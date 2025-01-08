Two things this Fool looks for in stocks are value and dividends. He thinks he’s found quality in a lesser-known FTSE 250 stock that ticks both boxes.

This FTSE 250 stock has a P/E ratio of 8.8 and a 5.6% yield! Should I be interested?

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

While comparing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratios this morning, a lesser-known FTSE 250 stock caught my attention.

With a low P/E ratio of 8.8 and a meaty 5.6% dividend yield, I was intrigued. Either it’s a solid dividend stock with strong earnings… or a crashing share price has pushed the yield up and the P/E down.

I had to find out.

A lender-turned-challenger bank

Paragon Banking Group (LSE: PAG) may seem like the latest in a long line of UK challenger banks. But it’s far from a new player on the market.

Once solely a buy-to-let (BTL) lender, Paragon received a UK banking license in 2014. It now serves over 1.5m customers with £15bn in loans.

Like most challenger banks, it differs from high street banks in that it has no branches. Rather than offer typical savings accounts, it focuses on specialised lending for landlords, SMEs and commercial equipment.

CEO Nigel Terrington has helmed the bank for almost 20 years, having initially helped it navigate the early 90s recession. Having held the position so long speaks volumes to his commitment — but how has the bank fared in that time?

Slow and steady growth

Surviving both the 90s recession and the 2008 Financial Crisis, Paragon’s made steady progress. It’s up 77.6% in the past decade, equating to annualised growth of 5.93%. It recovered rapidly after Covid, climbing from £2.57 a share to a five-year high of £8.03 last month (6 December).

But past performance is no indication of future results. If the housing market slips, mortgage lenders could take a hit. Even mildly rising interest rates could put significant pressure on the company’s profits.

What’s more, it’s facing up against the big boys like Lloyds and NatWest. Specialist lenders have a place but the growth potential’s limited. During tough economic times, consumers tend to prefer established brands over lesser-known ones.

What’s the alternative?

When assessing a stock, it’s equally important to look for reasons NOT to buy it, rather than vice-versa. One of the key reasons not to invest in one stock is the potential to better allocate capital elsewhere.

Looking at the UK’s diversified finance sector, one key competitor sticks out: OSB Group. Like Paragon, it offers BTL and commercial mortgages in the UK along with additional services like savings accounts.

Both share similar market-caps (£1.5bn) and profit margins (40-50%) but OSB enjoys considerably higher revenue and earnings. It also has a slightly higher 10-year annualised growth rate of 6.4%.

Most notably, OSB has a lower P/E ratio (3.8) and a higher dividend yield (8.3%). Given that those were my initial criteria, it seems OSB’s the obvious choice.

However, the share price is down 20% in the past six months leading to the inflated yield. What’s more, it has a short dividend history, limiting any assurance of future payments.

Final thoughts

Despite the lower yield, Paragon may be more reliable for dividends. That said, it offers fewer diversified products, leaving it more exposed to the housing market.

Overall, with strong earnings growth and a history of stable management, I think it’s a stock worth considering. I’m not currently looking to diversify more into finance but it’s certainly one I’ll keep an eye on.