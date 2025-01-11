Our writer identifies three UK shares with long-term growth potential he believes investors should think about holding until retirement and beyond.

3 UK shares to consider as a long-term investment for retirement

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

To retire comfortably, I’m searching for the best UK shares for long-term growth.

The UK market’s uniquely positioned to provide a stable foundation for long-term investment. Some of the top British stocks in 2025 have been around for over 100 years, delivering consistent value to investors since the 17th century.

Such well-established companies offer an excellent foundation to build on.

I’ve identified three FTSE 100 shares that fit the criteria, each boasting a strong dividend history, global reach, broad diversification and a sustainable business model.

Company Dividend Yield Revenue Growth Key Strengths Risk Factors Unilever 3.5% ~7% Global reach Cost inflation Diageo 3.1% ~6% Brand loyalty Economic sensitivity Tesco 3.3% ~4.4% Market dominance Industry competition

A consumer goods giant

Unilever’s (LSE: ULVR) a consumer goods giant with a a £114.2bn market-cap and a diverse portfolio of globally recognised brands. The shares are up from around £10 in 2005 to £45 today, with revenue in 2023 reaching almost £60bn. Over the past 20 years, it’s held a consistent yield of around 3% with annual dividend growth of around 5% a year.

A key attraction is its stable and defensive nature. Historically, it’s remained resilient during economic downturns.

But it still faces challenges. Rising inflation has revealed flaws in its model, with cash-strapped consumers opting for lower-cost alternatives. If it fails to address changes in economic behaviour, it risks losing market share to competitors.

It recently announced a restructuring effort to save £670m which includes 7,500 job cuts and the sale of its ice cream brands Ben & Jerry’s and Magnum.

A global brand leader

Diageo‘s (LSE: DGE) a worldwide distributor of premium alcoholic beverages, flaunting a portfolio of famous brands such as Guinness, Smirnoff and Johnnie Walker. Its focus on emerging markets in Asia and Africa has helped drive profits in recent years.

For over 20 years, dividends have grown at an average annual rate of 5.4%, achieving a yield between 2% and 4%.

However, the company risks losses as inflation has led to consumers shying away from premium brands. Revenue declined from £17.1bn to £16.1bn last year, bringing down net income by 17.5%. This trend’s exacerbated by the growing popularity of healthier, alcohol-free lifestyles among younger generations.

To avoid losing market share, a shift in focus to healthier products may be necessary.

A retail giant

Tesco’s the country’s leading supermarket chain, with over 4,270 stores across Europe. It commands a dominant market share and enjoys high turnover. As a highly defensive stock, it benefits from steady consumer demand even when the economy dips.

Revenue for 2023 came in at £68.19bn with an operating profit margin of around 3.8%. Its dividend yield sits around 4.3% and is well-covered by cash flow with a long history of payments.

Recently, it’s come under pressure to improve sustainability and reduce carbon emissions, resulting in higher operational costs and threatening profits. While this may limit short-term price growth, the long-term benefits are worth it.

Compounding returns

When thinking of retirement, the power of compounding returns cannot be understated. It makes it possible to snowball a small investment into something huge. Plus, focusing on multi-year gains (rather than monthly) helps avoid panic-selling during minor dips or short-term volatility.

I believe the above three stocks are worth considering for investors looking to achieve long-term growth.