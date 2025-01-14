Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Could former penny share Filtronic be a millionaire-maker at 101p?

Could former penny share Filtronic be a millionaire-maker at 101p?

Filtronic (LON:FTC) stock has rocketed 359% in a year and burst past the 100p mark! Does the ex-penny share interest this writer?

Posted by
Ben McPoland
Ben is an investment writer. He's been managing his own pension and ISA portfolios for a number of years. His approach aims to balance growth and income styles of investing.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Filtronic (LSE: FTC) is a small-cap stock that I wish had been on my radar early in 2024. Just one year ago, it was a penny share trading for 22p. But after a meteoric 359% rise in 12 months, the share price has jumped to 101p.

Over five years, shares of the electronic components specialist are up a mind-boggling 839%! And they rose 12% yesterday (13 January).

Clearly, I’ve already missed out on some juicy gains. But the AIM-listed firm still has a modest £218m market cap and is growing strongly due to a lucrative relationship with rocket pioneer SpaceX.

So, could this one be a millionaire-maker at today’s price? Here are my thoughts.

What does Filtronic do?

The company designs and manufactures radio frequency communications products for the aerospace, defence, space, and telecommunications markets. Its FTSE 350 defence customers include BAE Systems and QinetiQ.

However, it’s the SpaceX partnership I find eye-catching here. Elon Musk’s privately held business runs satellite constellation Starlink, the world’s most advanced internet system. It provides high-speed, low-latency access even in the world’s most remote locations and now has over 4.6m subscribers.

In April 2024, Filtronic announced a five-year commercial agreement to supply E-band solid state power amplifiers for Starlink. These boost the power of weak signals. Then in August, it bagged a sizeable follow-on order from SpaceX.

As one of the world’s most innovative and mission-driven companies, SpaceX is notoriously picky about the suppliers it deals with. I recommend Elon Musk, the authorised biography by Walter Isaacson, to get a sense of the company’s relentless cost controls. It’s very vertically integrated.

So I see these deals as a very strong endorsement of the firm’s specialist products. They reinforce Filtronic’s position as a trusted supplier of best-in-class technology.

Rapid growth

Yesterday, the firm said that order intake in the current financial year (ending in May) is at “a higher rate than anticipated“. Consequently, trading was ahead of expectations, the second such announcement inside a month.

We won’t get the half-year results until 4 February. But analysts have been busily revising their figures, with most now forecasting £48m in revenue this year. If correct, that would represent a substantial 89% rise over last year’s £25.4m.

But what about profits? Well, broker Edison sees pre-tax profits skyrocketing from £3.4m to £11.5m — 238% year-on-year growth! So Filtronic is currently a fast-growing company.

Booming space sector

Yesterday, Blue Origin delayed the launch of its 320-foot-tall New Glenn rocket. The Jeff Bezos-owned company is helping Amazon build out its own internet service, Project Kuiper, to compete with Starlink.

In future, Starlink plans to have as many as 42,000 satellites in its mega-constellation, up from around 6,874 working ones today. This all shows the high-growth potential of the space sector.

I’m tempted

As for risks, the big one would be a deterioration in the SpaceX relationship. That would likely hurt the firm’s growth — and share price — very negatively.

Also, the forward price-to-sales (P/S) multiple is approximately 4.5, which is high. It tells me the stock probably isn’t going to generate millionaire-making gains, at least not within a £20,000 ISA.

Nevertheless, I’m tempted to take a small starter position here. Filtronic offers an interesting way to indirectly gain exposure to SpaceX’s growth.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Ben McPoland has positions in BAE Systems. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Amazon, BAE Systems, and QinetiQ Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Runner standing at the starting point with 2025 year for starting in new year 2025 to achieve business planing and success concept.
Investing Articles

Here’s how a stock market beginner could get going in 2025 with £260!

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains how a stock market novice could start buying shares for the first time this year with just…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Games Workshop share price falters on half-year results as fears of US tariffs loom

| Mark Hartley

The Games Workshop share price suffered a dip this morning after releasing interim results. Is there more room for growth…

Read more »

Dividend Shares

How much would an investor need in an ISA to make £650 a month in second income?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains how an investor can make use of an ISA to help build a generous second income stream…

Read more »

Stack of British pound coins falling on list of share prices
Market Movers

The JD Sports share price is down 10% today! Time to consider getting involved?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why the JD Sports share price has fallen but also talks through why taking a step back…

Read more »

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Investing Articles

The only FTSE 100 shares I own at the start of 2025

| Ben McPoland

This writer currently owns 14 different FTSE 100 shares in his portfolio. Here's a quick look at what they are…

Read more »

Investing Articles

This FTSE 250 stock’s jumped 12% after today’s results! Will it finally make me rich?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is thrilled to see his Ocado shares jump this morning following an upbeat set of festive results. But…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s why Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock is up 15% in the FTSE 250

| Ben McPoland

This innovative FTSE 250 stock has had a solid start to the year, rising 15% in just two days. Is…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Where’s the stock market heading in 2025? Here’s what the experts say

| Mark Hartley

After a rocky start to the year, Mark Hartley is on a mission to find out where the stock market…

Read more »