Diageo shares. Obviously, that’s ridiculous. This is a £52bn company with iconic brands like Johnnie Walker, Baileys, and Smirnoff. It also happens to be the proud owner of the world’s most fashionable drink, good old Guinness.

That hasn’t stopped its shares falling 15% over the past year and 36% over three. Can it get its fizz back?

The Latin American problems are dragging on. The slump was partly down to local drinkers downgrading to cheaper brands than the premium ones Diageo now specialises in. But it also suffered inventory issues. Has management lost its edge since the glory days under inspirational CEO Ivan Menezes?

Drinkers in the US, Europe, and China are feeling the pinch. Normally, I’d brush that off as a cyclical issue, saying they’ll feel thirsty soon enough when they have a bit more cash in their pockets.

My concern is that younger people are drinking less alcohol amid wellness trends and health concerns. If this generational shift is a more than a passing trend, Diageo could suffer.

If young people drink less, even us oldies may start to become self-conscious about our own refuelling habits. While Diageo has a great opportunity in its alcohol-free Guinness 0,0, I don’t see this as transferable across its spirits catalogue.

The drinks sector needs a little pick-me-up

President-elect Donald Trump has mooted 25% tariffs on imports from Mexico. That’s a worry for Diageo, as its subsidiaries shipped more than 25m litres of tequila to the US last year, including brands Don Julio and Casamigos.

Given these worries, I’ve even considered selling my Diageo shares, which are worth 12% less than I paid. So what stopped me?

Well, people have been drinking booze for millennia. What are the chances of them stopping on my watch? Also, as the tobacco giants showed, there’s a lot of money to be made in a declining sector. Diageo is a global company, and middle classes in emerging markets are upgrading to premium spirits.

While the yield is a relatively modest 3.36% today, Diageo has a robust policy of hiking shareholder payouts. Let’s see what the chart says.


Chart by TradingView

While I dither, Diageo shares continue to stumble. They look shockingly cheap trading at just 16.9 times earnings. I remember when they traded at 24 or 25 times.

The 20 analysts offering one-year share price forecasts have produced a median target of just over 2,705p. If correct, that’s up around 15% from today. Even that doesn’t excite me. I’m clearly feeling glass half-empty towards the stock. I’ll hold, but I won’t buy more.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has positions in Diageo Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Diageo Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Caucasian girl showing and pointing up with fingers number three against yellow background
Investing Articles

3 key reasons why AstraZeneca’s share price looks a steal to me right now

| Simon Watkins

AstraZeneca’s share price has fallen a long way from its record-breaking level last year, which indicates that I may be…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s how investors could aim for a £6,531 annual passive income from £11,000 of Aviva shares

| Simon Watkins

As a stock’s yield rises when its price falls, I'm not bothered by Aviva shares’ apparent inability to break the…

Read more »

Investing Articles

3 million reasons why earning a second income is more important than ever

| Mark Hartley

With AI posing a threat to UK jobs, our writer considers ways to earn a second income by investing in…

Read more »

Petrochemical engineer working at night with digital tablet inside oil and gas refinery plant
Investing Articles

With an 8% yield, is the second-largest FTSE 250 stock worth considering?

| Mark Hartley

Our writer considers the value of the second-largest stock on the FTSE 250 with a £4bn market cap and a…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

10%+ dividend yields! 3 top dividend shares to consider in 2025!

| Royston Wild

Investing in these high-yield UK dividend shares could deliver a huge passive income for years to come. Royston Wild explains…

Read more »

Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer
Investing Articles

Greggs’ share price tanked last week. So I bought more!

| Royston Wild

Could Greggs be one of the FTSE 250's best bargains following its share price slump? Royston Wild thinks so, as…

Read more »

Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in Games Workshop shares 5 years ago is now worth…

| Stephen Wright

Despite inflation, higher interest rates, and a cost of living crisis, Games Workshop shares have gone from strength to strength…

Read more »

Investing Articles

How much in a Stocks and Shares ISA could earn me £500 of passive income each month?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane does the maths and explains how he's trying to generate hundreds of pounds per month in passive income…

Read more »