Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Have I left it too late to buy Nvidia shares?

Have I left it too late to buy Nvidia shares?

When the whole world was racing to buy Nvidia shares, Harvey Jones decided they were overhyped. Does the recent dip give him a chance to make good his mistake.

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I'm a freelance personal finance journalist who writes for the Daily and Sunday Express, Reader's Digest, The National newspaper and of course, Motley Fool UK.
Published
| More on:
Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I have a confession: I don’t own Nvidia (LSE: NVDA) shares. In my defence, I’m British.

I hold plenty of FTSE 100 stocks directly, but only invest in the US via trackers. That’s one reason why I don’t hold Nvidia, but there’s another more important one.

When the AI chipmaker’s bandwagon started rolling last summer – I mean, really rolling – I decided I’d already missed my chance. The Nvidia share price had been going gangbusters and I thought: it can’t go on like that.

It’s my typical response to red-hot momentum stocks. I’m scared of hopping on board just as the wheels come off. As a result, I’ve missed out on a lot of excitement from Nvidia, Tesla, Amazon and the like.

I need to stop worrying and buy growth stocks

It’s time to rethink my attitude to growth stocks. But I still keep banging my head against the wall with the same question, only more so. Have I left it too late?

Nvidia shares are up 165% over the past year. Over five years, they’ve soared 2,195%. The company has a market cap of $3.3trn. It can’t keep growing at the same rate, it would swallow the entire global economy.

Then there’s its valuation. The shares now have a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.1. That’s very expensive.

By comparison, the S&P 500’s P/E is around 33 times (and most investors think that’s pricey). Yet Nvidia’s earnings continue to soar. They jumped 94% year on year in Q3 to $35.1bn. Suddenly, Nvidia doesn’t look so expensive. Its forward P/E is just 30 times earnings.

A big attraction is that Nvidia isn’t pouring huge sums into building AI infrastructure. It leaves that to others. It doesn’t even manufacture its high-performance graphics processing units (GPUs). That’s outsourced to third-parties like the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company and Samsung.

I’m late to the party but will go anyway

This makes it a capital-light business. On the other hand, it brings geopolitical risk. What happens if China invades Taiwan? Plus there are potential supply chain issues, if these manufacturers are unable to keep up with demand. US President-elect Donald Trump’s mooted trade tariffs could also cause disruption.

Nvidia also has to keep innovating to maintain its leadership in GPU and AI chip technology. Plus there’s the underlying risk AI hype has been overdone.

The shares slumped more than 6% on Tuesday (7 January) amid a wider tech sell-off triggered by surging US government bond yields. That wiped out $220bn off its market value. I’m struggling to get my head round that sum. So is this my buying opportunity?

The 50 analysts offering one-year Nvidia share price forecasts have produced a median target of $174.6. If correct, that’s an increase of around 24% from today. That’s pretty good, but also shows how growth expectations are slowing.

I’ve clearly left it pathetically late to buy Nvidia. Better late than never though. I could hang around for another dip, but who knows if we will get one? So I’ll play safe by investing a smaller sum and if the share price does retreat, I’ll buy more.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Nvidia and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Runner standing at the starting point with 2025 year for starting in new year 2025 to achieve business planing and success concept.
Investing Articles

5 investment trusts to consider for a new 2025 ISA

| Alan Oscroft

The biggest challenge when starting an ISA is choosing which stocks to buy. Investment trusts can make it a whole…

Read more »

Dividend Shares

I asked ChatGPT to pick me the best passive income stock. Here’s the result!

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith tries to make friends with ChatGPT and critiques the best passive income pick the AI tool suggested for…

Read more »

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building
Investing Articles

Hargreaves Lansdown’s clients are buying loads of this US growth stock. Should I?

| James Beard

Our writer's noticed that during the week after Christmas, many investors bought this US growth stock. He asks whether he…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Greggs shares plunge 11% despite growing sales. Is this my chance to buy?

| Stephen Wright

As the company’s Q4 trading update reveals 8% revenue growth, Greggs shares are falling sharply. Should Stephen Wright be rushing…

Read more »

Surprised Black girl holding teddy bear toy on Christmas
Investing Articles

Will ‘biggest ever Christmas’ help keep the Tesco share price climbing in 2025?

| Alan Oscroft

The Tesco share price had a great year in 2024. And if 2025 trading continues in the same way, we…

Read more »

Investing Articles

This dirt cheap UK income stock yields 8.7% and is forecast to rise 45% this year!

| Harvey Jones

After a disappointing year Harvey Jones thinks this FTSE 100 income stock is now one worth considering for investors seeking…

Read more »

Group of young friends toasting each other with beers in a pub
Investing Articles

With much to be cheerful about, why is this FTSE 250 boss unhappy?

| James Beard

JD Wetherspoon, the FTSE 250 pub chain, is a British success story. But the government’s budget has failed to lift…

Read more »

Chalkboard representation of risk versus reward on a pair of scales
Investing Articles

2 huge investment risks I’m worried about in 2025

| Ken Hall

Ken Hall looks at two big investment risks that are keeping him up at night as we enter 2025 with…

Read more »