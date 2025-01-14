Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Games Workshop share price falters on half-year results as fears of US tariffs loom

Games Workshop share price falters on half-year results as fears of US tariffs loom

The Games Workshop share price suffered a dip this morning after releasing interim results. Is there more room for growth in 2025?

Posted by
Mark Hartley
Mark is an IT professional with a background in financial technology. He developed an interest in stocks and investments while working as a systems analyst for one of the largest interdealer brokers in London. He is enthusiastic about emerging industries like fintech, biotech, AI, and renewable energy.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Games Workshop plc

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Key Points

  • Core revenue rose 10%
  • Income from licensing was up 130%
  • Pre-tax profit was £120m

Despite a strong performance, Games Workshop‘s (LSE: GAW) share price slipped almost 4% today (14 January) after the company published its first-half 2024/2025 results.

These revealed a pre-tax profit of £126.8m, marking a 25% rise compared to £95.2m in the prior year. Core revenue reached £269.4m, a 10% increase from £235.6m in the same period last year. 

Income from licensing surged to £30.1m, more than doubling from £12.1m previously. However, its net increase in cash was lower, at £79.1m, compared to £85.3m in the second half of 2023.

Games Workshop revenue and earnings
Screenshot from TradingView.com

A dividend of £1.55 per share was also announced, bringing the full amount up to £4.20 for the financial year. The ex-dividend date is 23 January.

The company isn’t planning any share buybacks or acquisitions.

Growth drivers

Renowned for its Warhammer series, Games Workshop’s gone from strength to strength. The share price rose 15% in 2023 and a further 34% in 2024, following consistent revenue growth in the past five years.

With a view to continue expanding, the company’s initiated several key developments. Most notably, a planned partnership with Amazon to adapt Warhammer 40,000 into a television series could be a huge boost for the brand.

With a dedicated global fanbase and website that attracts 2.8m monthly visitors, the deal stands in good stead to benefit both parties.

On the video gaming side, the release of Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2 in September helped boost its digital footprint. Although there were some critical reviews from online gaming sites, the overall reception was generally favourable.

Fundamentals and forecasts

The soaring share price means Games Workshop looks slightly overvalued. It has a trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) of 28.9, well above the industry average. However, with earnings forecast to grow, this is expected to come down.

Games Workshop free cash flow
Screenshot from TradingView.com

Despite a slight dip in 2024, free cash flow has been steadily increasing overall. And with no debt, the risk of further interest rate hikes shouldn’t be a cause for concern.

Still, it may be difficult for the share price to see further gains from here. Analysts watching the stock don’t expect much above 5.4% growth in the coming 12 months.

Games Workshop analyst ratings
Screenshot from TradingView.com

Risk to consider

Whether the company can continue to find new customers is the question. As a non-essential retailer, rising inflation could lead to a drop in sales as consumers prioritise their spending. Although it recently joined the FTSE 100, it remains a comparatively small outfit.

With the economy looking uncertain in 2025, investors may opt for the safety of larger and more well-established companies.

In today’s results, it also warned of potential third-party cost inflation related to US trade tariffs. This may be one reason the share price dipped after the news came out. High tariffs could limit profits from the US, its largest market by revenue.

Final thoughts

Overall, Games Workshop appears to be in a good position, both regarding finances and business developments. The partnership with Amazon represents a particularly compelling value proposition.

I’ve been considering the stock for some time as I think it shows great promise. However, considering the current economic climate, I’ll wait for more info about US tariffs before deciding to buy.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Mark Hartley has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Amazon and Games Workshop Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

How much in a Stocks and Shares ISA could earn me £500 of passive income each month?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane does the maths and explains how he's trying to generate hundreds of pounds per month in passive income…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Prediction: 2 UK shares that could outperform Rolls-Royce between now and 2030

| Stephen Wright

Away from the FTSE 100 and the FTSE 250, Stephen Wright thinks there are some UK shares with outstanding growth…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Can easyJet soar like the Rolls-Royce share price?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is looking for FTSE 100 stocks that can match the success of the Rolls-Royce share price. Budget carrier…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Is there any growth potential left in Tesla stock?

| Christopher Ruane

Tesla stock has shot up 85% in less than three months. Christopher Ruane shares his take on the firm's valuation…

Read more »

Runner standing at the starting point with 2025 year for starting in new year 2025 to achieve business planing and success concept.
Investing Articles

Can Taylor Wimpey rocket like the IAG share price?

| Harvey Jones

The IAG share price smashed the FTSE 100 last year but Harvey Jones thinks it may struggle to repeat that…

Read more »

Runner standing at the starting point with 2025 year for starting in new year 2025 to achieve business planing and success concept.
Investing Articles

Here’s how a stock market beginner could get going in 2025 with £260!

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains how a stock market novice could start buying shares for the first time this year with just…

Read more »

Dividend Shares

How much would an investor need in an ISA to make £650 a month in second income?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains how an investor can make use of an ISA to help build a generous second income stream…

Read more »

Stack of British pound coins falling on list of share prices
Market Movers

The JD Sports share price is down 10% today! Time to consider getting involved?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why the JD Sports share price has fallen but also talks through why taking a step back…

Read more »