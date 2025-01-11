Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » £9k of savings? Here’s how an investor could aim to turn it into a second income of £560 a month

£9k of savings? Here’s how an investor could aim to turn it into a second income of £560 a month

Christopher Ruane digs into the theory and numbers of how an investor could target a chunky monthly second income of by investing in blue-chip shares.

Posted by
Christopher Ruane
Christopher Ruane writes on UK financial markets.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Savings can be put to work in the stock market to earn a second income, in the form of dividends paid by some shares. That can be lucrative and lets investors benefit from the success of proven blue-chip companies without having to do any of the hard work themselves.

Here is how an investor could target an average monthly income of £560 by investing £9k, while sticking to large, proven UK companies.

Getting started

The first thing an investor might consider is the practical question of how to put the money to work. To that end, I think it makes sense to survey the wide array of share-dealing accounts and Stocks and Shares ISAs available.

Each investor has their own objectives and financial situation, so I think it can be helpful to take time and find what seems like the best match.

Building an income machine

With that done, it is then possible to start buying shares. I use the plural on purpose. Even the most promising share can disappoint.

Dividends are never guaranteed to last and there is also the risk of a share price going down. So diversifying across a varied range of shares is a simple but smart risk-management strategy.

Imagine that such a diversified portfolio of blue-chip FTSE 100 shares generates an average dividend yield of 7% (something I discuss in more detail below).

Seven percent of £9k is £630 a year. So what about the target of £560? By taking a long-term approach to investing and reinvesting (compounding) the dividends then after 35 years, a 7%-yielding share portfolio ought to be generating £560 a month in dividends.

If 35 years sounds like too long to wait, the same approach could also work on a shorter timeframe. In that case, the monthly second income would be less.

On the hunt for dividend shares to buy

That 7% may not sound a big number, but most FTSE 100 shares do not offer as high a yield as that. In fact, it is close to double the current average.

But some blue-chip shares do offer such a yield, or even more right now. As an example, one income share I think investors should consider Is insurer Aviva (LSE: AV).

The FTSE 100 share yields 7.3%. It has also been growing its dividend per share handily in recent years, though that comes after a big cut in 2020 (a reminder that no dividend is ever guaranteed to last).

It has a strong position in the UK insurance market. And if its takeover of rival Direct Line is successful, that could become even stronger. Economies of scale could also help the combined company’s profit margin.

Insurance is a large market with strong ongoing demand. I see Aviva as well-positioned to capitalise on that, thanks to strong brands, a large existing customer base (many of whom buy multiple products from the firm) and vast experience in underwriting.

Will the dividend last, let alone keep growing? As Direct Line itself proves, insurers can suffer badly if they misprice risks. Given its strong market position, that is definitely a risk I see for Aviva.

On balance though, I see the 7.3%-yielder as a share investors should consider.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

A top S&P 500 value share to consider as markets sell off!

| Royston Wild

Worried about the outlook for S&P 500 shares in the New Year? Buying value stocks like this tech giant is…

Read more »

Investing Articles

£20k of savings? Here’s how an investor could target £980 of passive income each month

| Christopher Ruane

With a £20k pot to deploy, our writer outlines how a long-term investor could target almost £1k a month in…

Read more »

Investing Articles

FTSE shares: a bargain way to start building wealth in 2025?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains how, by buying FTSE 100 shares at what he thinks are bargain prices, he hopes to build…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

3 ISA mistakes to avoid in 2025

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer outlines a trio of mistakes investors can make in their ISA, to their cost, and explains why he’s…

Read more »

Older couple walking in park
Investing Articles

3 UK shares to consider as a long-term investment for retirement

| Mark Hartley

Our writer identifies three UK shares with long-term growth potential he believes investors should think about holding until retirement and…

Read more »

Pink 3D image of the numbers '2025' growing in size
Investing Articles

Could this beaten-down FTSE 250 stock be on the cusp of a recovery in 2025?

| Andrew Mackie

After this FTSE 250 financial services stock lost another 24% of its value in 2024, Andrew Mackie sees the potential…

Read more »

The Milky Way at night, over Porthgwarra beach in Cornwall
Investing Articles

Warren Buffett says make passive income while sleeping! Here’s my plan to do so

| Ben McPoland

Billionaire Warren Buffett has said many wise things over the past half a century, including a thing or two about…

Read more »

Investing Articles

£5,000 invested in this FTSE 250 company 5 years ago is now worth over £24,000

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright looks at how a FTSE 250 food stock has more than quadrupled over the last five years –…

Read more »