9,400 points? Here’s what one bank’s forecasting for the FTSE 100 stock market

Jon Smith talks through some of the forecasts for the stock market in the year ahead, as well as pointing to one stock that could lead the charge.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

At the end of 2024, most banks and brokers put out a year-ahead view for the stock market. Granted, these forecasts need to be taken with a pinch of salt. But when I saw one forecast from analysts at Deutsche Bank, it certainly made me sit up. Here’s what it could mean for the market.

Trending higher from here

I’m referring to the prediction for the FTSE 100 that the team led by Maximilian Uleer put out in Q4 last year. Its 2025 price target for the index is 9,400 points. Given that the market’s currently at 8,226 points, this would mark just over a 14% gain for the year.

Based on the other contributors that submitted a year-end target, the data compiled by Bloomberg shows that the average price forecast is 8,833 points. This represents a 7.4% growth rate.

It’s true there are several reasons why the UK market could do well in 2025. A big factor is if interest rates continue to drop. This would help to boost economic growth and naturally provide a feel-good factor for investors. Another boost could come from government policy reform, with it being the first proper year for the new Labour administration.

Consumer staples in focus

As with any index, the performance is based on how the constituents do. So even if the FTSE 100 does reach lofty heights around 9,400 points, there will be winners and losers along the way.

One company for investors to consider that could lead the charge is Tesco (LSE:TSCO). The well-known UK supermarket has rallied by 24% over the past year. As a firm that sells directly to the consumer, a large part of the success comes when demand’s high and people have money in their pockets to spend.

With inflation coming back under control over the past year, this has helped to ease pressure on grocery products. Yet it has also given people a feeling of better control on finances, helping to boost spending again.

If the FTSE 100’s to push higher, it’ll need to be built on the back of a strong UK economy. If that’s the case, Tesco should do well, given the sensitivity to consumer spending. We’re already seeing some evidence of this, with retail consultancy Kantar estimating a 5% sales growth for Tesco in the 12 weeks to year end.

One risk is if inflation does meaningfully pick up again. This could cause people to once again cut back on spending as prices spiral higher.

Caution around geopolitics

I feel the main risk to the forecasts for the FTSE 100 is geopolitics. There are problems close by in Europe with Germany and France. The new US President’s speaking of wide ranging trade tariffs. The war in Ukraine rages on. All of these have the potential to spill over to the UK in some form, causing investors to potentially panic.