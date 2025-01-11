With a £20k pot to deploy, our writer outlines how a long-term investor could target almost £1k a month in passive income.

£20k of savings? Here’s how an investor could target £980 of passive income each month

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

Passive income ideas come in many shapes and sizes. One I like – and indeed use myself – is as simple as buying shares in blue-chip companies then collecting the dividends.

That can be fairly lucrative. It also means that, rather than try and start some low-effort business from scratch myself, I can benefit from the hard work and competitive advantages of already successful FTSE 100 businesses.

As an example, here is how an investor willing to adopt a long-term approach could target close to £1,000 of passive income each month by investing £20,000 in the stock market.

Getting ready to invest

A first move would be preparing the groundwork to start buying shares, even if those shares are yet to be decided upon.

There is a wide variety of different share-dealing accounts and Stocks and Shares ISAs available. Before putting £20k into one, I think it makes sense for an investor to decide what might seem best for their own financial circumstances and investment objectives.

How to build long-term dividend income streams

At face value, the goal I am discussing here may seem impractical. £980 a month is £11,760 a year. For an investment of £20k, that would represent a dividend yield of close to 59%.

Even if there was a FTSE 100 share that yielded 59% (and there are none anywhere near), that alone would be a massive red flag for me. On top of that, I would never put all my eggs in one basket so would diversify across a number of shares.

But remember that I said I was discussing a long-term approach here. Long term can be an investor’s friend. Not only does it mean that a great company bought at an attractive price can hopefully prove its worth, it also allows time for dividends to be reinvested – and, in turn, hopefully earn more dividends themselves.

That simple but powerful approach, known as compounding, can be a major force magnifier for the savvy investor.

If an investor put £20k into a portfolio of shares yielding an average 9%, then after 22 years of compounding that portfolio ought to be throwing off passive income of more than £980 a month, on average.

Finding shares to buy

In fairness, 9% is hardly an average yield for a FTSE 100 share. That currently sits at 3.6%.

But that does not mean 9% is unachievable. As an example, consider one share in my portfolio: Legal & General (LSE:LGEN). The FTSE 100 financial services provider currently offers a dividend yield of 9.3%. Management has also set out plans to grow the dividend per share annually.

It has done that since a cut in the wake of the financial crisis, bar one year during the pandemic when the payout per share was held flat.

Thanks to a large target market, strong brand, sizeable customer base and proven capability to generate excess cash flows that can fund a dividend, I feel confident that Legal & General could keep growing its payout in years to come.

Will it happen? The business has reported weaker profits in the past couple of years and one risk I see is stock market turbulence leading policyholders to pull out funds, hurting profits.

However, I plan to hold the share and hopefully keep earning passive income from it.